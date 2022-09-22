ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Red and Black

Former UGA quarterback brings gusto! to Athens

In April, Georgia native Nate Hybl opened the first Athens location of gusto!, a restaurant chain that sells healthy bowls and wraps. Around 24 years ago, Hybl was running through Sanford Stadium on Saturdays proudly sporting the Georgia Bulldog uniform. A former quarterback at the University of Georgia, Hybl opened...
ATHENS, GA
weisradio.com

Northwest Georgia Man Still Missing After More Than a Year

Caleb Wells, known to his friends and family simply as "Corey", hasn't been in contact with his family since July of last year. Chattooga County, Georgia Sheriff Mark Schrader told media outlets on Tuesday, that Wells went to California and his family hasn't heard from him since. Sheriff Schrader said, "I have spoken with someone who saw him in California, but he hasn't contacted any family since he went out there."
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
