ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Will DeSantis Be Convicted For Kidnapping Over Martha’s Vineyard Flights? Experts Say It’s Unlikely

By News Talk Florida
newstalkflorida.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has lashed out at Ron DeSantis’ for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, labelling his actions as “literally human trafficking”.The former secretary of state also claimed the Florida governor’s plan only exacerbates the border crossing crisis.“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue - but exacerbate it - to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Ms Clinton said.Mr DeSantis this week flew migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts and defended the flights by saying Flordia is “not a sanctuary state”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flightsPrince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to army baseQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Why Doesn’t DeSantis Ship Cuban Refugees to Martha’s Vineyard?

The 15 Cuban refugees whose makeshift boat chanced to land on Florida’s largest nude beach on Labor Day would have been convenient “unauthorized aliens” for Gov. Ron DeSantis to place aboard the two charter jets he had fly into into Martha’s Vineyard last week.Had some of those 15 been aboard, DeSantis likely could have filled both of the 30-seat Fairchild Dornier 328 jets from among the 100 other Cuban refugees who arrived over Labor Day weekend. And if DeSantis wanted to go through with his threat to fly and bus more “unauthorized aliens” into “sanctuary states,” he could recruit from...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Javier Salazar
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Vineyard#Visas#Republican#The Biden Administration#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Axios

Border Dem slams "soulless" DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard stunt

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), whose district is seeing a large number of migrants cross the U.S. border, excoriated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a "soulless human being" on Thursday for flying migrants, reportedly without sharing the destination, to Martha's Vineyard. Why it matters: Escobar's reaction reflects how many Democrats and...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy