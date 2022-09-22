Read full article on original website
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report
Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
abovethelaw.com
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
A robot went inside Hurricane Fiona. The wild footage is unlike anything you’ve seen before
Last year, scientists decided to send robots into the eye of the storm - to show us what tempestuous hurricanes look like on the inside. The drones would also improve experts' understanding of how hurricanes intensify into dangerous storms with gale and deadly flooding. Recently, the collaboration between the U.S....
Capitol rioter who received call from White House on Jan 6 is identified
The recipient of an outgoing phone call made from the White House switchboard to January 6 rioter was a New York man who spent approximately 10 minutes inside the Capitol that day.According to CNN, the nine-minute call was placed to a mobile phone belonging to Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old supporter of former president Donald Trump who travelled to Washington from Brooklyn, New York, and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse which immediately preceded the attack on the Capitol.In April, Lunyk was sentenced on charges that he’d entered and illegally demonstrated inside the Capitol, which had been...
North Korea says U.S. joint naval drills may lead to 'brink of war'
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations blamed the "growing hostility" of the United States for his regime's nuclear weapons buildup and warned that ongoing U.S.-South Korea naval exercises could drive the countries to the "brink of war." "The security environment of the Korean Peninsula...
Ian makes landfall in Cuba as Cat 3 hurricane
Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday as a Category 3 storm, after rapidly intensifying in strength overnight.
