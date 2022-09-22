ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
Chad Pinder batting fifth in Oakland's Friday lineup

Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. Pinder will man left field after Tony Kemp was shifted to second base and Jordan Diaz was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Bassitt, our models project Pinder to score 4.8 FanDuel points at...
Colorado's Ezequiel Tovar starting at shortstop on Friday

Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Tovar will handle shortstop duties after Alan Trejo was moved to second base and Ryan McMahon was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Sean Manaea, our models project Tovar to score 6.4 FanDuel points...
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0

DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
