Toppenish artist paints mural representing migrant workers at Central Washington State Fair
YAKIMA, Wash. - Throughout the length of the Central Washington State Fair, a local artist from Toppenish will be slowly painting a mural that pays tribute to migrant workers in the Yakima Valley. She'll be doing it at the new Fiesta de Familia attraction, which highlights Latino culture for the first time in the fair's history.
Marine, sailor, soldier brothers buried together in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three U.S. veteran brothers were laid to rest together at Desert Lawn in Kennewick on September 23. Each brother served in a different branch and died at different times, but have finally been buried altogether. One brother was a marine, one was a sailor and the...
Three Rivers Tattoo Convention in Kennewick weekend of Sept 23
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Three Rivers Tattoo Convention is returning to the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick from September 23 through 25. Tattoo artists from around the country are gathering to offer lots of styles in one place. Plus, there's food, piercings, face painting, aerobatics and contests throughout the weekend.
Kennewick police host first-ever Coffee and Cookie with a Cop
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is hosting its first ever Coffee and Cookie with a Cop on Saturday, September 24 to meet with and talk to community members. You can see officers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to ask questions, ask for help, chat or simply enjoy the free cookies and coffee.
Dialed In: Pasco's first-ever foreign exchange student visits the Tri-Cities again
PASCO, Wash. - Mélanie Knüsel-Rietman spent some time in Pasco back in the 1960s. For the first time since she made her way back to eastern Washington for the Pasco High School Class of '62 Reunion. Knüsel-Rietman was Pasco High School's first-ever foreign exchange student. The senior yearbook...
Walla Walla locals begin fundraising efforts for Trooper Atkinson
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Fundraising efforts for Trooper Dean Atkinson, who was shot in the face in Walla Walla on September 22, are being started by locals. Hot Mama's Espresso posted on Facebook that it would be a drop-off location for donations for Atkinson. It says he had a wedding planned for Summer 2023, which it hopes to raise money for.
Fire Burns 70 Acres, One Building in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Crews from around the Tri-Cities raced to the scene of a brush fire that ignited along the side of I-82 Thursday afternoon. The fire quickly grew to 70 acres in size and crossed over into a nearby commercial/industrial park where it set a building housing foam insulation and industrial adhesives ablaze. The fire forced nearby Trios Southridge Hospital to set up triage tents outside their emergency room for those feeling irritated from the smoke that settled over the area. Evacuation orders were issued for a short time in nearby neighborhoods as the fire burned somewhat close to homes in the area. Those orders have since been lifted. It's not clear how the fire started. Southbound 395 was closed for a time while crews battled the blaze, which is said to be contained and not growing. The investigation into what caused the fire continues.
Local church listed on historic registers
PASCO, Wash. — A local church has been listed on the Washington Heritage Register, an official state listing of significant properties contributing to the heritage of the state. Over 2,100 locations have been recognized so far, along with Pasco’s Morning Star Baptist Church. A request has been made...
Fire threatening buildings near Southridge High School in Kennewick
It’s one of five fires that have broken out in Benton and Franklin counties.
“We are begging for your help:” Family of Kennewick shooting victim pleads for help
Alyssa Moore, 18, was shot and killed on September 22nd, 2022 in Kennewick KENNEWICK, Wash. — The mother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed one year ago on Sept. 22, 2021 is pleading with community members to help offer some peace to those who have been unable to properly grieve. At 3:05 a.m. that morning, Alyssa Moore was...
From spuds to famous potato salad. Reser’s opens new state-of-the-art Pasco plant
They’re still hiring workers for the new facility and will need to bring on even more employees as they expand.
Bateman Island Causeway: Update
In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
Lane closures on 395 in Pasco next week
PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), is advising drivers on US 395 to plan for added travel time and to expect slower traffic next week. Overpass inspections on 395 in Pasco near Lewis Street will require single lane closures. According to WSDOT, one lane southbound on 395...
UPDATE: Roads reopened after fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/23/22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), I-82 at 395 and Southridge Boulevard reopened around 9:30 last night. Traffic is now moving in both directions. UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People...
Surprise! Tri-Cities Oldest Restaurant Is One of Your Favorites
Can you name the oldest restaurant in the Tri-Cities?. We've got a few suspects for you to look at and I think you're going to be surprised at who's got the honor of being the oldest continuous-running restaurant in the Tri-Cities. Chinese Gardens has been a Pasco mainstay since 1965.
Private Plane Skids Down Airport Runway, Catches Fire In Washington
Ten passengers were onboard the plane when it made a terrifying landing.
Runner killed in early-morning Othello collision
OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23. A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
Cause of fire on 395 and I-82 determined
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 4:26 p.m. on Thursday, September, 22, Benton County Fire District 1 crews responded to a wildfire in the area of US 395 and I-82. Crews arrived to find a wildfire burning north towards the highway. The fire jumped the highway and spread to a commercial building. The...
Deadly Shooting in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night around 10:00. Officers were called out to a home off West 4th Ave between Morain and and Olson. As officers and Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived, it was found that the victim had a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The victim, an adult male, died at the hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-072051.
“Screams Could Be Heard” Kennewick House Fire Burns One
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department rushed to the scene of a kitchen inside a home on fire Thursday morning off 2617 West 6th Place. This began around 8:30am. Fire radio traffic indicated that screams could be heard in the background of the 9-1-1 call. When crews arrived, they found a victim lying on the front lawn of the home with 2nd Degree Burns to their torso and legs. The victim was rushed to Trios and later airlifted to Harborview in Seattle for further treatment. The fire itself was quickly extinguished. and the cause is under investigation. No one else was injured in the fire..
