tsnews.com
Random Thoughts: A secret admirer leaves behind a filthy mark
I’m really not sure how to dive into this story, so I’ll go in head first.On Saturday, I was in Wichita running some errands for work. Sitting in a parking lot, I looked out the front passenger window and saw something that did not look right.It did not look right, and it did not make any sense.There was a set of lip prints on the window. After a moment, I realized there was not one, but two sets of lip prints. From the outside, a little bit of red lipstick ...
kmuw.org
Preacher with a Big Voice: Family and friends gather to remember Rev. Lincoln Montgomery
Services for Rev. Lincoln Montgomery will be held Friday and Saturday. Montgomery died earlier this month at the age of 72. He had recently retired after 35 years of ministry. He was the long-time pastor of Wichita's Tabernacle Bible Church, formally named Tabernacle Baptist. It was once known for being the largest Black Baptist church in Kansas. KMUW's Carla Eckels brings us this remembrance from family and friends.
11-year-old Wichita boy still critical after being hit by car, family says
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – 11-year-old Nathan Veith is still recovering after being hit by a car while crossing the street on his bike at Central and Red Barn in Wichita on Tuesday. Nathan’s family said he is stable but still in critical condition. “He suffered some pretty serious head trauma, he has some facial fractures, […]
KWCH.com
Family pleas for violence in Wichita schools to stop after teen seriously hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Violence in schools is at the forefront of some parents’ minds as a group of students at Wichita Southeast High School face expulsion hearings after seriously injuring a 14-year-old boy. Parents of Tyren Jackson said their son was walking away from a fight when four...
KAKE TV
As Thunderbirds get ready for Wichita airshow, we take you through our archives to show the team's incredible history
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's a sound just about anyone in the Air Capital will recognize – the piercing roar of the Thunderbirds' F-16 fighter jets ripping through the skies. Taking a look through the KAKE News archives, Thunderbird pilots have all felt the same way about being on this elite team.
KWCH.com
Infant killed in Hays house fire
The drought situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman.
wichitabyeb.com
El Agave Mexican Restaurant Revisited
I met some friends over lunch and put the decision on where to go in their hands. They chose El Agave Mexican Restaurant. For this particular review, we made our way to northwest Wichita and stopped by their Maize Road location. ===========. 3560 N Maize Rd #110, Wichita, KS 67205.
KWCH.com
2 injured in separate shootings Friday night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police responded to two separate shootings in less than an hour Friday night. Officers were called to the first shooting at 5000 E. Osie, near Harry and Oliver. Police said a fight broke out at a party. An 18-year-old went outside and was shot once in the upper body.
catchitkansas.com
Collegiate defense shines in 22-0 win over Clearwater
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The defenses dominated early and often, as Collegiate topped Clearwater in Wichita Friday night, 22-0. Neither offense could get things going, and two defensive plays provided a critical moment in the 1st quarter. Clearwater recovered a fumble. Then, on their first play of the ensuing drive, James Shackelford jumped a route and returned a pick 6 for the only points of the first half. It was 6-0 heading into the break.
KWCH.com
Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old girl was hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in which a tree or part of the tree fell on her. The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of E. English, near Douglas and Oliver. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the...
catchitkansas.com
McPherson ends Circle’s undefeated start with a big rushing night
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Friday night the Circle Thunderbird’s cinderella undefeated start came to a close, being outmatched by McPherson in a 4A top-10 battle. The Bullpups offense flexed their muscle and scored 35 points, largely leaning on their run game. Quarterback Hunter Alvord got the Bullpups started on the first play of scrimmage, running one in himself 69 yards. But the biggest performance for McPherson was senior Jaytin Gumm. Gumm rushed for 152 yards and posted four touchdowns in the win.
Great Bend-native Lamb returns 'home' as journalist at KSN
Homecoming has been a long-time coming for Jason Lamb. The 1990 Great Bend High School graduate moved east to pursue a television journalism career shortly after graduation. But now he's back - sort of. Last month, Lamb was hired by KSN in Wichita to handle the noon news broadcast among other duties. Now Lamb is able to share the news with many friends and family in the western half of the state.
Dead sheep in bag found in north Wichita
Jeff Corbett was driving in Wichita's Riverside when he found a dead sheep in the road.
wichitabyeb.com
Come together for a cure at the 12th Annual Concert in the Country
The largest fundraiser for the Wichita non-profit Coming Together for a Cure is just around the corner on Saturday, Sept. 24. It’s the 12th Annual Concert in the Country, where proceeds from the event go to help people with Muscular Dystrophy and other rare diseases access stem cell therapy.
Wellington Daily News
Annette Lawless: Good Morning, Kansas!
WHS alumni and Wellington native, Annette Lawless, started her TV reporting career 15 years ago as an intern with KAKE News. Normally, you catch Annette on the weekend morning show. Now, she is bringing her sunny personality into homes every weekday as the new morning anchor for Good Morning Kansas.
Longtime friends teaming up to open daiquiri lounge, restaurant near Central & Hillside
The two are taking over a restaurant space vacated by its previous tenant earlier this month.
kmuw.org
Fall festivals offer a unique opportunity for locals to engage with their hometowns
It’s Fall Festival season in Kansas. Dozens of small towns across the state will host celebrations the next couple of months where people can watch a parade, enjoy a carnival ride and snack on fair food. But the people who organize the festivals say they serve a much deeper...
mcphersonweeklynews.com
Cajun flair rolls into McPherson
By Jessie Wagoner McPHERSON—Cajun-style food has been a rare treat in McPherson, but with the opening of The Cajun Crab food truck, cajun has roared into town. Seafood boils, cajun fried shrimp and many other southern favorites are now available regularly. The Cajun Crab, owned by Nicholas Johnson and Scarlet Gagnevin, opened at […]
KAKE TV
Ark City parents say a school crosswalk long-neglected by the city nearly cost an 11-year-old his life
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - "I just rushed right there to make sure that they were safe," said Ark City resident Jill Wineinger. Wineinger got a call Monday that's every parent's worst nightmare – a car hit her 11-year-old son on his way to school. "Total freak out, and...
Woman injured by her own car in west Wichita
A woman was injured when her own car rolled over her leg. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Street.
