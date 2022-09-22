UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly: Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said she wanted an immediate end to the war in Ukraine, as well as the related sanctions, for the sake of lives and livelihoods of the people across the world. “Due to sanctions, and counter-sanctions, not a single country, rather the entire mankind, including women and children, is punished,” Hasina told the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, pointing to her own country’s high inflation. Hasina also noted the fifth anniversary of the mass exodus of Rohingya refugees to Bangladesh, which has sheltered more than 1 million of them from neighboring Myanmar. Hasina said the world should work to repatriate them to Myanmar.

