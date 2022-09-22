Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Tailgate Game: Enterprise shows dominance once again over Quitman
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise and Quitman were playing each other for only the second time since 1997 Friday night. Enterprise would kick the ball off to Quitman and the Panthers would start with the ball. After a few failed plays in the opening drive the Panthers quarterback, Jias Davis,...
WTOK-TV
GOTW: Russell Christian Academy remains unbeaten during Homecoming
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Russell Christian Academy Warriors beat the Cornerstone Eagles 32-20 to remain undefeated on the season. It was a special day for the Warriors as they were celebrating Homecoming. In RCA’s first drive, they quickly got on the board after John Bennie Jones found Kamron Darden for the touchdown.
WTOK-TV
Tailgate Preview: Cross county rivals Enterprise and Quitman prep to go head to head
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman Panthers are set to host Enterprise in this weeks Tailgate Game of the Week. Last season when these two teams played, Enterprise beat Quitman 42-19. That was the Bulldogs first win over Quitman in nearly 50 years. 2021 was the first time the Panthers...
Neshoba Democrat
Warriors improve to 3-1 with win
The Choctaw Central Warriors improved their record to 3-1 Friday night as they took a 12-6 overtime victory over Lake in prep football action. The Warriors will be off this week. They open Region 4-4A play next week when they visit Kosciusko. Lake got on the scoreboard in the first...
Neshoba Democrat
Winona proves too tough for Tornadoes as they fall 46-15
The Philadelphia Tornadoes took it on the chin Friday night when they dropped a 46-15 decision to Winona in prep football action. The Tornadoes, now 0-4, visit West Lauderdale this Friday night. The Knights come in at 4-0. Winona led 19-0 at the end of the first quarter. Philadelphia got...
WTOK-TV
Northeast and West Lauderdale Volleyball go for another 5 set thriller
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For the second time in as many meetings the cross-county rivalry between Northeast Lauderdale volleyball and West Lauderdale volleyball came down to two points in the fifth set as the Trojans visited the Knights. West Lauderdale started the match off strong by winning the first two...
WTOK-TV
Bryan Brand Harper, Jr.
Bryan Brand Harper, Jr., age 77, of Lauderdale died on August 25, 2022. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. A native of Meridian and born while World War II raged (1943), Bryan’s early years were defined by life on military installations, including two years in a grimy Quonset hut on faraway Guam in the Pacific. His father, an Army Air Corp fighter pilot from Lubbock Texas, commanded this tiny island at war’s end. A military “brat,” Bryan lived on or near installations in Texas, Rhode Island, Alabama, Virginia and Naples, Italy,( NATO.) Bryan’s mom, Hazel Lillian Pigford of the esteemed Pigford family in Meridian, met Colonel Bryan Brand Harper, Sr. while he trained P-51 fighter pilots at Key Field.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Chris Smith
Mr. Chris Smith passed away at the age of 44 on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Chris was a registered nurse for 23 years working many hard hours...
WTOK-TV
Brookdale Senior Living hosts first homecoming celebration
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Brookdale Senior Living in Meridian hosted its first homecoming celebration Thursday evening. The staff, residents and their families were invited to the homecoming parade, pep rally, dinner and dance. Southeast Lauderdale High School Marching Band, cheerleaders, and some members of the football team were also a...
Mississippi high school football player dies in early morning wreck with tractor-trailer
A Mississippi high school football player died early Wednesday morning after the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer. Isaiah Strickland, of Louin, 17, died in a wreck on State Route 18 near Sylvarena. School officials at Raleigh High School said Strickland was a player on the school football...
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
Renovation of Ellis Theater is about to wrap up
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Marty Stuart has been working on this project for a while now and is finally beginning to wrap up the remodel of Ellis Theater. This project has been a beast to complete, and with the end in sight, everyone who has been a part of it is excited to see the final touches go up.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Local tapped as Holmes chief
Canton native Da’Varius Jackson recently joined the Holmes Community College Ridgeland Campus as the new police chief. He comes to Holmes after eight years working for the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) police department. A Holmes alumnus, Jackson earned an Associate of Arts from the college and played...
Neshoba Democrat
Company to create 60 direct jobs
The New Yorker Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components will be investing $8.14 million in Philadelphia to open a new facility and create 60 jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves announced last week. “New York Blower and KDS’ new facility in Neshoba County will bring not only good-paying jobs but...
WTOK-TV
Cooler and more fall-like for Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Temps have been above the average everyday this week, but Friday will be more fall-like. We’ll be behind a cold front, and temps will be seasonable with highs staying in the upper 80s vs. the 90s. The dew points will also drop into the mid-upper 50s, so plan on a less humid Friday. So, if you have plans to attend any high school football games...the weather will be nice!
WTOK-TV
Expect an overall nice weekend, but rain is possible Sunday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first weekend of fall will be rather nice, but it will be unseasonably hot. Saturday morning will be refreshingly cool as temps start in the mid-upper 50s. However, the afternoon brings wall-to-wall sunshine with highs reaching the low 90s as southerly winds return. The southerly wind will increase the humidity, so plan for a muggier day on Sunday. It’ll also remain hot with highs in the low 90s ahead of a cold front that’ll cross on Sunday. As the front moves by, it’ll spark scattered showers and storms. So, make sure to have an umbrella with you for your Sunday plans. It looks like the best timing for rain will be in the afternoon, but some showers in the morning are also possible.
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault with a Weapon on a LEO in Neshoba County
CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $800, $1,000. DANIEL BARRIER, 40, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. LIEA M BELL, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. ARA...
WTOK-TV
Expect record challenging heat for the 1st day of fall
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fall begins on Thursday! Officiallly, it begins at 8:04PM CDT. Don’t expect a fall-like feel on the first day of the new season because highs will reach the mid-upper 90s across our area. Actually, record challenging heat is expected in Meridian for Thursday. The standing record high is 98 degrees, and the forecast calls for highs near that. So, we’ll see what happens...but plan on a hot first day of fall. Plus, heat indices will reach the low 100s.
Woman speaks after being attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
Editor’s note: This story may contain images that are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers. KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — A meter reader who was attacked by pit bulls in Kosciusko had to undergo hours of surgery. Linda Sherell Hodges was checking a meter at a home on Goodman Street on Monday when a […]
WTOK-TV
Tropical Depression #10 is now Tropical Storm Hermine
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Tropics are quickly heating up. Tropical Depression #10 formed Friday morning, and it became the 8th named tropical storm of this season on Friday afternoon. At the time it was upgraded to a tropical storm, it had max sustained winds of 40mph...moving NNW @ 10. It’s surrounded by dry air which isn’t the best environment for it to thrive. Plus, it’ll be encountering more wind shear (change in wind speed and direction with height) over the next few days. So, it’s expected to fizzle out by early next week. It’s no threat to the U.S.
