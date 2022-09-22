Tyler Perry Gushes Over Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Amazing' Relationship: 'These 2 People Love Each Other'

Source: mega

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have at least one man in their corner despite all of the drama: Hollywood bigwig Tyler Perry.

"What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love — these two people love each other," the father-of-one gushed. "They found each other — out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other."

Article continues below advertisement

Though the comedian, 53, had never met either of the Sussexes, he reached out to the actress, 41, to send her well wishes after she married into the royal family. Two years later, when the duo moved to America, Perry insisted they temporarily stay in his Los Angeles while they found their bearings.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

"It was a very difficult time for them. The love they have is really, really moving, and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them," he explained of what prompted the selfless gesture. "If I don't have that, what she and Harry have, I don't want it — that's really amazing."

Meghan, 41, discussed her friendship with Perry, 53, in a recent magazine interview, explaining that she found herself quickly opening up to him. "Sometimes, you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane as opposed to some of the people that are closest to you," she pointed out.

Perry's sweet sentiments towards the pair are a far cry from how they were treated when they returned to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's funeral. To start, they were both seated in the second row at the church ceremony even though the rest of Harry's family was situated in front.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Plus, as OK! reported, the father-of-two, 38, didn't communicate with his brother, Prince William, while back in his home country, and many believe the latter's wife, Kate Middleton, shot glares at the Suits star during one of the processions.

"Quite unlike the confident Meghan we know, Meghan appeared ill at ease during this encounter, which is not surprising given the recent criticism that she has faced," explained body language expert Katia Loisal. "On numerous occasions Meghan looked over at Kate, however, the gaze wasn’t reciprocated."

For more on the royal family, tune into the critically acclaimed new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.