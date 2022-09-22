Read full article on original website
Related
Volume One
On the Cover | Sept. 22, 2022
Ray Kaselau grew up in rural Wisconsin in the ’80s, raised by his creative parents. Always having access to cardboard and paint, he made city models and creature costumes based on pop culture. In 2001, Ray earned a degree in Visual Communications and 3D Animation. Since then, he has worked as a concept designer producing for major retailers, manufacturers, and civic organizations. In 2010, he re-discovered his childhood interest in cardboard sculpture. To date, Ray has made over 130 unique works of art. Ray is an Eau Claire resident with his wife Gena and their four children. There is always an abundance of cardboard in his home studio.
Volume One
Paging All Readers: Registration Open for Book Fest Events
Slated for Oct. 20-25 this fall, the Chippewa Valley Book Festival is back in its 23rd year and will feature 20 authors across 14 events at the newly remodeled L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library and the Pablo Center at the Confluence in Eau Claire. Like in 2021, the festival will...
Volume One
When It Comes to Active Aging, They’ve Got Their Eye on the Ball
The first thing you notice on a warm mid-September morning is the pleasant chattering and laughter, then the gentle “ping” of a dozen wiffle balls being volleyed back and forth across a dozen nets. Peek inside the windscreens that surround the pickleball courts at Eau Claire’s McDonough Park, and you’ll see all 12 courts occupied by 48 players, with a handful more waiting on the sidelines for their turn.
Volume One
BRINGIN’ SILLY BACK: Silly Serrano Relocates to Vibrant New Spot
A former downtown Eau Claire eatery has moved just a hop and a skip away over to Cameron Street, and officially opened its doors at the new location on Tuesday, Sept. 13, after a brief closure while wrapping up its move. For about three-and-a-half years, Silly Serrano Mexican Restaurant has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volume One
GO Chippewa County Launches ‘The Locals Love’ Series
TikTok this, TikTok that. A lot of people are all about the video-sharing platform’s content, and while you won’t find me doing viral dances, you will find some locals there. As of a few weeks ago, you might scroll past some familiar-looking spots too thanks to GO Chippewa County’s new video series, “The Locals Love.”
Volume One
For Local Podcast, the Journey Continues
From staying active while aging to getting better sleep to living a purposeful life, the upcoming season of the Journey Ahead Podcast will cover a broad range of topics of interest to listeners of all ages – especially those who find themselves under the “senior citizen” umbrella.
Volume One
Creativity Inside – and Outside – the Can
If there’s anything more bold, creative, and attention-grabbing than the beers created by Eau Claire’s Brewing Projekt, it’s the labels on the outside of the brewery’s 16-ounce cans. In recent years, those labels have been created by Twin Cities-based graphic artist Brett Vosen. For those who’ve...
Volume One
City Considering Boardwalk Along Half Moon Lake
Chippewa Vallians could be havin’ fun on (but probably not under) the boardwalk at Half Moon Lake in the near future. The City of Eau Claire held an informational meeting on Sept. 14 to discuss the possible construction of a boardwalk along the west shore of the landmark lake, running from the John & Fay Menard Tennis Center (1260 Menomonie St.) to Rod and Gun Park about half a mile away away. According to the city, “The boardwalk trail would be elevated, and kept as close to the lake as possible to highlight the scenery and wildlife in the area.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Volume One
E.C. Chamber Says ‘Bravo’ to Top Businesses
On Sept. 14, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce said “Bravo!” to several outstanding businesses at the second annual Bravo to Business event. More than 200 investors attended, honoring the four outstanding area businesses that continue to support our community’s economy. The nominees and winners were:
Volume One
In the Mix: Disability and Disaster
Every four years emergency medical and law enforcement conduct an in-person disaster drill of some sort in Eau Claire. Most recently, it was a simulated plane crash at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. City, county, and township responders from a couple of local counties take part and they recruit citizens to be the “victims.” I volunteered and got three friends with varying abilities and disabilities to volunteer, too.
Volume One
Sesquicentennial Stories: Eau Claire Native’s Novel Caused a Stir
As Chippewa Valley residents, we have become accustomed to having a lot of noted authors in our midst: Nickolas Butler, Michael Perry, John Hildebrand, B.J. Hollars, and I could go on and on. However, that was not always the case. In 1934, a book was released in New York that...
Volume One
BEST OF BOTH WORLDS: 3rd and Vine's Beer and Cheese Flights
Beer flights have been a popular way to try different brews for a long time, but now you can also try some delicious beer with an accompanying slice of fresh cheese. 3rd & Vine on Eau Claire’s west side has been open since last year and are already known for their great selection of beer and cheese. One of their most popular menu items features the best of both worlds thanks to their rotating beer and cheese flight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Volume One
Crunching the Numbers | Sept. 22, 2022
The number of years Ron Cramer served as a member of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department, the last 26 of them as sheriff. Cramer, age 68, died unexpectedly on Sept. 13. 2024. The year that downtown Eau Claire’s new Transit Transfer Center may open because of a delay...
Volume One
Community Needs Grant Fund Now Open For Applications
The Community Foundation of Chippewa County celebrated its 20th year in 2021, but they aren’t losing steam any time soon in their mission to support local charities and nonprofit organizations. Its annual Community Needs Grant Fund applications opened up on Aug. 29 and will remain open for submissions until 4pm on Oct. 6.
Volume One
READY FOR ANYTHING: Upgraded CVTC Facility Trains Emergency Personnel
The newly remodeled Emergency Service Education Center at Chippewa Valley Technical College, which doubled in size after a recent expansion project, will help train the next generation of first responders in the region with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, the college’s president said. “This facility is a commitment to honor...
Comments / 0