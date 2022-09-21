In Idaho, nearly half of our families are just one car repair, failed water heater or medical emergency away from serious financial hardship, according to the latest Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed report. That is what we have to show for 30 years of Republican super-majority rule. That is the same type of Republican utopia that we would have on the national scale if they ever had the chance.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO