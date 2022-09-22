Read full article on original website
Related
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
Eric From 'Love It or List It' Says He May Be on TV Again Soon (EXCLUSIVE)
Fans of Love It or List It have been waiting for contractor Eric Eremita to make his return to the HGTV series. And, while that probably won't ever happen, Eric might actually get his own show. Distractify spoke exclusively with Eric about life after he left Love It or List It, what he's doing now, and what's next for him.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Step Into Liquid Free Online
Best sites to watch Step Into Liquid - Last updated on Sep 23, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Vudu Microsoft Store Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,Vudu Microsoft Store Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best free ad supported sites: Tubi...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Variações: Guardian Angel Free Online
Best sites to watch Variações: Guardian Angel - Last updated on Sep 24, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Variações: Guardian Angel online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Variações: Guardian Angel on this page.
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures Free Online
Best sites to watch Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures - Last updated on Sep 23, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Vudu Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,Vudu Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best free ad supported sites: The Roku Channel.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story Free Online
Cast: Merrill Gruver Michael Edwards Melissa Brown Rob LaBelle Cynthia Schneider. The final 17 years of American singer and musician Karen Carpenter, performed almost entirely by modified Barbie dolls. Is Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story on Netflix?. Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story is not available to watch on Netflix. If...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream King Kong: Peter Jackson's Production Diaries Free Online
Cast: Peter Jackson Jack Black Andy Serkis Adrien Brody Naomi Watts. Academy Award - winning filmmaker Peter Jackson invites you behind the scenes of his latest movie to witness the birth of King Kong. Is King Kong: Peter Jackson's Production Diaries on Netflix?. King Kong: Peter Jackson's Production Diaries never...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream More Beautiful for Having Been Broken Free Online
Best sites to watch More Beautiful for Having Been Broken - Last updated on Sep 24, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Vudu Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,Vudu Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best free ad supported sites: The Roku...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TVGuide.com
Where The Crawdads Sing Is Now Available To Stream At Home via Amazon Prime Video
Watch one of the hottest movies of the summer from the comfort of your own living room. If you're looking for something new to watch, Amazon Prime Video has you covered with the latest and greatest movies. Where The Crawdads Sing is now available to stream at home via Prime...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Miss Marple: 4.50 from Paddington Free Online
Cast: Joan Hickson Jill Meager David Horovitch Ian Brimble Maurice Denham. Travelling on the 4.50 from Paddington, Mrs McGillicuddy witnesses a murder on a passing train - but where is the body?. Is Miss Marple: 4.50 from Paddington on Netflix?. Miss Marple: 4.50 from Paddington is not available to watch...
wegotthiscovered.com
A modern horror favorite is still causing sleepless nights years later
The new wave of horror is still haunting audiences, and fans are still haunted by one of the last decade’s best films in The Witch. Subtitled A New-England Folktale, The Witch sees horror go back down to its bare bones and flex its creative muscle. Set in the 1630s, it sees a clash of faith as a Puritan family is inundated with unspeakable horrors from just beyond their farmland. Heavily influenced by director Robert Eggers’ love of folklore, it’s become a modern favorite.
Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek Free Online
Cast: Candace Cameron Bure Niall Matter Marilu Henner Lexa Doig Peter Benson. When a priceless crown is stolen during a benefit gala held by the Lawrenceton library, Aurora and the Real Murders Club must investigate who would kill to get their hands on it. Is Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Hailey Dean Mysteries: Killer Sentence Free Online
Cast: Kellie Martin Viv Leacock Lauren Holly Aaron Craven Matty Finochio. Hailey Dean knows District Attorney Paulina D'Orazio is innocent of the murder of a man she once put behind bars and must do all she can to prove it in the face of mounting evidence. Is Hailey Dean Mysteries:...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Twentieth Century Approaches Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Twentieth Century Approaches right now? Read on to find out!. The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Twentieth Century Approaches. Cast: Vasiliy Livanov Vitali Solomin Rina Zelyonaya Borislav Brondukov Boris...
The Crown Sets Season 5 Release Date — Plus, See an Ominous New Poster
After a two-year layoff, The Crown is ready to reign again. Season 5 of Netflix’s royal family biopic will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 9, the streamer announced Saturday at Netflix’s “Tudum” global fan event. The new season brings with it a changing of the guard as well: Imelda Staunton takes over for Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, with Jonathan Pryce taking over for Tobias Menzies as Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip. Dominic West will play Prince Charles, with Elizabeth Debicki as his estranged wife Princess Diana. (We saw a brief teaser with West and Debicki as Charles and Di as the news...
Popculture
Elijah Wood Joins Major TV Show
Elijah Wood has joined the cast of one of the hottest shows on the air right now – Showtime's Yellowjackets. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Wood would hold a guest starring role for the entire second season of the acclaimed drama. Fans were eager to see what he could add to this strange dynamic.
epicstream.com
Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel
A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
Manifest Season 4: The Passengers' Death Date Looms in New Trailer
With the Death Date looming, Ben Stone and the rest of the passengers search for answers in the full trailer for Manifest’s final season. The sneak peek, which you can check out above, was revealed on Saturday as part of Netflix’s global fan event Tudum. Season 4 will be split into two 10-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering Friday, Nov. 4. Set two years after Grace’s brutal murder turned the Stone family’s lives upside down, the new season finds them “in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter Eden,” per the official synopsis....
Comments / 0