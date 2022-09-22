MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first weekend of fall will be rather nice, but it will be unseasonably hot. Saturday morning will be refreshingly cool as temps start in the mid-upper 50s. However, the afternoon brings wall-to-wall sunshine with highs reaching the low 90s as southerly winds return. The southerly wind will increase the humidity, so plan for a muggier day on Sunday. It’ll also remain hot with highs in the low 90s ahead of a cold front that’ll cross on Sunday. As the front moves by, it’ll spark scattered showers and storms. So, make sure to have an umbrella with you for your Sunday plans. It looks like the best timing for rain will be in the afternoon, but some showers in the morning are also possible.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO