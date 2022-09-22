Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Education for counselors and social workers
DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging presents this 3.0 credit hour continuing education workshop 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, online via Zoom. The cost is $40 to earn CEUS or $20 to attend without CEUs. Advance registration is requested by Oct. 21. More information and the registration form is available on our website, https://info4seniors.org/news/educational-opportunities/ or by emailing [email protected]
Sidney Daily News
Nurse practitioner opens new practice
SIDNEY — Looking for an alternative to seeing a doctor or visiting an urgent care? Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-BC) Frances Yantis recently opened FLY Family Health in Sidney and is ready to serve the surrounding community. Yantis opened her own practice on Aug. 1 after an expansive...
Daily Advocate
GCS cafeteria staff makes a difference
It is 7:00 in the morning and all you can hear is the sound of pans being placed on countertops, ovens getting warmed up, buckets of disinfect being filled and small morning talks to prepare for the day. The cooks are starting to assemble their entrees and vegetables, others are getting fresh fruit cut up and preparing the lines for the upcoming students who choose to eat breakfast. It’s a busy day in the cafeteria! This is how each morning begins in the Greenville City Schools cafeterias.
Daily Advocate
Blood drives at both ends of county planned
DARKE COUNTY — Support September Sickle Cell Awareness Month and enter the drawing to win tickets to “The Game” at a couple upcoming blood drives in Darke County. The Pleasant View Missionary Church community blood drive will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to noon in the SonLife Center, 5231 Gettysburg-Pitsburg, Greenville.
Daily Advocate
Why over the counter hearing aids aren’t enough
GREENVILLE — Have you noticed more difficulty with your hearing, but feel that the cost is preventing you from getting hearing aids? You are not alone, and the price barrier is one of the top reasons why many do not move forward. In 2017, Congress passed a law that authorized over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. In 2021, President Biden issued an executive order that allows this to move forward. The goal is to provide low cost devices that will be available in drug stores across the nation.
Daily Advocate
Edison State adjunct faculty honored at banquet
PIQUA — Twenty-two employees were recognized for instructing a combined total of 4,125 semester hours, or approximately 1,375 classes, in their careers at Edison State Community College’s annual adjunct faculty recognition banquet on Wednesday, Aug. 24. William Loudermilk, president of Academic Senate and professor of English, served as...
Daily Advocate
We become our habits
We people are creatures of habit. That is what makes us predictable to our friends and family, measurable to marketeers, and accountable by society. Our lives revolve around our commitments, such as our families, jobs, school, meals, sports, hobbies, prayer, and bedtime. When there is a scheduling conflict, we prioritize to determine which item we will address or attend. For example, we may decide an oil change is more important than a scrimmage. However, it is the scrimmage that will never be repeated while the oil change can be rescheduled. Still, most of us place an importance on our vehicle because we need reliable transportation to earn our paychecks and to safely haul our families.
Recovery event getting people help they need on the spot
Every year in September, RAMCO holds a Healthy Recovery Celebration. This year it will take place on Saturday, September 24, at Triangle Park in Dayton from noon to 5 p.m. Not only will there be free food, music, and entertainment, but the event also gets people the resources and help they need on the spot.
Local health officials warn of ‘highly toxic’ mushrooms growing in the area
Local health officials are warning people not to eat wild mushrooms growing in the area. The Warren County Health District said in a social media post Friday morning that there are multiple patients who have reported eating mushrooms foraged from a public area in the southwest Ohio region whose symptoms and medical evaluation are consistent with having eaten “highly toxic” mushrooms.
Sidney Daily News
Habitat to start new housing project
TROY – Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties has announced they will be starting a new housing project. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Bridget Lawson, of Sidney, signed a partnership agreement marking the start of her homeownership process and acceptance into the program. Lawson initially applied for our Homeownership Program in August 2019. She reapplied in July 2022 and has met Habitat’s criteria for homeownership: need, willingness to partner, financial readiness, willingness to complete 400 hours of sweat equity and assumption of a 20-year, no-interest mortgage.
oxfordobserver.org
Restaurants receive violations for food handling issues
Several Oxford restaurants were inspected by the Butler County General Health District have been cited with critical health violations since Sept. 19. No critical violations were observed by the inspector with visits to McCullough Hyde Hospital, 110 N. Poplar St.; Jimmy John’s, 23 E. High St.; Johnny’s Campus Deli, 209 E. Sycamore St.; Chipotle Mexican Grill #1311, 1 W. High St.
countynewsonline.org
What you want to know about the GCS Cafeteria
Ohio lawmakers continue to fight to restore Delphi retirees’ pensions
DAYTON — Thousands of Dayton area workers living without their pension are watching time run out on the chance of getting their money back. There are 2,000 salaried, retired Delphi workers in the Dayton area and they’re to get their pensions back. Hundreds of those retired workers joined together two weeks ago for a rally at Sinclair College to gain support for the Susan Muffley Act.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
BRADFORD — The Bradford Pumpkin Show is inviting everyone to be a participant in the Bradford Pumpkin Show Extravaganza Parade. The parade will be held on Oct. 15 at 4p.m. Line-up will be at the high school off of St.Rt.721. For more information, contact Debbie Richard at 937-448-2845 or email [email protected]
Hamilton addiction treatment center uses methadone to help patients
While some criticize using a drug to wean users off, Hamilton Treatment Services executive director Ivy Voynovich said it is crucial to helping patients think clearly.
Eaton Register Herald
Eaton TruckFest, PCHS Fall Gathering, Walk for Hope among activities
EATON — Like trucks of all sorts? Are you a history buff? Want to take on the next 5K event for a good cause? Want to do all three? Opportunity for these activities and more abound in Preble County this coming Saturday. 11th Annual Walk for Hope 5K. The...
Mason high schooler receives $10K for invention
Laalitya Achary, 18, invented Nereid, a low-cost, globally applicable device that can detect water contamination within seconds.
ocj.com
190 years of family farming in Shelby County
By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. In 1832 Andrew Jackson was the President of the United States, and a young man named William Taylor moved from Montgomery County, north to a farm located west of Sidney, near the small town of Oran, Ohio. Little did he know that the farm would stay in the family for almost 200 years. Seven generations later, Patrick Knouff and his father Mike, and uncle Steve recall how their family has raised livestock and tilled the fertile soils of Shelby County for 190 years. Growing from 80 acres in 1932 to now farming around 2,000 acres, with the majority owned by family members, the Knouff family takes pride in the stories of their farm over the years.
Is it safe to get both Covid booster and flu shots at once?
DAYTON — Flu season is coming as well as a possibility for people to still catch Covid-19 this fall. With both of those viruses circling at the same time, people are wondering if it is safe to get a flu shot and Covid-19 booster all at once. >>What to...
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
