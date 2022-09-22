ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students attend kickoff party for Latine Heritage Month

On the evening of Sept. 15, Chicano Latino Student Services (CLSS) hosted Latine Heritage Month Bienvenida, a social event kicking off the celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. LMU students, staff and alumni assembled on the left side of Palm North courtyard, painting clay animals, playing Jenga and checking out organizations tabling the event. Attendees indulged in tamales and traditional Mexican horchata, a sweet beverage with cinnamon beverage, their vibrant voices chatting while Reggaetón music reverberated throughout the courtyard.
Sale of the Familian Campus of American Jewish University Finalized

Last week the American Jewish University Board of Directors approved the sale of their Bel Air Campus, calling the move “an important decision that will be a strategic investment in our institution’s long-term future.”. On September 13, the Board voted to accept an offer for the sale of...
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin

News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
'LMU is a hockey school' — building on recent success is key for future of hockey program

When it comes to sports in California, hockey probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. LMU ice hockey is trying to change that, and for good reason. Last year’s season was historic — the team finished with a 19-7-1 record, was named the West Coast Hockey Conference (WCHC) champions, made the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) regional tournament for the first time since 2015 and won a game at Regionals for the first time in team history.
'Cool' kids: Unpacking the spike in child drug use

Last Thursday, 15-year-old student Melanie Ramos died of a fentanyl-related drug overdose on the Helen Bernstein High School campus. Following the arrest of two students suspected of selling fentanyl-laced pills, Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and campuses nationwide grapple with the larger question of how to respond to the rise of fentanyl-related deaths.
Video: Bear Dumpster Diving in Claremont

Claremont, Los Angeles County, CA: A hungry bear made its way into a dumpster for dinner or a late night snack in the city of Claremont Thursday, Sept. 22, prompting an observer to call 911 around 10:00 p.m. Claremont Police Department received the call from a senior citizen home on...
