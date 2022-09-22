Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jackals Shift to Hinchliffe, Plan to Bring Baseball Back To PatersonIBWAAPaterson, NJ
Morristown To Undergo Property Tax RevaluationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Free Job Skills Training Program for Women Starts in OctoberProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Den Brook Trail Opens in DenvilleMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Construction Updates: Roadway Restoration & Paving, and Water Service Work in MorristownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg Land Use Board memorializes two big projects
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – The Phillipsburg Land Use Board on Thursday voted to memorialize the granting of applications on two major projects in the area. The first was the plan at 170 Howard St., where a 300,000-square-foot cold storage facility is proposed. The developer previously said employees at the facility would earn $25-$31, and the plans call for hiring 100.
Opponents of new fossil fuel projects rally in N.J., call out Murphy making speech nearby
Hoping the automatic doors of The Heldrich Hotel would stay open long enough for Gov. Phil Murphy to hear, a group of more than 30 activists shouted in unison on Friday morning: “Gov. Murphy, keep your promise, no fossil fuel projects!”. The call to action punctuated a demonstration in...
rocklanddaily.com
Spring Valley Properties Sold For Redevelopment
Two properties on Union Road in Spring Valley were recently purchased by MF Monsey Management. The properties were purchased from Valente Enterprises of Spring Valley and are located at 53 and 61 Union Road. The combined purchase price was $4.65 million for a total of 1.12 acres. The properties were...
wlvr.org
Bethlehem residents voice concern over ‘maple syrup smell’ pouring over area
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Residents on Tuesday brought a concerning smell to the attention of Bethlehem City Council. George Andrews, who lives near Cypress Road, took to the podium to represent the group in their concerns. “We’re having very, very awful smells,” Andrews said. “It’s all about air quality. We...
Palmer Twp. denies developer’s cease and desist appeal, renters still in limbo
A cease and desist order that halted construction of a 13-building apartment complex and further delayed move-in plans for prospective tenants was upheld Wednesday. The Palmer Township Zoning Board denied the developer’s appeal to resume construction and suggested the developer take the issue up with board of supervisors, which lodged the order, directly, zoning board Chairman Kris Grube told lehighvalleylive.com.
franklinreporter.com
Claremont Elementary School Gets New Principal; School Board Makes Other Moves
The Board of Education on September 22 once again elevated one of the district’s own, naming Miguel Rivera as the new principal at Claremont Elementary School. Rivera has spent the last nine years as principal at Pine Grove Manor School. Genesi Miles, a Franklin High School vice-principal, was named...
4 New Restaurants Coming To Quaker Bridge Mall This October
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this! It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall, and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10 years since...
ATV, dirt bikes are such a menace that NJ city adopts new gas station law
ATLANTIC CITY — Another New Jersey city is cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes, this time cutting off a source of fuel. By law, all-terrain vehicles cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of rowdy riders from terrorizing neighborhoods and being a hazard on city streets as they pop wheelies and race, officials said.
Owner wants to turn shuttered N.J. Lord & Taylor into big downtown redevelopment
There are big plans in the works to repurpose the former Lord & Taylor building in Westfield and its adjacent parking lots into a 730,000 square foot mixed used development. HBC, which owns the shuttered department store, through its real estate arm, Streetworks Development, presented a plan Tuesday night to the Westfield council in the first step of what is expected to be a two year long process to gain approvals for the project.
advertisernewssouth.com
Hardship exceptions sought for Route 23 bridge reconstruction project
The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) recently announced that hardship exceptions are being sought for work that will be part of the Route 23 major reconstruction project on the much-traveled bridge between West Milford and Kinnelon. The bridge is over Pequannock River and Hamburg Turnpike. Hardship exceptions are being...
Check Your Trees for Beech Leaf Disease, Confirmed in 12 New Jersey Counties
Beech Leaf Disease is killing our trees!Morristown Minute. In 2020, beech leaf disease was identified in Bergen and Essex counties, responsible for the gradual deforestation of our communities; today the NJDEP reports the disease has been identified in an additional 10 counties.
wrnjradio.com
No injuries reported after garage fire in Hunterdon County
WEST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – There were no injuries after a garage fire Friday in West Amwell Township, according to a post on the West Amwell Fire Company’s Facebook page. The fire was reported at 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Mt Airy-Harbourton Road. The fire...
wrnjradio.com
JCP&L installs guards to protect bald eagles in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – To safeguard New Jersey’s bald eagle population, Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., has installed protective devices on electrical equipment in areas near bald eagle nests in Hamburg Borough and near Culver Lake in Frankford Township, both in Sussex County.
advertisernewssouth.com
Recovery Community Center in Sussex County
There is a beautiful recovery community center located in Sussex County. Whether you are someone who achieved sobriety years ago or, you want to learn more about how to achieve a sober lifestyle for yourself or a loved one, this is the place for you. Everyone is welcome to learn...
County demands closed section of scenic N.J. road be reopened now
Hunterdon County officials want a section of scenic road that hugs the waterfront of the Round Valley reservoir reopened immediately by the water authority that closed it for construction. A letter from John E. Lanza, director of the Hunterdon County board of commissioners, demanded an immediate reopening to a section...
Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this month
A popular local grocery store in Lehigh County just announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of September. Many community members have expressed their condolences and well wishes on the business's Facebook page.
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
Somerset County Clerk mails 40,000 Vote-By-Mail Ballots for 2022 General Election
Somerset County Clerk Steve Peter’s Office has begun mailing ballots to voters who chose to vote by mail in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election for federal, county and local offices. Voters may request a vote-by-mail (VBM) ballot for a single election, or to receive them for all elections until they request otherwise in writing.
Here’s what NY is doing to prepare residents for winter’s utility bill spike
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With recent news headlines warning New Yorkers about utility price hikes, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new state actions on Thursday to best help residents’ protect their pocketbooks. The global commodity costs of natural gas, heating oil, and propane have continued to rise, resulting in utility...
