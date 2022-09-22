ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Track Free Online

Cast: Mimsy Farmer Jean-Luc Bideau Michael Lonsdale Michel Constantin Jean-Pierre Marielle. Somewhere in rural France, a young English female tourist is sexually assaulted by two men in the countryside. After she manages to escape, a party of local hunters agree to track her in order to cover up the scandal.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Rolling Stone

Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Pink Floyd - The Dark Side of the Moon Free Online

Best sites to watch Pink Floyd - The Dark Side of the Moon - Last updated on Sep 24, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Pink Floyd - The Dark Side of the Moon online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Pink Floyd - The Dark Side of the Moon on this page.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Amazon Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story Free Online

Cast: Merrill Gruver Michael Edwards Melissa Brown Rob LaBelle Cynthia Schneider. The final 17 years of American singer and musician Karen Carpenter, performed almost entirely by modified Barbie dolls. Is Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story on Netflix?. Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story is not available to watch on Netflix. If...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream David Bowie & The Story of Ziggy Stardust Free Online

Best sites to watch David Bowie & The Story of Ziggy Stardust - Last updated on Sep 23, 2022. Best free ad supported sites: VUDU Free ,Tubi TV Freevee Amazon Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch David Bowie & The Story of Ziggy Stardust online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for David Bowie & The Story of Ziggy Stardust on this page.
ENTERTAINMENT
epicstream.com

Where to Start the Shadows House Manga After the Anime

Shadows House Season 2 is wrapping up, as is the case with most titles in the Summer 2022 anime lineup, but the mystery anime only gets more intriguing. So, if the adaptation left you hungry for more, here's where to start the Shadows House manga after the anime. Table of...
COMICS
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
NFL
Salon

Remixed "Revolver" to reveal new layers of the Beatles' extraordinary musical powers

This week, producer Giles Martin held a listening session at New York City's Republic Studios, where he unveiled his remixed version (prepared with engineer Sam Okell) of the Beatles' legendary "Revolver" album. As the key feature of an upcoming boxed set, slated for release on October 28, the remixed "Revolver" is a revelation made explicitly possible by recent advances in sonic technology.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Noah Centineo Reveals December Premiere Date for Netflix Spy Drama ‘The Recruit’

Noah Centineo has officially gone from high school heartthrob to CIA spy. During Netflix’s Tudum fan event on Saturday, the former “To All the Boys” star revealed that his upcoming espionage series is titled “The Recruit” and will premiere Dec. 16 on the streamer. He also shared the first photo from the show (above), which features him staring something down (a villain, perhaps?) from behind a door with a cut on his cheek. According to its logline, “The Recruit” centers on “a fledgling lawyer at the CIA that becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Manifest Season 4: The Passengers' Death Date Looms in New Trailer

With the Death Date looming, Ben Stone and the rest of the passengers search for answers in the full trailer for Manifest’s final season. The sneak peek, which you can check out above, was revealed on Saturday as part of Netflix’s global fan event Tudum. Season 4 will be split into two 10-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering Friday, Nov. 4. Set two years after Grace’s brutal murder turned the Stone family’s lives upside down, the new season finds them “in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter Eden,” per the official synopsis....
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy