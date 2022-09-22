ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Classical singer Katie Noonan divides footy fans with her operatic rendition of Advance Australia Fair at the AFL Grand Final: 'She started out at a dolphin decibel!'

Katie Noonan lit up the MCG on Saturday with an angelic rendition of Advance Australia Fair at the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne. The acclaimed jazz and classical singer was joined by the Queensland Symphony Orchestra to perform the National Anthem, which was arranged by composer Chong Lim. Her performance...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mcg
SB Nation

Leanne Kiernan Injury Update

Following up on early statements, manager Matt Beard confirmed that Leanne Kiernan’s ankle injury picked up against Chelsea will require surgery. She is expected to be out until early next year. The Liverpool striker will thus also miss out on Ireland’s key World Cup play-off matches, as they were...
CELEBRITIES
Sporting News

How many people watched 'Thursday Night Football' on Amazon? Full ratings for first streaming broadcast in Week 2

Amazon's first "Thursday Night Football" game as the exclusive rights holder of the Thursday night package was met with a lot of excitement across the sports industry. However, it was also met with a certain amount of trepidation. Plenty wondered exactly how many NFL fans would be willing to figure out how to stream the game live on Amazon Prime. Sure, plenty subscribe to the service, but would enough without it make the jump?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Afl Grand Final#Samsung Tv#2022 Afl#Australian#The Afl Grand Final#Channel Seven
TheConversationAU

Grand design: why the AFL structure is unique – and has enabled competitive balance

Since 2017, Victoria has commemorated AFL Grand Final Friday as a public holiday, with a parade of the two competing teams through a festive Melbourne (apart from interruptions in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19). Saturday’s match between Geelong and Sydney is especially anticipated because it welcomes back the grand final to the MCG after a two-year absence due to local COVID restrictions. So, the packed stadium and associated entertainment promise to demonstrate renewal in the wake of the pandemic. It is also a celebration of a unique game, Australian made and owned, with a goal of competitive balance. ...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

England beat Pakistan by 63 runs in third T20 - radio & text

That's it from us after a clinical performance from England to edge ahead in this epic seven-match series. There were plenty of standout performances and you can read all about them in Tom Mallows' excellent report. It is the last international match of the English summer tomorrow as England women...
WORLD
SB Nation

Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 8

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 8! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after last weekend’s games and ahead of the last international break before the World Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy