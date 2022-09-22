Read full article on original website
laloyolan.com
Students attend kickoff party for Latine Heritage Month
On the evening of Sept. 15, Chicano Latino Student Services (CLSS) hosted Latine Heritage Month Bienvenida, a social event kicking off the celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. LMU students, staff and alumni assembled on the left side of Palm North courtyard, painting clay animals, playing Jenga and checking out organizations tabling the event. Attendees indulged in tamales and traditional Mexican horchata, a sweet beverage with cinnamon beverage, their vibrant voices chatting while Reggaetón music reverberated throughout the courtyard.
laloyolan.com
‘She was just getting started here’: Remembering Kathryn Mazzolini, class of 2024
Kathryn Mazzolini, known by her friends and loved ones as Katie, was only an LMU Lion for a few short weeks before tragically passing away in the early hours of Wednesday, Sept. 14. Still, she touched the lives of many during her brief window of time on the Bluff, impacting her fellow students and staff in remarkable ways.
laloyolan.com
Nationally ranked beach volleyball program to receive on-campus facility
Until now, LMU women’s beach volleyball was the only nationally ranked top 20 team that does not have courts on campus. As the new season approaches, the team expects to have a new home on campus. Over the last couple of years, the team has proved to be one...
Former O.C. School of the Arts student sues district
A former student of the Orange County School of the Arts has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Ana Unified School District alleging the school’s founder sexually assaulted him, according to a copy of the suit obtained today.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Sale of the Familian Campus of American Jewish University Finalized
Last week the American Jewish University Board of Directors approved the sale of their Bel Air Campus, calling the move “an important decision that will be a strategic investment in our institution’s long-term future.”. On September 13, the Board voted to accept an offer for the sale of...
laloyolan.com
'LMU is a hockey school' — building on recent success is key for future of hockey program
When it comes to sports in California, hockey probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. LMU ice hockey is trying to change that, and for good reason. Last year’s season was historic — the team finished with a 19-7-1 record, was named the West Coast Hockey Conference (WCHC) champions, made the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) regional tournament for the first time since 2015 and won a game at Regionals for the first time in team history.
FOX Reno
'I'd be arrested': Gay man slams school district over gender identity instruction
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (TND) — A gay man wearing a "Groom Dogs Not Kids" shirt, who claimed to be the uncle of two students in the Conejo Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) in California, berated the district's school board earlier this week over accusations it teaches controversial gender identity topics to students.
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
Donavyn Pellot commits to UCLA
Donavyn Pellot went into the season with considerable recruiting momentum after a highly productive spring evaluation period and, after a month of weighing the options, has arrived at a college decision. The two-way standout from Las Vegas (Nev.) Silverado announced his commitment to UCLA on Wednesday, giving the Bruins their...
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
UCLA ranked No. 1 public university in US and best for veterans
The ranking is considered an honor for the school's veteran's resource center, which offers services for vets interested in attending UCLA as well as current student veterans and alumni.
USC's first-ever majorette dance team, The Cardinal Divas, making moves amid backlash
A new dance style has found its way to the University of Southern California, and while the dancers have faced some backlash online, they're happy to bring their fire and diversity to campus as the school's first ever majorette dance team. The Cardinal Divas of SC were co-founded by Princess Isis Lang this year. They specialize in the dance style known as "j-setting," popularized by the marching band at Jackson State University, and traditionally only found at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Despite this, Lang is happy to bring the culture to USC, a feeling backed by a huge outpouring...
oc-breeze.com
Letter to the Editor: Los Alamitos Unified exacerbates mental health issues with tampons in boys’ restroom
Has all common sense left the building? Progressives and conservatives disagree politically sure, but where can we bridge the gap of common sense when it comes to our children? Whether you’re Republican/Conservative or Democrat/Socialist – we need to come together for the kids!. A tampon/sanitary pad dispenser was...
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
coloradoboulevard.net
A New Wild Parrot Comes to Pasadena
The Wild Parrot Brewing Company takes its name from the wild parrots of Pasadena, who, as the story goes, were set free to escape a fire at the pet emporium in Simpson’s Garden Town on East Colorado Boulevard, which burned down in 1959. Owners of the Wild Parrot Brewing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These three California pizzerias are among the best in the world, 50 Top Pizza says
Three of the top pizza restaurants in the world are in California, according to 50 Top Pizza’s annual “Guide to the best pizzerias in the world.”. Judges from 50 Top Pizza visited pizzerias around the world then ranked and reviewed them for a free online guidebook. Two restaurants...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Veteran LA Prosecutors Removed from High Profile Unit
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón transferred two senior prosecutors — known for high-profile and complex murder cases that drew international attention — and moved them to positions typically held by less experienced deputies, in an action the attorneys say was retaliation for their criticism of Gascón.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin
News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
oc-breeze.com
12th OC Japan Fair brings Japan to SoCal October 21 to 23, 2022
Announcing the 12th Annual “OC JAPAN FAIR” to be held at the OC Fair & Event Center. We are committed to bringing the best of food, culture, and art from Japan! The OC Japan Fair is one of the largest and most authentic Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California, with 130 booths and an estimated 45,000 visitors. We offer many opportunities to experience and learn about Japanese entertainment, tradition, culture, pop culture, and food.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
