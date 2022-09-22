Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Remain Undefeated In ACC Play With Victory Over Duke
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse Volleyball took down conference foe Duke in four sets on Friday afternoon inside the Women's Building on the Campus of Syracuse University. The final score was 3-1, in favor of the Orange. Duke (9-3,0-1 ACC) captured its first and only set of the day (18-25) before...
Cuse Goes to 4-0 With Last Minute Win
For the first time since 2018 and just the seventh time since WWII, Syracuse football is 4-0. Behind a career-night fromAndre Szmyt and his 5-for-5 field goal chances, including the game-winner from 31 yards with just 74 seconds left on the clock, Syracuse out-lasted visiting Virginia 22-20 in a white-knuckle finish while improving to 2-0 in the ACC. The win moves the Orange to 2-0 in league play for the first time since joining the conference.
Orange Edged By #3 Tar Heels, 1-0
Syracuse (7-3-0, 0-2-0) was edged by #3 North Carolina (8-2-0, 1-1-0), 1-0, in a closely contested match at the SU Soccer Stadium on Thursday night. It was the second consecutive, 1-0 loss to a foe ranked third for the Orange. Syracuse was defeated by then #3 Duke on Sept. 16, 1-0. HOW THE GAME WAS DECIDED:
Orange Post Strong Showings at Cowboy Jamboree
Oklahoma State's Cowboy Jamboree brought a bevy of ranked squads to Stillwater on Saturday, including eight of the nation's top-10 teams in men's cross country and six of the women's top-10 programs. Both Syracuse squads posted performances to show they're one of the nation's premier programs as well, with the...
Borzymowski Resets Career High, ‘Cuse Falls at Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 11th-ranked Syracuse field hockey team lost by a 3-0 count on the road at No. 10 Virginia Friday afternoon. Orange goalkeeper Brooke Borzymowski who made a dozen saves at Turf Field. Syracuse (7-2, 1-1 ACC) was backed by Borzymowski's career-best 12 saves, while the defense...
'Cuse Hosts Virginia Seeking 4th-Straight Win
• Syracuse plays its second of four-straight home games Friday when it hosts Virginia. It marks the Orange's longest homestand of the season. • The game will air on ESPN with Roy Philpott (PxP), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra '97 (reporter) on the call. Carcaterra was an All-American lacrosse player and member of the 1995 NCAA title team.
