Read full article on original website
Related
20 front door ideas: designs for style, function and added curb appeal
The most beautiful front door ideas will make a good first impression all year round. Along with ticking off important functional features, like safety, security and good structural design, when it comes to bringing that all important curb appeal, style is a must also. Whether you're trying to copy your...
thespruce.com
The Best Smart Lamps for Style and Function
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Smart lamps are a form of indoor lighting that work much like standard lamps, but with the ability to connect to the internet and your mobile devices for added levels of control, convenience, and automation.
16 under-the-radar stores where interior designers say they find the best furniture
There are tons of popular, beloved furniture stores, but we asked designers for some of their under-the-radar, lesser-known favorites.
Interior designers share 5 trends that are in and 7 that are out this season
The experts said neutral living spaces with vintage pieces are becoming popular, but minimalism and open floor plans are out of style this autumn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best upholstery cleaner: 10 products for thorough furniture cleaning
Use one of the best upholstery cleaners, to tackle tough stains on fabric sofas and textile-topped furniture
10 best modular shelving units to maximise your living space
Clutter-free living starts with decent storage, allowing us to free up important floor space while keeping our best-loved belongings safely tucked away yet easily accessible.If you’re working with an uneven wall or you’re looking to kit out an attic room, modular shelving allows you to create an (almost) bespoke solution that works around those unconventional dimensions: think triangular loft spaces that require wall-hung storage between the eaves, or period homes that could do without furniture drawing attention to slanting ceilings.Rarely will a free-standing bookshelf reach the full width of your living space, but with modular shelving, you can create a...
Better Homes & Gardens Color of the Year Will Inspire You To Think Pink
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. What is the perfect pairing to cobalt blue, sage green, deep red, and creamy white? It’s Better Homes & Gardens’ Color of the Year “Canyon Ridge,” a terracotta-inspired pink that is the perfect pop of color for both those who usually stick to neutral tones as well as those who like to add a bit of zest into their interior design.
BHG
13 Boho-Style Bedroom Ideas
Boho-style bedrooms mix multiple patterns, textures, and colors to create an eclectic, global-inspired look. Many incorporate layered blankets with colorful tassels, a mix of patterned throw pillows, and funky oversize light fixtures, but there's more to this popular design style. The word "boho" is short for Bohemian and refers to...
Comments / 0