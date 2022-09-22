ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Fournette continues to log limited practices with a hamstring injury. Last week he was a full go against the New Orleans Saints after a week of limited practices, and this appears to be more of the same. Our models expect him to handle 18.1 rushing attempts and catch 3.5 passes against the Packers.
Arizona Cardinals: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Rams

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season brings two longtime NFC West rivals back together. The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, both 1-1, will kick off their division slate against each other on Sunday in Glendale. These teams last met in the Wild Card Round of last season’s playoffs, which the Rams won on their way to a Super Bowl championship. Needless to say, there’s no love lost in this rematch.
3 best replacements for Herm Edwards after Arizona State firing

Arizona State is a college football program in real long-term trouble. A giant wave of outgoing transfers followed news of an NCAA investigation into serious recruiting violations by assistant coaches on head coach Herm Edwards’ staff. Three games into the 2022 season, Edwards is gone following a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan.
Titans place left tackle Taylor Lewan on injured reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan on injured reserve Saturday after he hurt his right knee for the second time in three seasons. The Titans (0-2) now have 11 players on injured reserve before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) on Sunday. They put 26 on injured reserve after the final roster cuts last season and earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a 12-5 record. Now they’re trying to avoid the first 0-3 start since dropping the first six of 2009. Lewan was hurt on the opening offensive play of Monday night’s 41-7 loss in Buffalo and carted to the locker room. The nine-year veteran started 13 games last season after tearing his right ACL in October 2020, and the 11th overall pick out of Michigan in 2014 has started 100 of his 105 career games.
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield, Panthers

Bucs HC Todd Bowles said OT Donovan Smith (elbow) and WR Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Friday and will be game-time decisions for Week 3. (Rick Stroud) Bowles thinks recently signed WR Cole Beasley could play in Week 3 after observing him in practice this week: “I think he could. He’s quick, catches up to speed real fast. He understands the system and he’s played and gotten a lot of reps under him.” (Greg Auman)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers elevate WR Cole Beasley from practice squad to active roster

TAMPA, Fla. -- With uncertainty looming over their wide receiver position heading into Sunday's home opener against the Green Bay Packers (1-1), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) have elevated wide receiver Cole Beasley from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday. Beasley, an 11-year veteran who...
