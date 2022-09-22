ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

tsnews.com

Random Thoughts: A secret admirer leaves behind a filthy mark

I’m really not sure how to dive into this story, so I’ll go in head first.On Saturday, I was in Wichita running some errands for work. Sitting in a parking lot, I looked out the front passenger window and saw something that did not look right.It did not look right, and it did not make any sense.There was a set of lip prints on the window. After a moment, I realized there was not one, but two sets of lip prints. From the outside, a little bit of red lipstick ...
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

Preacher with a Big Voice: Family and friends gather to remember Rev. Lincoln Montgomery

Services for Rev. Lincoln Montgomery will be held Friday and Saturday. Montgomery died earlier this month at the age of 72. He had recently retired after 35 years of ministry. He was the long-time pastor of Wichita's Tabernacle Bible Church, formally named Tabernacle Baptist. It was once known for being the largest Black Baptist church in Kansas. KMUW's Carla Eckels brings us this remembrance from family and friends.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita, KS
Kansas Society
Wichita, KS
KWCH.com

Infant killed in Hays house fire

The drought situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

El Agave Mexican Restaurant Revisited

I met some friends over lunch and put the decision on where to go in their hands. They chose El Agave Mexican Restaurant. For this particular review, we made our way to northwest Wichita and stopped by their Maize Road location. ===========. 3560 N Maize Rd #110, Wichita, KS 67205.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured in separate shootings Friday night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police responded to two separate shootings in less than an hour Friday night. Officers were called to the first shooting at 5000 E. Osie, near Harry and Oliver. Police said a fight broke out at a party. An 18-year-old went outside and was shot once in the upper body.
WICHITA, KS
Jason Kenney
catchitkansas.com

Collegiate defense shines in 22-0 win over Clearwater

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The defenses dominated early and often, as Collegiate topped Clearwater in Wichita Friday night, 22-0. Neither offense could get things going, and two defensive plays provided a critical moment in the 1st quarter. Clearwater recovered a fumble. Then, on their first play of the ensuing drive, James Shackelford jumped a route and returned a pick 6 for the only points of the first half. It was 6-0 heading into the break.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old girl was hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in which a tree or part of the tree fell on her. The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of E. English, near Douglas and Oliver. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the...
WICHITA, KS
catchitkansas.com

McPherson ends Circle’s undefeated start with a big rushing night

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Friday night the Circle Thunderbird’s cinderella undefeated start came to a close, being outmatched by McPherson in a 4A top-10 battle. The Bullpups offense flexed their muscle and scored 35 points, largely leaning on their run game. Quarterback Hunter Alvord got the Bullpups started on the first play of scrimmage, running one in himself 69 yards. But the biggest performance for McPherson was senior Jaytin Gumm. Gumm rushed for 152 yards and posted four touchdowns in the win.
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend-native Lamb returns 'home' as journalist at KSN

Homecoming has been a long-time coming for Jason Lamb. The 1990 Great Bend High School graduate moved east to pursue a television journalism career shortly after graduation. But now he's back - sort of. Last month, Lamb was hired by KSN in Wichita to handle the noon news broadcast among other duties. Now Lamb is able to share the news with many friends and family in the western half of the state.
GREAT BEND, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Come together for a cure at the 12th Annual Concert in the Country

The largest fundraiser for the Wichita non-profit Coming Together for a Cure is just around the corner on Saturday, Sept. 24. It’s the 12th Annual Concert in the Country, where proceeds from the event go to help people with Muscular Dystrophy and other rare diseases access stem cell therapy.
WICHITA, KS
Wellington Daily News

Annette Lawless: Good Morning, Kansas!

WHS alumni and Wellington native, Annette Lawless, started her TV reporting career 15 years ago as an intern with KAKE News. Normally, you catch Annette on the weekend morning show. Now, she is bringing her sunny personality into homes every weekday as the new morning anchor for Good Morning Kansas.
WELLINGTON, KS
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Cajun flair rolls into McPherson

By Jessie Wagoner McPHERSON—Cajun-style food has been a rare treat in McPherson, but with the opening of The Cajun Crab food truck, cajun has roared into town. Seafood boils, cajun fried shrimp and many other southern favorites are now available regularly. The Cajun Crab, owned by Nicholas Johnson and Scarlet Gagnevin, opened at […]
MCPHERSON, KS

