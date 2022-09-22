Read full article on original website
Related
The Devil You Know - Neurontin's Massive Flop as an Opioid Alternative
Ask any chronic pain patient about gabapentin (Neurontin) as a replacement for opioids and you'll probably get one of two reactions: Laughter or tears. Yet, the drug, originally intended to treat seizures, and subsequently found to be useful for controlling nerve pain and restless leg syndrome has been pushed (along with miscellaneous other useless drugs and techniques) as a safe and effective alternative to legitimate opioid analgesics drugs. It is neither. A new JAMA article makes this painfully obvious.
Healthline
Deadly Overdoses Linked to Synthetic Opioids Called Nitazenes
A type of synthetic opioid is increasing leading to overdose deaths, according to a new CDC report. as a potential pain reliever medication. They have never been approved for clinical use in the United States. Overdose deaths linked to a powerful group of illegal synthetic opioids increased more than four...
NHPR
Connecticut veterinarian explains why suicide mortality remains high for the profession
For more than three decades, U.S. Veterinarians have been at an increased risk for suicide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's a statistic underscored by relatively easy access to lethal drugs, debt from years of schooling, and the emotionally-draining compassion fatigue that comes with making daily life-and-death decisions for owners and their pets.
MedicalXpress
Years into a nationwide overdose epidemic, many with opioid addiction still aren't getting treatment medication
Despite improvements in treatment access as the overdose crisis has spiraled over the last decade, many people with opioid use disorder aren't getting medications to treat their addiction, a new study has found. And the disorganized nature of data collection around addiction means it's difficult to estimate the true scope...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It's Time to Undo the Harm the CDC Has Done to Pain Patients | Opinion
Until the CDC gets out of the business of telling doctors how to practice medicine, none of us can feel safe.
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
Kratom vs. CBD: Key Differences Between the Herbal Drugs Taking Over U.S.
Kratom, an herbal drug that is gaining popularity in the U.S., is similar to CBD in many ways but affects different parts of the brain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pewtrusts.org
Methadone Saves Lives. So Why Don’t More Patients With Opioid Use Disorder Take It?
Methadone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s as a first-line treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), is a proven, effective drug: It reduces overdose deaths and infectious disease transmission, and it supports treatment retention and recovery. But people seeking methadone for OUD can access it only from opioid treatment programs (OTPs)—facilities regulated at the state and federal levels that subject patients to punitive rules that aren’t reflective of evidence-based care. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the federal government eased regulations so that people could more safely access the medication.
Modelers Predict Huge Wave of Overdose Deaths Will Soon Fall Upon Us
As I have written on numerous occasions, most recently here, the opioid overdose crisis was never caused by doctors “overprescribing” pain medicine to their patients. As researchers at the University of Pittsburgh reported in 2018, the overdose rate has been rising exponentially since the late 1970s, with different drugs dominating at different points in time. The researchers stated, “This process may continue along this path for several more years into the future.” The U.S. Congressional Joint Economic Committee reported that overdose deaths began their rise as far back as 1959. Now a new report by modelers at Northwestern University, the University of Florida, and Yale University, reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association, predicts the U.S. may be heading towards an even larger wave of overdose deaths.
MedPage Today
It's High Time for Broader Access to Non-Opioid Pain Medication
Overdose deaths have hit an all-time high in the U.S.: over 107,000 in a single year. This crisis has been driven predominantly by opioid-related overdose deaths. With the total number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. surpassing 1 million since 1999, it's clear the problem shows no signs of abating.
AOL Corp
Nearly 1 in 10 Americans suffer from depression, study says
Researchers found that more than 9 percent of Americans 12 and older experienced a major depressive episode in 2020. Depression, which is the most common mental disorder in the nation, was most prevalent among young adults ages 18 to 25 at more than 17 percent. Less than 17 percent of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Trauma Behind Heavy Drinking
As someone who’s personally lived through alcohol addiction and watched others cope with alcohol addiction, I know that this is not a simple problem that can be solved overnight. The reasons we drink are complex, much more than we once thought. As a former mental health nurse, I also have a unique perspective and passion for this topic.
Rainbow Fentanyl: What It Looks Like and What Happens if You Overdose
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is around 50 times more potent than heroin, and 100 times more powerful than morphine.
NIH Director's Blog
Director's Message
The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) is the lead federal agency supporting scientific research on drug use and addiction. After decades of research, we now understand substance use disorders (SUDs) to be chronic but treatable brain disorders that emerge from the complex interplay of biological, social, and developmental factors. Adverse social determinants of health enable biological vulnerabilities to SUDs to emerge, just as protective factors in one’s social environment reduce the risk of substance use and addiction. NIDA-supported research has illuminated these risk and protective factors and led to the development of effective prevention and treatment interventions, providing hope for the more than 40 million people in the United States with SUDs and their loved ones. Yet, NIDA’s mission remains critical, given the challenges that SUDs present to the nation today.
Gizmodo
Teens Are Getting Into Vapes and Weed, Losing Interest in Booze and Other Drugs
Teens have been using less and less drugs over the past few decades, with two important exceptions, new research this week suggests. Reported levels of drug use have declined for most substances since the early 1990s, the study found, but rates of cannabis use and vaping have gone up. The findings also indicate that having less free time and greater parental supervision may help kids stay away from using drugs in the first place.
KIDS・
White House rolls out $1.5bn in new funding to combat opioid crisis
The Biden administration is marking National Recovery Month by rolling out $1.5bn in funding to combat the opioid overdose epidemic and support programmes to help Americans recover from opioid use disorders. According to the White House, the $1.5bn will be available to all 50 states, US territories and tribal governments as part of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s State Opioid Response and Tribal Opioid Response grant programme, which provides funding “increase access to treatment for substance use disorder, remove barriers to public-health interventions like naloxone, and expand access to recovery support services such as 24/7 Opioid...
pharmacytimes.com
The Pharmacist’s Role: Opioid-related Risks With a Psychiatric Drug
Pharmacists dispensing Lybalvi should understand that potentially life-threatening consequences can occur if opioids are taken concurrently. This article reflects the views of the authors and should not be construed to represent FDA’s views or policies. Introduction. On May 28, 2021, the FDA approved Lybalvi, a drug combination of olanzapine...
U.S. Teens' Drinking, Smoking Declines While Vaping & Pot Use Keep Rising
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Fewer U.S. teenagers are drinking and smoking these days, but marijuana and vaping have gained in popularity — particularly among kids with lots of unsupervised free time. Those are among the findings of a new study tracking substance use trends among American teens over the past 30 years. The researchers found that while substance use has generally declined over time, there were two...
Healthline
All About Buprenorphine
If you have certain conditions, your doctor may recommend treatment with buprenorphine. It’s a prescription drug that comes in three different forms. Depending on the form of buprenorphine prescribed, it may be used for the following:. Opioid dependence, which is now called opioid use disorder (OUD). Opioids are strong...
Comments / 0