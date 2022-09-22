While I was leaving the library around 10 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2022, I overheard a girl showing a group of students a video she had just taken in Sunken Gardens. I joined in to view the video, which showed a woman shouting inaudibly as she was followed around by Campus Safety Services officers. I was unable to get any further information on this particular incident given that only a select number of students were in the area at that time to witness this interaction take place. However, I received confirmation that an incident had occurred a little while later at 11:33 a.m. in the form of an LMU Alert that stated briefly: “LAPD & LAFD was on the Westchester campus all clear.”

