Read full article on original website
Related
Urban Meyer Arizona State football coach speculation returns after Herm Edwards' firing
The Urban Meyer Arizona State football coaching speculation is back. Last month, Dan Patrick speculated that the ASU football team could be a team to "keep an eye on" for Meyer if the former Ohio State and Florida coach decided to get back into coaching (and if the Sun Devils fired Herm Edwards). ...
Saints’ Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara get concerning injury updates ahead of game vs. Panthers
The New Orleans Saints enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record as they look to get back to winning ways against the Carolina Panthers. At this point, however, the Saints seem to be in danger of having to sit both Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara due to their respective injuries.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Fournette continues to log limited practices with a hamstring injury. Last week he was a full go against the New Orleans Saints after a week of limited practices, and this appears to be more of the same. Our models expect him to handle 18.1 rushing attempts and catch 3.5 passes against the Packers.
Dolphins use final practice squad elevation on River Cracraft. What that means going forward
The Dolphins on Saturday used their third and final practice squad elevation on wide receiver River Cracraft, calling him up for Sunday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Rams
Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season brings two longtime NFC West rivals back together. The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, both 1-1, will kick off their division slate against each other on Sunday in Glendale. These teams last met in the Wild Card Round of last season’s playoffs, which the Rams won on their way to a Super Bowl championship. Needless to say, there’s no love lost in this rematch.
NFL・
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
3 best replacements for Herm Edwards after Arizona State firing
Arizona State is a college football program in real long-term trouble. A giant wave of outgoing transfers followed news of an NCAA investigation into serious recruiting violations by assistant coaches on head coach Herm Edwards’ staff. Three games into the 2022 season, Edwards is gone following a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan.
Titans place left tackle Taylor Lewan on injured reserve
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan on injured reserve Saturday after he hurt his right knee for the second time in three seasons. The Titans (0-2) now have 11 players on injured reserve before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) on Sunday. They put 26 on injured reserve after the final roster cuts last season and earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a 12-5 record. Now they’re trying to avoid the first 0-3 start since dropping the first six of 2009. Lewan was hurt on the opening offensive play of Monday night’s 41-7 loss in Buffalo and carted to the locker room. The nine-year veteran started 13 games last season after tearing his right ACL in October 2020, and the 11th overall pick out of Michigan in 2014 has started 100 of his 105 career games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield, Panthers
Bucs HC Todd Bowles said OT Donovan Smith (elbow) and WR Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Friday and will be game-time decisions for Week 3. (Rick Stroud) Bowles thinks recently signed WR Cole Beasley could play in Week 3 after observing him in practice this week: “I think he could. He’s quick, catches up to speed real fast. He understands the system and he’s played and gotten a lot of reps under him.” (Greg Auman)
Packers at Buccaneers: Three Reasons to Worry
The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will slug it out in a heavyweight Week 3 showdown. Led by Tom Brady, the 2-0 Bucs present a lot of challenges.
ESPN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers elevate WR Cole Beasley from practice squad to active roster
TAMPA, Fla. -- With uncertainty looming over their wide receiver position heading into Sunday's home opener against the Green Bay Packers (1-1), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) have elevated wide receiver Cole Beasley from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday. Beasley, an 11-year veteran who...
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams play on Sunday in a Week 3 NFL game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 3 picks, predictions:. Steelers vs. Browns | Saints vs. Panthers |...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0