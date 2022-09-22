Will DeSantis Be Convicted For Kidnapping Over Martha’s Vineyard Flights? Experts Say It’s Unlikely

Read full article on original website
Related
‘A new low’: What some Miami Venezuelans think of migrants taken to Martha’s Vineyard
When Maria Corina Vegas took the stand in Downtown Doral Park, she moved her hands up and down the Venezuelan flag in front of her.
2 migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Gov. DeSantis have already left for NYC, says Massachusetts lawmaker
Massachusetts State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Martha's Vineyard, said he wouldn't be surprised if some migrants stayed on the island.
Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’
Hillary Clinton has lashed out at Ron DeSantis’ for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, labelling his actions as “literally human trafficking”.The former secretary of state also claimed the Florida governor’s plan only exacerbates the border crossing crisis.“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue - but exacerbate it - to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Ms Clinton said.Mr DeSantis this week flew migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts and defended the flights by saying Flordia is “not a sanctuary state”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flightsPrince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to army baseQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
Why Doesn’t DeSantis Ship Cuban Refugees to Martha’s Vineyard?
The 15 Cuban refugees whose makeshift boat chanced to land on Florida’s largest nude beach on Labor Day would have been convenient “unauthorized aliens” for Gov. Ron DeSantis to place aboard the two charter jets he had fly into into Martha’s Vineyard last week.Had some of those 15 been aboard, DeSantis likely could have filled both of the 30-seat Fairchild Dornier 328 jets from among the 100 other Cuban refugees who arrived over Labor Day weekend. And if DeSantis wanted to go through with his threat to fly and bus more “unauthorized aliens” into “sanctuary states,” he could recruit from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fact Check: Did Ron DeSantis Fly Migrants to Martha's Vineyard for $12m?
Outrage has exploded on social media after news that Gov. DeSantis was said to have spent millions on chartering migrants to Martha's Vineyard.
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
Video: See inside Cape Cod base where migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard are staying
The Baker administration said Sunday that the migrants are receiving a broad range of services. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration offered the public its first look at the conditions in which the 50 migrants who were unexpectedly flown to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday are staying. On Sunday, the Executive Office...
Reporter on MSNBC says migrants 'not angry at DeSantis,' but are thanking him for Martha's Vineyard flight
A Telemundo reporter appearing on MSNBC appeared to throw cold water on the liberal argument that the migrants Gov. Ron DeSantis flew to Martha's Vineyard, Mass. are wholly upset at the Florida Republican. Many Democrats across the country have been crying foul over the move, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom,...
RELATED PEOPLE
DeSantis violated law with Martha’s Vineyard flights, Florida Democrats say
TALLAHASSEE — Democratic state lawmakers on Monday charged that Gov. Ron DeSantis violated state law when his administration used taxpayers dollars to fly migrants in Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, arguing that the actions exceeded the authority granted by the Legislature when it approved a program to relocate migrants from Florida.
Migrants sent by DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard say they were told they were going to Boston and could quickly find work there
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, by Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida to troll liberals said they thought they were going to Boston, NPR reported. NPR interviewed three migrants who were part of a group of 50 flown on two chartered planes from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. The island is...
Many of the asylum-seeking migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard were families in search of a 'better life,' Massachusetts state senator says
Among the 49 mostly Venezuelan migrants who were taken to Martha's Vineyard from Texas last week were 27 "family units," said State Sen. Julian Cyr.
A Massachusetts state lawmaker representing Martha's Vineyard is seeking a federal human trafficking probe after DeSantis relocated migrants to the island
State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, a Democrat representing Martha's Vineyard, called on the DOJ for a probe, saying the relocation was "morally criminal."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard say they were duped by a woman named 'Perla' who paid them $200 and promised a better life in Massachusetts
Some of the migrants aboard the flights to Martha's Vinyard told Reuters that a woman paid them $200. Florida siphoned $12M to coordinate the flights.
Lawmakers who represent Martha's Vineyard says they've gotten death threats for supporting the migrants flown there by DeSantis
"You should see my inbox right now and how ugly it is," Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes told WGBH's Greater Boston.
Migrants who arrived in Martha's Vineyard moved to Cape Cod
“Our administration has been working across state government to develop a plan to ensure these individuals will have access to the services they need going forward," Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday.
Miami state Sen. Pizzo sues DeSantis, others over migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard
A new lawsuit has been brought against Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials over Florida’s program to fly migrants from Texas to other states.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hungry migrants were lured with $10 McDonald's gift certificates to gain their trust and fly them to Martha's Vineyard, lawsuit against Ron DeSantis says
People working with DeSantis targeted the migrants by "trolling streets" outside a Texas shelter "pretending to be good Samaritans," the lawsuit says.
Border Dem slams "soulless" DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard stunt
Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), whose district is seeing a large number of migrants cross the U.S. border, excoriated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a "soulless human being" on Thursday for flying migrants, reportedly without sharing the destination, to Martha's Vineyard. Why it matters: Escobar's reaction reflects how many Democrats and...
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have been left 'traumatized' after being 'thrust' into political firestorm 'without their consent': lawyer
"They're scared, they're traumatized, and they don't know what's going to happen next," an attorney representing a group of the migrants told Insider.
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have filed a lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis
Attorneys for Civil Rights filed a federal civil rights class action lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on behalf of migrants who were unexpectedly flown to Martha's Vineyard.
Comments / 0