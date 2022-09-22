ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Cai Xukun Is Tag Heuer’s Latest Ambassador for China

By Lily Templeton
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25guIv_0i5O26ZP00

TIMELY RELEASE: Cai Xukun, also known under the mononym “Kun,” is Tag Heuer ’s newest brand ambassador for China .

The Swiss watchmaker has tapped the musical artist and actor to represent the brand, revealing a first campaign breaking online on Thursday.

More from WWD

Chief executive officer Frédéric Arnault stated Cai “demonstrated remarkable talent in songwriting and performing” in addition to being “incredibly athletic, truly daring and never stops challenging the limits,” matching the brand’s mind-set.

Regularly topping charts with his solo music career, Cai noted the Swiss watchmaker’s pursuit of outstanding performance is “something [he] recognizes and believes in,” in addition to the “irresistible appeal” of its “spirit of avant-garde and unique style,” later in the announcement.

In his first appearance for the brand, the Chinese star is captured against a dramatic sky, sporting an all-black leather ensemble to go with the Tag Heuer Monaco prominent on his wrist.

This timepiece is the 39-mm chronograph edition introduced last May, featuring a dial with grained details nodding to the surface of motor racing tracks. It made its debut on Australian actor Jacob Elordi, who became the face of the Monaco line ahead of this year’s Formula 1 Grand Prix.

“I admire the fearlessness expressed by the Tag Heuer Monaco and am fascinated by its legend. ‘Squaring the circle’ and moving the crown to the left had made it so special at that time,” said Cai, noting that the line’s new editions retained that “unique spirit.”

China , where the brand currently has 12 stores, is a strategic market for watchmakers, with recent figures released by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry showing China’s return to double-digit growth in July and August , after a second quarter impacted by stringent lockdowns.

Arnault noted they “believe [the] collaboration with Kun will accelerate Tag Heuer’s development in the country.” While the artist has a 1.9-million-follower count on Instagram, he logs some 37.7 million fans on Weibo.

The campaign is set to release on Tag Heuer’s Chinese social media platforms and official website; and will also be relayed internationally through social platforms.

In addition to Tag Heuer, Cai has been a brand ambassador for Prada since 2019 and was among the star-studded audience at the Italian house’s fall 2022 repeat show in Beijing in August.

He has lent his face to a number of local and international brands in recent years, mostly recently jeweler De Beers, Givenchy Beauty, and Jo Malone.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Valentino’s Newest China Ambassador, Palm Angels’ Paris Post

VALENTINO’S PINK PUSH: Valentino continues to double down on local engagement in the Chinese market, and has tapped the popular singer and husband of Rainie Yang, Li Ronghao, as a brand ambassador for the Greater China region. Ronghao’s appointment came a day after the brand unveiled a Pink PP (its house hue for the fall 2022 collection) pop-up store at China’s Aranya Gold Coast. The brand covered a church by the sea with Pink PP for the occasion.More from WWDA Look Back at Madame GresA Look Back at Marc BohanA Look Back at Patrick Kelly Ronghao spored black and pink looks...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Esprit to Launch ‘Futura’ Hubs in London and New York

After nearly a decade away, Esprit will return to the U.K. and U.S. markets with the launch of two new flagships in London and New York as part of a massive multiyear makeover. Positioned as “hubs,” the new locations combine both retail and research under the brand’s Esprit Futura concept, spearheaded by new chief executive officer William Pak, who took the reins of the company March 1.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts The London store will be a dedicated “customer experience innovation...
BUSINESS
WWD

Alibaba Launches Luxury Experience in Metaverse

Alibaba Group said it is “multiplying the ways that luxury brands can connect with China’s affluent shoppers in the metaverse” via the release of a series of digital upgrades as well as an augmented reality fashion show on Thursday.  The launch is part of the fifth anniversary of the company’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion, which Alibaba describes as “the largest online destination in China to host over 200 luxury brands from the five major luxury groups.” More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Janet Wang,...
BUSINESS
WWD

Chinese Singer Li Ronghao Tapped as Valentino Brand Ambassador

Valentino continues to double down on local engagement in the Chinese market, and has tapped the popular singer and husband of Rainie Yang, Li Ronghao, as a brand ambassador for the Greater China region. Ronghao’s appointment came a day after the brand unveiled a Pink PP (its house hue for the fall 2022 collection) pop-up store at China’s Aranya Gold Coast. The brand covered a church by the sea with Pink PP for the occasion.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion Brands Ronghao spored black...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Cai Xukun
WWD

Highest-selling U.S. Beauty Brands on China’s Tmall Global

Tmall Global, the Chinese e-commerce platform owned by Alibaba, is a hot spot for U.S. beauty brands seeking to enter the market.  New data from marketing and technology company, WPIC, shows brands including Estée Lauder, Olay and La Mer have been longtime front-runners on the platform, while CeraVe is a newer entrant, having only entered the top 10 following a significant push in the middle of 2021. More from WWDHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color Campaign Dr. Jart, which Lauder acquired...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

John Richmond RTW Spring 2023

The now Web3-focused John Richmond was expected to host a “phygital” runway experience this September with NFT galore, fashion crafted in the metaverse and IRL counterparts paraded on the runway. But digital fashion can have its supply snafus, too, and so the brand mounted a party extravaganza inviting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swiss#Wwd Louis Vuitton Spring#Fashion Brands#Chinese#The Tag Heuer Monaco#Australian
AOL Corp

U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North

BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike...
MILITARY
WWD

Dsquared2 RTW Spring 2023

Dean and Dan Caten brought their surfboards along for the ride this season with this collection that was all about wave running and a never-ending summer. The designer brothers, who wake board and wake surf in Mykonos, layered lots of beachy pieces into this fresh, fun collection that came in a kaleidoscope of color.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Pandora Gets Creative With Keith Haring Collection

PARIS — After the Avengers, Minnie Mouse and Harry Potter, Pandora is launching a line featuring some of the most famous works by the late street art legend Keith Haring. The 12-piece capsule will include charms, rings and earrings featuring Haring’s signature heart shapes, barking dog and graphic scrawls. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremierePhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration “There’s an openness and approachability to Haring’s philosophy,” said chief product officer Stephen Fairchild, on why the brand chose Haring as its first artist collaboration. “Haring’s unique...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
WWD

Palm Angels to Open Flagship in Paris

BLOOMING FRENCH: Palm Angels has landed in Paris. The Italian brand, part of the New Guards Group stable, said it would open its first flagship in the French capital in early 2023, and marked the announcement by installing a lush vertical garden at the location of the future store.More from WWDPharrell Williams Celebrates the New Billionaire Boys Club x Yankees CollaborationFront Row at Saint Laurent Men's Spring 2023Palm Angels RTW Fall 2022 Designed in collaboration with Atelier Athem, a Paris-based collective specialized in scenography and urban design, the facade made up of plants, vines, moss and palm fronds, with a neon sign...
BUSINESS
Navy Times

Satellite images reveal Chinese expansion of submarine base

MELBOURNE, Australia — China is expanding its submarine base on the edge of the South China Sea, with satellite photos showing it’s building two new piers. The imagery of the Yulin naval base on the southern tip of China’s Hainan Island taken by Maxar Technologies on July 31 and published on Google Earth show the structure for two new piers under construction, adding to the four existing piers at the site.
CHINA
WWD

Sophia Chabbott’s Big Ambitions for Testament Beauty

When she launched Testament Beauty last year, Sophia Chabbott started small with two masks. Now, she’s thinking bigger. The former editor, who counts experience at Saks Fifth Avenue, WWD and Glamour under her belt, is bringing her beauty brand’s Mediterranean-diet-for-the-face mentality to new product categories. Testament is introducing its first daily-use products, the Ancient Vine Vitality Serum and the Damascena Rose De-Stress Moisturizer, which will debut respectively for $120 and $88 online with Neiman Marcus, Macy’s, Anthropologie and the brand’s own site. The serum will bow in October, with the moisturizer to follow in the winter.More from WWDHow Ana de Armas...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Walmart Plans to Hire Just 40,000 Workers This Holiday

Walmart Inc. is bringing fewer associates into the family for the holiday season — looking to hire just 40,000 U.S. workers as opposed to the 150,000 it sought last year. The sharp reduction highlights just how rampant inflation and the threat of a recession are hurting discount consumers and the retailers that cater to them.
ECONOMY
WWD

Chanel to Host Fragrance Exhibition in Paris

SCENT-SATIONAL: Chanel will host an exhibition, called “Le Grand Numéro de Chanel,” to celebrate its fragrances – many of which have numbers as names – at the Grand Palais Ephémère museum in Paris, from Dec. 15 to Jan. 9, 2023. The French luxury house said that all senses will be awakened and imaginations set in motion by the exhibit, full of magic tricks and unexpected discoveries, which was created for experts as well as for novices of perfume.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the Fragrance Foundation's BrunchAnnette Bening, Zosia Mamet and More Attended the Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program LuncheonPenélope Cruz, Sadie...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

39K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy