shorttrackscene.com
McCarty fastest, 12 drivers sent to rear in Martinsville qualifying
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Bobby McCarty was fastest in qualifying on Friday night at Martinsville Speedway and will lead the first heat race to the green flag. McCarty’s 19.748 was a new track record for the Late Model Stock Cars at Martinsville Speedway. He beat out Chase Burrow, who also eclipsed the old track record and Mike Looney for the pole.
Roanoke Valley Senior Golf Tour Wrapping Up Another Successful Season
Golf continues to hold its own in terms of popularity among amateur players. While the PGA, LPGA, European and LIV Tours continue to shatter records monthly in terms of heretofore unheard-of monetary purses and the Golf Channel is bringing most TOURS to the airwaves each week, amateur golf still has its place with the diehards […]
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 5 – Northside at Patrick Henry
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) -- The Patrick Henry Patriots defeated the Northside Vikings 49-0. Friday Night Blitz Week 5 – Northside at Patrick …. Friday Night Blitz Week 5 – Franklin County at Hidden …. Friday Night Blitz Week 5 – Princeton, WV at Lord …. Friday Night...
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia defeated Virginia Tech 33-10
WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell recaps Thursday night victory by West Virginia over Virginia Tech 33-10. Friday Night Blitz Week 5 – Cheerleaders of the Week …. Friday Night Blitz Week 5-Fans of the Week-Salem …. Friday Night Blitz Week 4 Player of the Week – Radford’s …...
wfxrtv.com
WFXR News Live at Lane
WFXR's Full day of coverage of the Black Diamond Trophy game between West Virginia and Virginia Tech from Lane Stadium!. Law enforcement warns of serious consequences for …. Urban farming program tackles food crisis in Roanoke, …. School bus crash in Henry Co. sends 2 students to …. Positively Lynchburg:...
wfxrtv.com
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 5-Fans of the Week-Salem Student Section
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- The Salem Spartans student section are this week's fan of the week. Friday Night Blitz Week 5-Fans of the Week-Salem …. Friday Night Blitz Week 5 – Liberty at E.C. Glass. Friday Night Blitz Week 5 – Jefferson Forest at Amherst …. Friday Night...
Are you the winner? There’s an unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket somewhere in Virginia
There is a $1 million ticket floating around somewhere in the state after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.
Virginia Tech Fan Flips Off Camera, Immediately Regrets Decision
A Virginia Tech fan flashed the double bird on ESPN. He immediately regretted it.
Augusta Free Press
UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously
Virginia Tech entered Thursday’s game with West Virginia as a home ‘dog, with a 2-1 record that included a humbling loss to ODU, a struggling offense, not a lot of reason for optimism – and yet Lane Stadium was a rollicking sellout with 65,632 on hand minutes before kickoff, ready to serenade the team, as has been the case for years, to the strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech men’s basketball team receive ACC Championship rings
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team was recognized for their historic ACC Tournament win in New York earlier this year. The Hokies received their championship rings at halftime of the Virginia Tech football game against West Virginia. This was the first time in program...
cardinalnews.org
Danville’s downtown nationally recognized for revitalization
For the second year in a row, Danville’s River District Association is a semifinalist for the national Great American Main Street Award – the only semifinalist from Virginia. The award is given by Main Street America, an organization that has been helping revitalize historic communities for 40 years.
WDBJ7.com
Henry County Fair returns for second year
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Fair is back for its second year and has even more to offer this go-round. This year, there will be concerts every night and the Pompeyo Family Dog Show from America’s Got Talent will be there to perform. There will also be...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
WSLS
Tropical Storm Ian forms; impacts possible to Virginia late next week
ROANOKE, Va. – Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean late Friday night, and it is now a focal point for the U.S. Specifically, the National Hurricane Center’s track takes the storm toward Florida’s Gulf Coast (centered near Tampa) by mid-to-late next week. That said, the forecast...
thecarrollnews.com
Land of the free, home of the brave
A helicopter awaits its spray applicator tanks being filled. Project Mountain Pride is seeking input, be it for or against aerial spraying in Carroll. Pollster Katie Gwinn, a tiny farm owner in Laurel Fork, launched the effort in part out of concern about the fate of small farms here in Carroll County after seeing scores of farmers in the last five years shut down and sell out, mostly to big out-of-state corporations.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Police Chief withdraws from Colorado job
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth withdrew his name from consideration to lead a Colorado police department. The Denver Post reported that Booth was one of three finalists for police chief for Aurora, a suburb located east of Denver along the Front Range. Booth decided to withdraw his name, according to...
wfxrtv.com
School bus crash in Henry Co. sends 2 students to the hospital
Two children were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a school bus crash in Henry County. School bus crash in Henry Co. sends 2 students to …. Friday Night Blitz Week 5 – Cheerleaders of the Week …. Friday Night Blitz Week 5-Fans of the Week-Salem …
wfxrtv.com
Thee Draper Village gearing up for 2nd Annual NRV Sheep & Goat Festival
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– If you are looking for a hair raising time this weekend but don’t feel like hitting the haunted houses just yet, you may want to consider spending your weekend with some livestock. The New River Valley Sheep and Goat Club is holding their 2nd...
carolinacoastonline.com
Matthew Williams, 43; service held
Matthew David “Matt” Williams, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Salem, Virginia on September 28, 1978. Matt graduated from West Carteret High School and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from East Carolina University.
