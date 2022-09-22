Read full article on original website
Kaufman Hall Acquires Claro Healthcare
– Kaufman, Hall & Associates, LLC (Kaufman Hall) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire healthcare management consulting firm Claro Healthcare. – Claro Healthcare is the leading clinical documentation, hospital operations, and mid-revenue cycle improvement platform, blending technology, professional services, and domain expertise to deliver significant return on investment to providers across financial, quality, and compliance metrics.
thefastmode.com
DriveNets Expands its Network Cloud Ecosystem with ZR/ZR+ Optics
DriveNets, the networking software company, announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first DDC/DDBR (Disaggregated Distributed Chassis/Backbone Router) to support ZR/ZR+ optics as native transceivers that can be inserted into any Network Cloud-supported white boxes from leading ODMs such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Supported transceivers are from Coherent, Acacia, now...
TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
TechCrunch
Startups are building businesses out of DevOps tools for existing sales platforms
(Here, “DevOps,” refers to tools that automate processes between software development and IT teams.) It’s become a blossoming sector all its own, with vendors selling DevOps platforms for software including Salesforce purporting to make sales tech easier to integrate into a company’s existing workflows. But wait,...
Why You Want Multi-Region Application Architecture for you Database
Multi-region application architecture is one of the most important aspects of any cloud application. It's not just about having a global presence and close proximity to customers, but also about ensuring that your application can run smoothly in different regions and countries. For this reason, your database should be hosted...
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Digital Wholesale Solutions wins Best Wholesale Service and Solution
Likewize has received the Best Wholesale Service and Solution award at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab), recognising the company’s role in supporting other members of the mobile ecosystem. This category welcomed entries from a mix of service and software providers across the UK channel, recognising...
How to Create an MVP to Launch Your SaaS Application Easily
Creating an MVP (minimum viable product) for your SaaS (software as a service) application can be a great way to ensure a successful launch. By focusing on the critical features and functions of your application, you can create a product that is both user-friendly and effective. By following these simple steps, you can create an MVP that will help you achieve your goals and objectives.
Phys.org
How digital technologies and remote work affect well-being
Many people are kept from falling asleep by thoughts that revolve around work even after the workday is over. In collaboration with Professor Sandra Ohly from the University of Kassel, Professor Marcel Kern, Head of the Work and Health research group at Ruhr-Universität Bochum, investigates how digital technologies and remote work affect well-being.
The Hackett Group Launches New Market Intelligence Service For Software and Services Providers and Users
MIAMI & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced the launch of a new Market Intelligence Service for software and service providers designed to provide corporate executives with critical intelligence and insights that can inform their purchasing decisions. The Market Intelligence Service will measure software and service providers’ ability to deliver business value and their unique capabilities to help companies achieve Digital World Class performance levels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005133/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Medagadget.com
Smart Medical Devices Market Is Accelerated With A CAGR Of 7.5% Over The Forecast Period Due To Increasing Awareness Regarding Health And Fitness In Medical Device Industry
Global Smart Medical Devices Market is valued at USD 50.32 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 83.48 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding health and fitness, rising number of technological advancements in this field, and growing geriatric population are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Smart Medical Devices Market.
Cost Transparency Ecosystem in Healthcare
Cost transparency is a driving force in the American market. Whether consumers are looking to purchase a latte, a plane ticket, or surgery, they increasingly expect to pay an “out-the-door” price– something that includes all labor and materials as well as the finished product or service. When polled, 66% of Americans indicated that they would shop for care if prices were publicly disclosed. And in pursuit of competitively and transparently priced services, some patients attempt to shop locally; more and more, however, consumers flock to medical tourism– a practice that is quickly rebounding to its pre-pandemic popularity.
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2. The summer of 2022 was a watershed moment for the global digital economy. For millions of consumers in the Northern Hemisphere, this summer was the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that they felt comfortable traveling and enjoying the outside world. Not only did 178 million consumers across 11 countries buy travel tickets online in summer 2022, but 635 million wound up transacting online, whether for retail items, lodging, groceries, concert and event tickets or other purchases.
tipranks.com
ParallelChain Secures $50M Commitment to Advance Enterprise-Focused Blockchain Use
Multi-functional blockchain network aims to accelerate enterprise adoption by bridging centralized and decentralized ecosystems while supporting greater scalability, privacy, and efficiency. Blockchain’s disruptive capabilities have penetrated multiple industries seeking to leverage the technology’s decentralization and beneficial attributes. Yet, enterprise adoption is one area where blockchain has struggled to gain traction,...
bicmagazine.com
Honeywell names Lucian Boldea, President and CEO Performance Materials and Technologies
Honeywell announced that Lucian Boldea, 51, has been named to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer for Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) segment, effective October 3, 2022. Boldea will succeed Vimal Kapur, who was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Honeywell in July 2022. Boldea...
Benzinga
Dubai's Future Blockchain Summit to Create Global Business Opportunities for Crypto, Metaverse Innovators
● The fifth edition of the Summit will unveil the potential of immersive metaverse applications, exploring pioneering use-cases. ● Crypto, DeFi & Virtual Asset Forum will re-evaluate and navigate the future of alternative investments. Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - The Future Blockchain Summit, the MENA...
ceoworld.biz
CEO Spotlight: TECOBI is Revolutionizing and Modernizing How Automotive Companies Communicate to Customers
The driving force behind the creation of TECOBI, an automotive sales software that provides lead generation and follow-up solutions, is the aim for better communication. That was the mission for founders Jason Girdner and Scarlet Mick in launching the platform. TECOBI is a unique proprietary technology that utilizes calling and...
MedicalXpress
Wearable tech offers up-close look at infant development
It's not a riddle, but a list of attributes envisioned by Nancy McElwain, a professor of human development and family studies at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, as she searched for a data collection tool compatible with her youngest research participants. McElwain's research focuses on attachment processes, or the relationships...
Games Industry, Entertainment and Metaverse Communications Guru Jacki Vause Joins ME Ventures Board
Music investment fund for the creator economy, ME Ventures, has announced it has appointed Jacki Vause to its advisory board. Jacki’s role will be to advise on contributing to the fund’s mission to nurture and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators. She brings decades of experience across the entertainment and creative industries, and a natural eye for innovation talent.
thefastmode.com
Airtel, WhatsApp Launch ‘Airtel IQ Hackathon’
Bharti Airtel, India’s premier communications solutions provider and WhatsApp, announced the launch of first ever “Airtel IQ” hackathon. The hackathon’s objective is to identify and build new-age business solutions using the WhatsApp Business Platform across five key sectors of economy that can potentially improve livelihoods and contribute to the sustainable and economic growth of the country. These are E-Commerce, Ed-Tech, Banking and Financial Services (BFSI), Travel and Tourism, Contact center operations where start-ups have made a mark and entrepreneurs have developed robust businesses.
