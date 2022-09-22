Chippewa Vallians could be havin’ fun on (but probably not under) the boardwalk at Half Moon Lake in the near future. The City of Eau Claire held an informational meeting on Sept. 14 to discuss the possible construction of a boardwalk along the west shore of the landmark lake, running from the John & Fay Menard Tennis Center (1260 Menomonie St.) to Rod and Gun Park about half a mile away away. According to the city, “The boardwalk trail would be elevated, and kept as close to the lake as possible to highlight the scenery and wildlife in the area.”

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO