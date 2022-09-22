ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Magic Hour Free Online

Cast: Koichi Sato Satoshi Tsumabuki Eri Fukatsu Haruka Ayase Toshiyuki Nishida. A hustler who gets in trouble with a gang boss in the port town of Sukago agrees to make good with the don by putting him in contact with a mysterious hitman -- an assassin the hustler has no idea how to contact. Instead, he hires an actor to play the role, though the thespian has no idea what he's getting into.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Pink Floyd - The Dark Side of the Moon Free Online

Best sites to watch Pink Floyd - The Dark Side of the Moon - Last updated on Sep 24, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Pink Floyd - The Dark Side of the Moon online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Pink Floyd - The Dark Side of the Moon on this page.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Hetalia: Axis Powers: Paint It, White! Free Online

Best sites to watch Hetalia: Axis Powers: Paint It, White! - Last updated on Sep 24, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Hetalia: Axis Powers: Paint It, White! online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Hetalia: Axis Powers: Paint It, White! on this page.
epicstream.com

Where to Start the Shadows House Manga After the Anime

Shadows House Season 2 is wrapping up, as is the case with most titles in the Summer 2022 anime lineup, but the mystery anime only gets more intriguing. So, if the adaptation left you hungry for more, here's where to start the Shadows House manga after the anime. Table of...
Variety

Noah Centineo Reveals December Premiere Date for Netflix Spy Drama ‘The Recruit’

Noah Centineo has officially gone from high school heartthrob to CIA spy. During Netflix’s Tudum fan event on Saturday, the former “To All the Boys” star revealed that his upcoming espionage series is titled “The Recruit” and will premiere Dec. 16 on the streamer. He also shared the first photo from the show (above), which features him staring something down (a villain, perhaps?) from behind a door with a cut on his cheek. According to its logline, “The Recruit” centers on “a fledgling lawyer at the CIA that becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story Free Online

Cast: Merrill Gruver Michael Edwards Melissa Brown Rob LaBelle Cynthia Schneider. The final 17 years of American singer and musician Karen Carpenter, performed almost entirely by modified Barbie dolls. Is Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story on Netflix?. Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story is not available to watch on Netflix. If...
HeySoCal

‘Echoes’ tops streaming ratings; ‘House of the Dragon’ breaks into top 10

“House of the Dragon” was the seventh most-watched streaming program in the first full week it was available, according to figures released by Nielsen Thursday. Viewers spent 741 million minutes between Aug. 22-28 watching the two first two episodes of the HBO/HBO Max “Game of Thrones” prequel. The first episode premiered Aug. 21 and the second Aug. 28 on both HBO and HBO Max.
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon Episode 6 Reveals Teen Aegon II With Awesome Doctor Who Connection

There are set to be big changes in House of the Dragon Episode 6 as we're set for a major time leap that will take us a full decade after the fifth episode's disastrous royal wedding. That means new actors will be taking over the roles of some main characters including the children of King Viserys I Targaryen. The preview has finally revealed Prince Aegon II Targaryen as a teenager but the real surprise is the young actor's connection to Doctor Who!
epicstream.com

Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel

A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
epicstream.com

Where to Read Tokyo Mew Mew Manga After the New Reboot

The magical girl genre never ceases to exist, as popular shows such as Tokyo Mew Mew have already finished airing their new reboot. The good news is that Tokyo Mew Mew New will return. But if you can't wait for Season 2, here's where you can start reading the Tokyo Mew Mew manga after the reboot!
