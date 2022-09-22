We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. What is the perfect pairing to cobalt blue, sage green, deep red, and creamy white? It’s Better Homes & Gardens’ Color of the Year “Canyon Ridge,” a terracotta-inspired pink that is the perfect pop of color for both those who usually stick to neutral tones as well as those who like to add a bit of zest into their interior design.

