Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?
Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
Report: Woman accused Ime Udoka of making unwanted comments
BOSTON - A new report about the relationship that led the Boston Celtics to suspend head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-2023 season may explain why the punishment is so severe.The Celtics announced Thursday night that Udoka had been suspended for violations of team policies. There is no guarantee that he will return to the job after the suspension is up."A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date," the statement said. "The suspension takes effect immediately."Earlier on Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski -- who first broke the story on Wednesday...
Warriors sign sharpshooter then waive him in less than 24 hours
Dusty Hannahs. If you aren’t familiar with this name and if it’s the first time you’ve heard of this player, then you are definitely not alone. All that’s about to change, however, now that he’s joined the Golden State Warriors. Oh, wait. Not really. Apparently,...
‘I’m blaming Draymond, Steph and Klay’: Andre Iguodala explains why he put off retirement to return to Warriors
Andre Iguodala might very well have called his playing career quits if it was up to him alone. The 38-year-old, in fact, claimed on Friday while announcing his return to the Golden State Warriors that he was “retired for most of the summer.” After weeks of public and private cajoling from the Golden State Warriors […] The post ‘I’m blaming Draymond, Steph and Klay’: Andre Iguodala explains why he put off retirement to return to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nia Long’s latest IG post amidst Ime Udoka scandal
The Boston Celtics are suddenly engulfed in controversy after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that head coach Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action from the team, which could also mean a potentially lengthy suspension. The details of how Udoka found himself in hot water are not yet out in full, but many have already made […] The post Nia Long’s latest IG post amidst Ime Udoka scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal
The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
Steve Kerr drops Klay Thompson truth bomb that will fire up Dubs fans
Most players don’t get better in their early 30s. If there’s one silver lining of the multiple injuries that cost Klay Thompson two-and-a-half seasons of his prime, though, it’s that he’s poised to be even better in 2022-23 than he was after his long-awaited return to the Golden State Warriors. Warriors coach Steve Kerr told […] The post Steve Kerr drops Klay Thompson truth bomb that will fire up Dubs fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Stephen A. Smith and Malika Andrews Got Heated on 'First Take' Over Ime Udoka
VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith told Malika Andrews she would not tell him to stop on his show.
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics Saga
For rabid NBA fans, the off-season is even more fun than the season. While they don’t get their live NBA games, they get something that many fans like even more - seemingly endless cycles of minor and major drama.
‘It made no sense’: Steve Kerr calls major cap on Stephen A. Smith over report blasting Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is entering just his second season in the NBA, but he’s already become material for a Stephen A. Smith hot take. In a recent episode of First Take, the ESPN personality recently revealed that he’s heard of reports about Kuminga’s poor attitude off the court. Warriors head coach Steve […] The post ‘It made no sense’: Steve Kerr calls major cap on Stephen A. Smith over report blasting Jonathan Kuminga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers’ stance on Buddy Hield, Myles Turner trade amid new talks with Pacers
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly engaged the Indiana Pacers on new trade talks centered around Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, but by the looks of it, no deal would be made between the two. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers remain unwilling to part ways with...
2 point guard upgrades for Bulls after Lonzo Ball surgery news
Last offseason, Lonzo Ball was signed by the Chicago Bulls to a four-year, $85 million contract in a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. However, after missing 47 games last season due to a myriad of injuries, none bigger than the torn meniscus he suffered in January, injuries have reared their ugly head against Ball once again. The Bulls announced earlier that Ball would undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee, which would keep him out for at least four to six weeks.
Update: Nia Long Speaks Out — Boston Celtics Suspends Ime Udoka After Relationship With Staffer
After reports surfaced that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had an intimate, but consensual, relationship with a female Celtics staffer, which is against team policy, he was suspended for the upcoming NBA season. The NBA team released a statement Thursday. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has...
Anthony Davis Has Played More Games In The Last Three Seasons Than Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, And Kawhi Leonard
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he's healthy. He is a dominant two-way force that is consistently impactful on both ends of the floor. This past season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis averaged 23.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.1 APG, and 2.3 BPG.
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Ime Udoka Report Draws Responses From Former Boston Celtics Players, Speculation From Others
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The post Ime Udoka Report Draws Responses From Former Boston Celtics Players, Speculation From Others appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Boston Celtics Sign Former 1st-Round Pick
The Boston Celtics have officially signed former San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Luka Samanic.
‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation
The Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka situation is becoming worse with each new detail that comes out of it. Udoka cheating on fiancé Nia Long with a female Celtics staffer was incompletely reported, which spawned an impromptu online investigation that incorrectly tried to identify who the staffer was. The Celtics decided to suspend Udoka for a […] The post ‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deron Williams Reveals Why Players End Up Leaving The Utah Jazz: "No Person I Ever Talked To Was Interested In Coming To Utah. It Just Was A Reality."
Former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams gave the Utah Jazz a lot of good seasons. He was arguably one of the best point guards in the league during his time with the Jazz, showing incredible skill for the position and being a playoff regular with the team. The Jazz...
