Razorbacks Host Rebs for SEC Home Opener
The No. 20 Arkansas volleyball team returns home this weekend for the Hogs’ first SEC match-up at Barnhill in 2022 on Saturday afternoon. The Hogs take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. for both teams’ second conference match of the year. Arkansas and Ole Miss went to five sets with their respective SEC opponents on Wednesday, and each will be looking to even their league record as the Hogs fell to the LSU Tigers on the road and the Rebels were defeated by Texas A&M in Oxford.
10 Things to Know - Texas A&M
No. 10 Arkansas hits the road for the first time this year to take on SEC west foe No. 23 Texas A&M in the 79th edition of the Southwest Classic. Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Aggies from inside AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 on ESPN.
No. 20 Soccer Wins Ninth Straight Over Auburn; Podojil Breaks Points Record
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 20 Arkansas soccer (6-2-1, 1-1-0 SEC) notched its first SEC win of the season and shut out Auburn (5-2-4, 0-2-0 SEC), 1-0, for the program’s ninth straight victory over the Tigers. Forward Anna Podojil assisted in the match’s lone goal, which bumped her career...
Doubles Duo in Final at ITF Fayetteville Futures
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The duo of juniors Adrien Burdet and Melvin Manuel won their third match of the tournament to advance to the doubles final at the ITF 15K Fayetteville Futures on Friday. In the semifinals, it was a tough matchup between the Razorback pair and USF’s Chase Ferguson...
Keller Falls in Round Two at ITF Lubbock Pro Circuit
LUBBOCK, Texas – Senior Kelly Keller won three straight matches to advance to the main draw, falling in her fourth match of the ITF Lubbock Pro Circuit. In the Round of 16 Main Draw, Keller faced Central Florida’s Jantje Tilbuerger. It was a tough match with Keller dropping straight sets 2-6, 1-6 in a great run in the tournament.
