Students attend kickoff party for Latine Heritage Month

On the evening of Sept. 15, Chicano Latino Student Services (CLSS) hosted Latine Heritage Month Bienvenida, a social event kicking off the celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. LMU students, staff and alumni assembled on the left side of Palm North courtyard, painting clay animals, playing Jenga and checking out organizations tabling the event. Attendees indulged in tamales and traditional Mexican horchata, a sweet beverage with cinnamon beverage, their vibrant voices chatting while Reggaetón music reverberated throughout the courtyard.
Sale of the Familian Campus of American Jewish University Finalized

Last week the American Jewish University Board of Directors approved the sale of their Bel Air Campus, calling the move “an important decision that will be a strategic investment in our institution’s long-term future.”. On September 13, the Board voted to accept an offer for the sale of...
'LMU is a hockey school' — building on recent success is key for future of hockey program

When it comes to sports in California, hockey probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. LMU ice hockey is trying to change that, and for good reason. Last year’s season was historic — the team finished with a 19-7-1 record, was named the West Coast Hockey Conference (WCHC) champions, made the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) regional tournament for the first time since 2015 and won a game at Regionals for the first time in team history.
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
Donavyn Pellot commits to UCLA

Donavyn Pellot went into the season with considerable recruiting momentum after a highly productive spring evaluation period and, after a month of weighing the options, has arrived at a college decision. The two-way standout from Las Vegas (Nev.) Silverado announced his commitment to UCLA on Wednesday, giving the Bruins their...
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
USC's first-ever majorette dance team, The Cardinal Divas, making moves amid backlash

A new dance style has found its way to the University of Southern California, and while the dancers have faced some backlash online, they're happy to bring their fire and diversity to campus as the school's first ever majorette dance team. The Cardinal Divas of SC were co-founded by Princess Isis Lang this year. They specialize in the dance style known as "j-setting," popularized by the marching band at Jackson State University, and traditionally only found at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Despite this, Lang is happy to bring the culture to USC, a feeling backed by a huge outpouring...
A New Wild Parrot Comes to Pasadena

The Wild Parrot Brewing Company takes its name from the wild parrots of Pasadena, who, as the story goes, were set free to escape a fire at the pet emporium in Simpson’s Garden Town on East Colorado Boulevard, which burned down in 1959. Owners of the Wild Parrot Brewing...
Two Veteran LA Prosecutors Removed from High Profile Unit

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón transferred two senior prosecutors — known for high-profile and complex murder cases that drew international attention — and moved them to positions typically held by less experienced deputies, in an action the attorneys say was retaliation for their criticism of Gascón.
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin

News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
12th OC Japan Fair brings Japan to SoCal October 21 to 23, 2022

Announcing the 12th Annual “OC JAPAN FAIR” to be held at the OC Fair & Event Center. We are committed to bringing the best of food, culture, and art from Japan! The OC Japan Fair is one of the largest and most authentic Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California, with 130 booths and an estimated 45,000 visitors. We offer many opportunities to experience and learn about Japanese entertainment, tradition, culture, pop culture, and food.
