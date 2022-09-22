Noah Centineo has officially gone from high school heartthrob to CIA spy. During Netflix’s Tudum fan event on Saturday, the former “To All the Boys” star revealed that his upcoming espionage series is titled “The Recruit” and will premiere Dec. 16 on the streamer. He also shared the first photo from the show (above), which features him staring something down (a villain, perhaps?) from behind a door with a cut on his cheek. According to its logline, “The Recruit” centers on “a fledgling lawyer at the CIA that becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens...

