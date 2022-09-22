ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NJ

WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg Land Use Board memorializes two big projects

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – The Phillipsburg Land Use Board on Thursday voted to memorialize the granting of applications on two major projects in the area. The first was the plan at 170 Howard St., where a 300,000-square-foot cold storage facility is proposed. The developer previously said employees at the facility would earn $25-$31, and the plans call for hiring 100.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
rocklanddaily.com

Spring Valley Properties Sold For Redevelopment

Two properties on Union Road in Spring Valley were recently purchased by MF Monsey Management. The properties were purchased from Valente Enterprises of Spring Valley and are located at 53 and 61 Union Road. The combined purchase price was $4.65 million for a total of 1.12 acres. The properties were...
SPRING VALLEY, NY
LehighValleyLive.com

Palmer Twp. denies developer’s cease and desist appeal, renters still in limbo

A cease and desist order that halted construction of a 13-building apartment complex and further delayed move-in plans for prospective tenants was upheld Wednesday. The Palmer Township Zoning Board denied the developer’s appeal to resume construction and suggested the developer take the issue up with board of supervisors, which lodged the order, directly, zoning board Chairman Kris Grube told lehighvalleylive.com.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
NJ.com

Owner wants to turn shuttered N.J. Lord & Taylor into big downtown redevelopment

There are big plans in the works to repurpose the former Lord & Taylor building in Westfield and its adjacent parking lots into a 730,000 square foot mixed used development. HBC, which owns the shuttered department store, through its real estate arm, Streetworks Development, presented a plan Tuesday night to the Westfield council in the first step of what is expected to be a two year long process to gain approvals for the project.
advertisernewssouth.com

Hardship exceptions sought for Route 23 bridge reconstruction project

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) recently announced that hardship exceptions are being sought for work that will be part of the Route 23 major reconstruction project on the much-traveled bridge between West Milford and Kinnelon. The bridge is over Pequannock River and Hamburg Turnpike. Hardship exceptions are being...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

No injuries reported after garage fire in Hunterdon County

WEST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – There were no injuries after a garage fire Friday in West Amwell Township, according to a post on the West Amwell Fire Company’s Facebook page. The fire was reported at 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Mt Airy-Harbourton Road. The fire...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

JCP&L installs guards to protect bald eagles in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – To safeguard New Jersey’s bald eagle population, Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., has installed protective devices on electrical equipment in areas near bald eagle nests in Hamburg Borough and near Culver Lake in Frankford Township, both in Sussex County.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
advertisernewssouth.com

Recovery Community Center in Sussex County

There is a beautiful recovery community center located in Sussex County. Whether you are someone who achieved sobriety years ago or, you want to learn more about how to achieve a sober lifestyle for yourself or a loved one, this is the place for you. Everyone is welcome to learn...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA

