Home & Garden

thespruce.com

The Best Smart Lamps for Style and Function

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Smart lamps are a form of indoor lighting that work much like standard lamps, but with the ability to connect to the internet and your mobile devices for added levels of control, convenience, and automation.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

10 best modular shelving units to maximise your living space

Clutter-free living starts with decent storage, allowing us to free up important floor space while keeping our best-loved belongings safely tucked away yet easily accessible.If you’re working with an uneven wall or you’re looking to kit out an attic room, modular shelving allows you to create an (almost) bespoke solution that works around those unconventional dimensions: think triangular loft spaces that require wall-hung storage between the eaves, or period homes that could do without furniture drawing attention to slanting ceilings.Rarely will a free-standing bookshelf reach the full width of your living space, but with modular shelving, you can create a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Better Homes & Gardens Color of the Year Will Inspire You To Think Pink

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. What is the perfect pairing to cobalt blue, sage green, deep red, and creamy white? It’s Better Homes & Gardens’ Color of the Year “Canyon Ridge,” a terracotta-inspired pink that is the perfect pop of color for both those who usually stick to neutral tones as well as those who like to add a bit of zest into their interior design.
GARDENING
BHG

13 Boho-Style Bedroom Ideas

Boho-style bedrooms mix multiple patterns, textures, and colors to create an eclectic, global-inspired look. Many incorporate layered blankets with colorful tassels, a mix of patterned throw pillows, and funky oversize light fixtures, but there's more to this popular design style. The word "boho" is short for Bohemian and refers to...
INTERIOR DESIGN

