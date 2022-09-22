ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
The Hill

Zelensky offers guarantees for Russian soldiers who surrender

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday offered guaranteed protections to Russian soldiers who surrender amid the conflict between the countries after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he was calling up 300,000 reservists to replenish Russian forces. Appealing directly to Russians during an address, Zelensky said Ukraine could guarantee three terms...
nationalinterest.org

Will Turkey and Greece Go to War Over the Aegean Sea?

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that the Greek military was harassing Turkish military aircraft, warning that Ankara would not accept continued provocations and would retaliate in the future. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed on Tuesday that the Greek military has been using its installations on islands in the...
The Associated Press

Live updates: U.N. General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly: Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said she wanted an immediate end to the war in Ukraine, as well as the related sanctions, for the sake of lives and livelihoods of the people across the world. “Due to sanctions, and counter-sanctions, not a single country, rather the entire mankind, including women and children, is punished,” Hasina told the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, pointing to her own country’s high inflation. Hasina also noted the fifth anniversary of the mass exodus of Rohingya refugees to Bangladesh, which has sheltered more than 1 million of them from neighboring Myanmar. Hasina said the world should work to repatriate them to Myanmar.
AFP

US, China top diplomats to meet on high tensions on Taiwan

The top US and Chinese diplomats meet Friday in New York as soaring tensions show signs of easing, but Beijing issued a new warning against support for Taiwan. In a sign of smoother ties, Wang said he met in New York with US climate envoy John Kerry despite China's announcement after Pelosi's visit that it was curbing cooperation on the issue, a key priority for Biden.
