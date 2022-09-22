ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State visits No. 15 Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington hosts Montana State on Saturday afternoon in the 2022 Big Sky Conference opener for both football teams. MSU is 2-1 and tied for No. 4 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while EWU is 1-1 and No. 15. The Bobcats are 6 1/2-point favorites to win Saturday's game.
Montana State finding creative ways to generate rushing offense

BOZEMAN — For the Montana State football team, necessity has been the mother of innovation. An offense that often looked like a loop of read option plays last regular season now looks as creative as any in the Big Sky Conference. This was true in the first game, but the clever play calls from offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright have increased since Lane Sumner and Jared White joined Isaiah Ifanse and Kaegun Williams on the injured running back list.
Five things to watch: No. 4 Montana State at No. 15 Eastern Washington

BOZEMAN — For the first time in a long time, the Montana State football team will enter Roos Field with good memories. The then-No. 4 Bobcats beat then-No. 5 Eastern Washington 23-20 at Roos in November of last year. It was MSU’s first win on the red turf since 2011, and it improved MSU’s record against the Eagles in Cheney, Washington, to 3-13.
How do Montana, Montana State rank academically among Big Sky schools

MISSOULA — NCAA rules have prohibited football teams from ending a game in a tie since the start of the 1996 season, but Montana and Portland State found themselves in a different sort of deadlock earlier this month. The University of Montana and Portland State University were tied when...
Weird And Interesting Facts About Montana State

It's always fun to learn some interesting facts about the largest university in Montana. Montana State University is considered one of the top academic establishments, not only in the Pacific Northwest, but in all of the United States. The university has grown considerably over the past several years. The student population is from all over the world, new majors, classes, and technology are becoming available, and athletics become more prominent each year.
Drummond-Philipsburg Titans beat Ennis Mustangs for sole possession of 8-man South Central crown

DRUMMOND — For the second straight week Drummond-Philipsburg faced an undefeated playoff-caliber team and for the second straight week the Titans turned them away. The Titans defeated Ennis Friday night in Drummond 34-18, giving them sole possession of first place in the 8-man South Central conference as the season begins to make the turn toward the postseason.
Jake Casagranda throws for 6 touchdowns in Bozeman's rout of Billings Skyview

BOZEMAN — Bozeman quarterback Jake Casagranda received the ball in the shotgun and examined the field. His protection broke down ahead of him, and he sidestepped Billings Skyview’s Hunter Sherner, just barely escaping the sack. The Hawks senior regrouped and fired a 23-yard touchdown pass to Avery Allen....
This Delicious Montana Favorite Has Been Popular For Years

I was blessed to grow up in a town that hosts a state fair. Every year, for 10 days, the fair would come and us locals would head out to see all the attractions. Of course, as a youth, I wanted to spend all of my time in the midway. That's where all of my friends—and to be honest, most of the fun—was located.
This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana

If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why

One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
