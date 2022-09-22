ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Perry Gushes Over Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Amazing' Relationship: 'These 2 People Love Each Other'

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLUCn_0i5NuAls00
Source: mega

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have at least one man in their corner despite all of the drama: Hollywood bigwig Tyler Perry.

"What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love — these two people love each other," the father-of-one gushed. "They found each other — out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other."

Though the comedian, 53, had never met either of the Sussexes, he reached out to the actress, 41, to send her well wishes after she married into the royal family. Two years later, when the duo moved to America, Perry insisted they temporarily stay in his Los Angeles while they found their bearings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vy6hN_0i5NuAls00
Source: mega

"It was a very difficult time for them. The love they have is really, really moving, and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them," he explained of what prompted the selfless gesture. "If I don't have that, what she and Harry have, I don't want it — that's really amazing."

Meghan, 41, discussed her friendship with Perry, 53, in a recent magazine interview, explaining that she found herself quickly opening up to him. "Sometimes, you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane as opposed to some of the people that are closest to you," she pointed out.

Perry's sweet sentiments towards the pair are a far cry from how they were treated when they returned to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's funeral. To start, they were both seated in the second row at the church ceremony even though the rest of Harry's family was situated in front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfBFx_0i5NuAls00
Source: mega

Plus, as OK! reported, the father-of-two, 38, didn't communicate with his brother, Prince William, while back in his home country, and many believe the latter's wife, Kate Middleton, shot glares at the Suits star during one of the processions.

"Quite unlike the confident Meghan we know, Meghan appeared ill at ease during this encounter, which is not surprising given the recent criticism that she has faced," explained body language expert Katia Loisal. "On numerous occasions Meghan looked over at Kate, however, the gaze wasn’t reciprocated."

For more on the royal family, tune into the critically acclaimed new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.

Black Enterprise

Don Lemon Calls Out Meghan Markle’s Privilege After She Admits to Never Experiencing ‘Full Black Treatment’ Before Prince Harry

CNN host Don Lemon had some things to get off his chest after Meghan Markle recently revealed that she was never truly treated like a Black woman until dating her husband. As previously reported, on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex spoke to Grammy Award-winner Mariah Carey on the second episode titled “The Duality of Diva” of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes.
Over & Out! Prince Harry And Meghan Markle 'Won't Stick Around' After Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Source

Heading home. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going back to California following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service. “Meghan and Harry won’t stick around after the queen’s funeral and plan to return to California. Obviously, they were unprepared to remain in the U.K. for this long," an insider said after they touched down in the U.K. last week following the death of Her Majesty. "It’s been an emotional and heartbreaking week — but, naturally, they’re looking forward to getting back to Lilibet and Archie."
Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
Meghan Markle Snubs Pal Gayle King, Former Royal Doesn't Want Her On New Podcast As She Isn't A Big Enough Star

Ouch! Meghan Markle has no interest in having her pal Gayle King on her "Archetypes" podcast at the moment, as the TV personality isn't a big enough star. “Gayle is great, but she isn’t Serena Williams or Mariah Carey. Meghan knows she has to deliver big guests and numbers for her new podcast, especially because she is getting paid so much money,” an insider told Radar.
'She Had Privilege': Don Lemon 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle's Admission That She 'Understands What It’s Like To Be A Black Woman' After Dating Prince Harry

Don Lemon was "shocked" about Meghan Markle's stance on racism, considering the Duchess of Sussex admitted she had never been treated like a Black woman until she began dating Prince Harry, Radar has learned. Lemon, 56, addressed Meghan's eye-opening podcast after her second episode dropped with special guest Mariah Carey, who is also of mixed race. Meghan's estranged father Thomas is white and her mother Doria is Black. During the episode, the Los Angeles native, 41, told Mariah that she "started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman" after she began her relationship with...
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reject Prince Charles' Invitation? Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Avoiding Sussexes Until Anticipated Memoir Is Out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the United Kingdom. They have several engagements in England this week. However, they are unlikely to meet his family after the frosty reception they received during the Platinum Jubilee celebration in June, according to reports. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Declines...
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
