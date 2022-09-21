ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: The three Governors America must fire.

You are Fired(Shutterstock) The United States is a union of differences. America’s leaders should be on a mission to unite people, not divide. Ron DeSantis was once again in the news, this time reveling in the backlash of sending asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard (for more in depth on this – read this), possibly illegally. He joins his cohort in drama, Texas Governor Abbot, who pulls the same kinds of stunts, all using taxpayer funds. The two governors have been sending refugees and undocumented immigrants on buses and chartered planes in those states to cities in the north.
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy