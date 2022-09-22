ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
NewsOne

Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?

Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Report: Woman accused Ime Udoka of making unwanted comments

BOSTON - A new report about the relationship that led the Boston Celtics to suspend head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-2023 season may explain why the punishment is so severe.The Celtics announced Thursday night that Udoka had been suspended for violations of team policies. There is no guarantee that he will return to the job after the suspension is up."A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date," the statement said. "The suspension takes effect immediately."Earlier on Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski -- who first broke the story on Wednesday...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

‘I’m blaming Draymond, Steph and Klay’: Andre Iguodala explains why he put off retirement to return to Warriors

Andre Iguodala might very well have called his playing career quits if it was up to him alone. The 38-year-old, in fact, claimed on Friday while announcing his return to the Golden State Warriors that he was “retired for most of the summer.” After weeks of public and private cajoling from the Golden State Warriors […] The post ‘I’m blaming Draymond, Steph and Klay’: Andre Iguodala explains why he put off retirement to return to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
Entertainment
ClutchPoints

Nia Long’s latest IG post amidst Ime Udoka scandal

The Boston Celtics are suddenly engulfed in controversy after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that head coach Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action from the team, which could also mean a potentially lengthy suspension. The details of how Udoka found himself in hot water are not yet out in full, but many have already made […] The post Nia Long’s latest IG post amidst Ime Udoka scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal

The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr drops Klay Thompson truth bomb that will fire up Dubs fans

Most players don’t get better in their early 30s. If there’s one silver lining of the multiple injuries that cost Klay Thompson two-and-a-half seasons of his prime, though, it’s that he’s poised to be even better in 2022-23 than he was after his long-awaited return to the Golden State Warriors. Warriors coach Steve Kerr told […] The post Steve Kerr drops Klay Thompson truth bomb that will fire up Dubs fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Nia Long
ClutchPoints

‘It made no sense’: Steve Kerr calls major cap on Stephen A. Smith over report blasting Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is entering just his second season in the NBA, but he’s already become material for a Stephen A. Smith hot take. In a recent episode of First Take, the ESPN personality recently revealed that he’s heard of reports about Kuminga’s poor attitude off the court. Warriors head coach Steve […] The post ‘It made no sense’: Steve Kerr calls major cap on Stephen A. Smith over report blasting Jonathan Kuminga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Affair
ClutchPoints

2 point guard upgrades for Bulls after Lonzo Ball surgery news

Last offseason, Lonzo Ball was signed by the Chicago Bulls to a four-year, $85 million contract in a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. However, after missing 47 games last season due to a myriad of injuries, none bigger than the torn meniscus he suffered in January, injuries have reared their ugly head against Ball once again. The Bulls announced earlier that Ball would undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee, which would keep him out for at least four to six weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ClutchPoints

‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation

The Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka situation is becoming worse with each new detail that comes out of it. Udoka cheating on fiancé Nia Long with a female Celtics staffer was incompletely reported, which spawned an impromptu online investigation that incorrectly tried to identify who the staffer was. The Celtics decided to suspend Udoka for a […] The post ‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
201K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy