ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Meet Jackson White of Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies’

By Leigh Nordstrom
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=298eBT_0i5O24nx00
Jackson White in Hulu's "Tell Me Lies."

If one has seen any of the episodes released thus far of “Tell Me Lies,” the new very sexy, very dramatic, very dark and engrossing series from Hulu, it’s hard to picture its male lead, Jackson White, as a big cartoons guy.

In the show, White’s Stephen DeMarco is broody and complicated, and he’s constantly behaving in ways that make you not want him to succeed. Yet, White in person is nothing like his character.

It’s early in Los Angeles, California, where he was born and raised and lives still today, yet he’s cheery and friendly as he discusses how he first fell in love with movies and TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkk1s_0i5O24nx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftlX7_0i5O24nx00

“Honestly, I watched a lot of cartoons,” he says. “I still do. I don’t know. I wish I could tell you I watched ‘The Sopranos’ as a kid.”

“Tell Me Lies” is an adaptation of the popular 2018 book by Carola Lovering and follows a relationship between Stephen and Lucy, played by Grace Van Patten, over eight years. It’s intense, and when he first watched it, White said it made him anxious.

“It’s like a train wreck: You just don’t want to look away, and you’re feeling so much when you’re watching it. And I just hope people will either be reminded of a time when this kind of thing was in their life, or if they haven’t been through something like that, maybe they’ll learn a little bit about what not to do,” he says. “It’s just a really specific relationship analysis that I think people will either be triggered by, or excited by. Or these definitely aren’t the kind of characters to emulate because they’re so unexamined at this point in their lives and pretty destructive toward one another. Everyone in the show is obviously affected by each other. And I just hope people will look at it as a piece of work that they can dissect without trying to internalize it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RnmqP_0i5O24nx00
Jackson White with Grace Van Patten in “Tell Me Lies.” HULU

College-aged Stephen is a far cry from who White says he was at that age.

“I was really skinny, and buzzy and gnarly,” he says. “But I think the relatable part is that you’re not necessarily thinking about how your actions are going to affect other people at that age. It’s the first time you’re away from the parental zone. So you are pretty unhinged and excited and you want to discover everything on your own. And I definitely remember some of that.”

White’s parents are both actors, and he grew up going to the sets of sitcoms with his mother, Katey Sagal, so acting was always very front of mind for him. He got into musical theater, and loved the pageantry of being onstage.

“I did ‘Rent’ when I was a freshman in high school. That was so fun — we were 14 years old playing heroin addicts,” he says. “It was pretty funny. I think I had a fake beard, and I think they dotted five o’clock shadow under my face.”

After playing such an inward, bottled-up guy, White is eager to try something physically demanding.

“He’s so reserved at times and locked in and stoic. And I’m a very physical person just in my life. I love sports and exercise and I think I would love to do something next that was really physical and really a different kind of challenge. Something where I’d have to embody something really physical,” he says. “That’s always been a fantasy of mine. I like changing for roles. I like the idea of learning a skill, or changing the body, or something like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgwNd_0i5O24nx00
Jackson White on Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

John Richmond RTW Spring 2023

The now Web3-focused John Richmond was expected to host a “phygital” runway experience this September with NFT galore, fashion crafted in the metaverse and IRL counterparts paraded on the runway. But digital fashion can have its supply snafus, too, and so the brand mounted a party extravaganza inviting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Dsquared2 RTW Spring 2023

Dean and Dan Caten brought their surfboards along for the ride this season with this collection that was all about wave running and a never-ending summer. The designer brothers, who wake board and wake surf in Mykonos, layered lots of beachy pieces into this fresh, fun collection that came in a kaleidoscope of color.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Pandora Gets Creative With Keith Haring Collection

PARIS — After the Avengers, Minnie Mouse and Harry Potter, Pandora is launching a line featuring some of the most famous works by the late street art legend Keith Haring. The 12-piece capsule will include charms, rings and earrings featuring Haring’s signature heart shapes, barking dog and graphic scrawls. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremierePhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration “There’s an openness and approachability to Haring’s philosophy,” said chief product officer Stephen Fairchild, on why the brand chose Haring as its first artist collaboration. “Haring’s unique...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Variety

‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Addresses Series Exit: ‘I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning’

Michael Fishman has released a statement regarding his departure from ABC’s “The Conners” ahead of the show’s fifth season. “It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner,” Fishman said in a statement to People. “It’s every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics.” “While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career,” he continued. “While I was told I would not be returning for season 5,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere

The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Van Patten
Person
Katey Sagal
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Musical Theater#Tell Me Lies#Beard
wegotthiscovered.com

Jeff Garlin reveals his struggle with bipolar disorder ahead of his character being killed off on ‘The Goldbergs’ premiere

The Goldbergs premiered its 10th season on Wednesday night, which saw family matriarch Murray Goldberg, formerly played by actor and comedian Jeff Garlin, killed off. Garlin’s exit comes following allegations of on-set misconduct on the ABC sitcom. Just hours before The Goldbergs‘ season premiere, the 60-year-old actor opened up...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel

As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Noah Centineo Reveals December Premiere Date for Netflix Spy Drama ‘The Recruit’

Noah Centineo has officially gone from high school heartthrob to CIA spy. During Netflix’s Tudum fan event on Saturday, the former “To All the Boys” star revealed that his upcoming espionage series is titled “The Recruit” and will premiere Dec. 16 on the streamer. He also shared the first photo from the show (above), which features him staring something down (a villain, perhaps?) from behind a door with a cut on his cheek. According to its logline, “The Recruit” centers on “a fledgling lawyer at the CIA that becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cartoons
SFGate

Katey Sagal plays mom to son Jackson White in 'Tell Me Lies'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jackson White’s favorite episode of his new Hulu series “ Tell Me Lies ” was also the hardest for him to film. His real-life mom, actor Katey Sagal, played his mother on this week’s fifth episode.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

FX’s ‘Reservation Dogs’ Renewed For Season 3 On Hulu

FX’s Reservation Dogs has been renewed for a third season ahead of the show’s Season 2 finale on September 28. The new season is expected to be released in 2023 exclusively on Hulu. From creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs follows the exploits of Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Bear Smallhill (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane Factor), four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season After the death of the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, the crew took to stealing, scheming and saving in order to vicariously fulfill his...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

7 Steve Carell Shows and Movies to Stream After Hulu’s ‘The Patient’

There are major pros and cons to streaming FX’s The Patient, a killer psychological thriller streaming exclusively on Hulu. On one hand, the series from The Americans executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields is so good you’ll never want to stop watching. On the other hand, you have to wait a week for each new bite-sized episode to drop, and during that time you’ll find yourself craving more drama, more riveting storylines, and of course, more Steve Carell.
MOVIES
WWD

WWD

39K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy