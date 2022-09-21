The No. 20 Arkansas volleyball team returns home this weekend for the Hogs’ first SEC match-up at Barnhill in 2022 on Saturday afternoon. The Hogs take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. for both teams’ second conference match of the year. Arkansas and Ole Miss went to five sets with their respective SEC opponents on Wednesday, and each will be looking to even their league record as the Hogs fell to the LSU Tigers on the road and the Rebels were defeated by Texas A&M in Oxford.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 19 HOURS AGO