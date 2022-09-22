Read full article on original website
laloyolan.com
Students attend kickoff party for Latine Heritage Month
On the evening of Sept. 15, Chicano Latino Student Services (CLSS) hosted Latine Heritage Month Bienvenida, a social event kicking off the celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. LMU students, staff and alumni assembled on the left side of Palm North courtyard, painting clay animals, playing Jenga and checking out organizations tabling the event. Attendees indulged in tamales and traditional Mexican horchata, a sweet beverage with cinnamon beverage, their vibrant voices chatting while Reggaetón music reverberated throughout the courtyard.
Former O.C. School of the Arts student sues district
A former student of the Orange County School of the Arts has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Ana Unified School District alleging the school’s founder sexually assaulted him, according to a copy of the suit obtained today.
oc-breeze.com
Letter to the Editor: Los Alamitos Unified exacerbates mental health issues with tampons in boys’ restroom
Has all common sense left the building? Progressives and conservatives disagree politically sure, but where can we bridge the gap of common sense when it comes to our children? Whether you’re Republican/Conservative or Democrat/Socialist – we need to come together for the kids!. A tampon/sanitary pad dispenser was...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Sale of the Familian Campus of American Jewish University Finalized
Last week the American Jewish University Board of Directors approved the sale of their Bel Air Campus, calling the move “an important decision that will be a strategic investment in our institution’s long-term future.”. On September 13, the Board voted to accept an offer for the sale of...
FOX Reno
'I'd be arrested': Gay man slams school district over gender identity instruction
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (TND) — A gay man wearing a "Groom Dogs Not Kids" shirt, who claimed to be the uncle of two students in the Conejo Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) in California, berated the district's school board earlier this week over accusations it teaches controversial gender identity topics to students.
indybay.org
LA Protest Shuts Down FCMAT Meeting:Protesters Say Stop Closures, Charters/Privatization
Dozens of parents, students, teachers and public education advocate from around the state rallied and spoke out at the meeting of FCMAT Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) in Downey at the Los Angeles County Board of Education. They were from the Ingelwood School District and the Oakland Unified school district.
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
laloyolan.com
‘She was just getting started here’: Remembering Kathryn Mazzolini, class of 2024
Kathryn Mazzolini, known by her friends and loved ones as Katie, was only an LMU Lion for a few short weeks before tragically passing away in the early hours of Wednesday, Sept. 14. Still, she touched the lives of many during her brief window of time on the Bluff, impacting her fellow students and staff in remarkable ways.
Experts discuss how extreme heat disproportionately impacts Latino community
A group of experts took a closer look at the disproportionate impacts of extreme heat on the Latino community.
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
foxla.com
Fault along LA, OC coast could unleash huge 7.8-mangitude earthquake, study shows
You look along the coastline at its beauty and you may think about the monster underneath the water, but potentially – there is one. From Santa Monica to Dana Point there is a fault line, about 70 miles give or take, that stretches across coastal Los Angeles and Orange counties.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin
News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
LA County lifting mask requirement for public transit, airports as COVID transmission falls
With COVID-19 transmission falling, face masks will no longer be required on buses, trains and other mass transit vehicles in Los Angeles County starting Friday.
laloyolan.com
'LMU is a hockey school' — building on recent success is key for future of hockey program
When it comes to sports in California, hockey probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. LMU ice hockey is trying to change that, and for good reason. Last year’s season was historic — the team finished with a 19-7-1 record, was named the West Coast Hockey Conference (WCHC) champions, made the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) regional tournament for the first time since 2015 and won a game at Regionals for the first time in team history.
laloyolan.com
'Cool' kids: Unpacking the spike in child drug use
Last Thursday, 15-year-old student Melanie Ramos died of a fentanyl-related drug overdose on the Helen Bernstein High School campus. Following the arrest of two students suspected of selling fentanyl-laced pills, Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and campuses nationwide grapple with the larger question of how to respond to the rise of fentanyl-related deaths.
Mother claims school ignored claims after son was beaten in alleged bullying attack in South LA
An L.A. mother claims school officials ignored her concern after her son was bullied and called racial slurs, and one incident that allegedly stemmed from bullying was caught on video.
Councilman criticizes LA Zoo’s treatment of Billy the Elephant
A City Council member renewed a call Friday for the Los Angeles Zoo to send Billy the Elephant, an Asian bull elephant who has lived at the zoo for over 30 years, to a sanctuary and for the zoo to stop breeding elephants. Councilman Paul Koretz, who chairs the council’s...
Earthquakes along California coast could be more catastrophic than expected, study shows
“Aftershocks would be like falling dominoes.”
Video: Bear Dumpster Diving in Claremont
Claremont, Los Angeles County, CA: A hungry bear made its way into a dumpster for dinner or a late night snack in the city of Claremont Thursday, Sept. 22, prompting an observer to call 911 around 10:00 p.m. Claremont Police Department received the call from a senior citizen home on...
K line connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood, El Segundo to open in October
The K Line, a rail line connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood and El Segundo, will partially open Oct. 7, Metro announced Thursday. To mark the occasion, Metro will offer free rides on all of its buses and trains that entire weekend. Initially dubbed the Crenshaw/LAX Line, the K Line brings...
