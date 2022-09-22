Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Lakers stun SeaWolves for Thursday Night upset
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Colchester High School welcomed fall in a big way, upsetting the Burlington/South Burlington/Winnoski SeaWolves 12-7 in Vermont's first Thursday night football game. The Lakers got off to a hot start, leading a 50-yard drive capped off by a Matai Callahan jet sweep rushing touchdown to go...
mynbc5.com
Kaydence Hoehn hatrick lifts Ausable Valley girls soccer over Plattsburgh, 5-1
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Kaydence Hoehn and rest of the Ausable Valley High School girls soccer team (4-3) brought their best brand of play against Plattsburgh High School (3-4), leading to a 5-1 victory. Hoehn, a senior forward from Ausable Valley, scored three of the Patriots' five goals in the...
mynbc5.com
Hilltoppers seek revenge against Hornets in NBC5 Game of the Week
After scoring over 40 points in back-to-back games to start the years, the Hilltoppers (2-1) were held in check against the Essex Hornets to a tune of 14 points. It was a wake-up call for a talented squad who don't plan on letting a performance like that happen again. "We...
mynbc5.com
Purple Knights' defense shines under the lights in 0-0 draw
COLCHESTER, Vt. — On a chilly Tuesday evening, the Purple Knights (0-6-2) couldn't get the offense going in a scoreless draw against the Yellow Jackets (1-3-4). Early on, American International dominated possession, yielding multiple scoring chances off of Saint Michael's turnovers. Luckily, Purple Knights' goalie Liam Barrett was able to stalwart the American International forwards by saving all three shots he faced.
mynbc5.com
Friday Night Fever: New York Edition 9/23/22
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Northern New York high school football was filled with some competitive battles, but also some statement wins. A Clinton County matchup between Beekmantown and Plattsburgh was the closest game of the night. Both teams traded scores throughout the game, but it was Beekmantown who came out on top with a 22-15 victory.
WCAX
High peaks get winter preview
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of ski resorts in our area got a sneak peek of winter Friday. It may be the first full day of fall, but Whiteface, Sugarbush, and other high elevations reported a dusting of snow overnight. In New Hampshire, the Mt. Washington Observatory also reported...
mynbc5.com
Essex police investigating after person struck by BB during football game
ESSEX, Vt. — Essex police are looking for more information after a person was hit with a BB-like projectile at a football game earlier this month. Officials said police were monitoring the Essex High School football game on Sept. 16 when officers were alerted by school staff of an aggravated assault on school property.
This Place in History: The Dog Team Tavern
The New Haven restaurant began as a tea room that raised money for medical missionary work in Canada.
Stuck in Vermont: Slate Roofer Robert Volk Jr. Continues Working With a Prosthetic Leg
Robert Volk Jr. has been working on slate roofs since the early 1980s. Known to his friends and family as Bobby, he moved to Vermont in 1986 and worked on ridgelines across the northern part of the state. In his spare time, Bob designed and built a massive log cabin at 191 Rabbit Run in Waltham, which included a tree house, a suspension bridge and two rooms filled with arcade games. His unique home went viral online when Zillow Gone Wild shared it in 2021.
WCAX
Lyndon teen dies in ATV crash
SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager is dead after police say she crashed while riding an ATV on Thursday evening. Vermont State Police say Samantha Henderson, 19, of Lyndon, was riding an ATV without a helmet or seatbelt on Blake Pond Road in Sheffield. She was found unresponsive by first...
mynbc5.com
UVM student robbed at gunpoint in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating a late-night armed robbery involving a University of Vermont student. Police said the male student was near St. Paul and Maple Streets on Saturday around midnight when the robbery occurred. The student wasn’t hurt during the incident. The University later sent...
mynbc5.com
ATV driver dies in fatal crash in Sheffield
SHEFFIELD, Vt. — A 19-year-old driver was killed in a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash in Sheffield on Thursday. Vermont State Police said they received a 911 call about a crash on Blake Pond Road around 7:35 p.m. The driver, Samantha Henderson, of Lyndon, was unresponsive when rescue crews arrived....
WCAX
Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road for hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said a tractor-trailer was trapped on Vermont Route 108, completely blocking the road between Cambridge and Stowe. VTrans said the road finally reopened to traffic at...
mynbc5.com
NY State Police to participate in Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York State Police Troop B will participate in Friday's Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise awareness and money for the Special Olympics. Registration for the event begins at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, followed by an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. The run will kick off at 11 a.m.
Hunter in Vermont shoots man after mistaking him for bear
“These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting,” said an official with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
mynbc5.com
Driver cited for driving 111 mph in Bethel
BETHEL, Vt. — A teen driver was cited after he was caught driving more than forty miles per hour over the speed limit on Wednesday. Vermont State Police said Sean Kelly, 19, of Sharon, was driving Interstate 89 south in Bethel on Thursday around 2:49 p.m. when a trooper caught him going 111 mph in a 65 mph speed zone.
Two More Vermont Newspapers Cease Printing
Two more Vermont news organizations have ceased printing paper editions this month, citing the costs and rapidly changing habits of readers. The Waterbury Reader, a free weekly community newspaper produced in partnership with the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus since 2020, will print its final copy this Friday. The move follows a similar decision by the editors of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper, to cease printing and focus on its online report.
WCAX
Essex apartments damaged in fire
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire damaged an Essex apartment early Friday. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in a building on Baker Street. Authorities say the building had a sprinkler system that nearly extinguished the fire. The building sustained water damage to all floors and displaced half the residents. Authorities say...
Missing teen from Newport Center found safe
Kaylene LaRose, 17, was last reported seen Sunday morning.
mynbc5.com
Fall activities: Your guide to pumpkin patches, apple orchards, corn mazes and more
Fall is finally here, and the beginning of cool weather also means the return of seasonal activities for families like pumpkin patches, apple orchards, hay rides and corn mazes. Whether you're in northern New York or Vermont, check out some of the great ways you can celebrate autumn this year.
