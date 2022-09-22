Read full article on original website
A Texas teacher faces termination after a video showed her telling students to use the term 'minor attracted persons' instead of pedophiles. A student said the 18-second clip was taken out of context.
In the video, the teacher is heard saying, "We're going to call them, MAPs. Minor Attracted Persons. So don't judge people just because they want to have sex with a 5-year-old."
Science Teacher Accused of Raping a Student Now Faces Even More Charges After Victim Spotted at Her Home 9 Times Since Initial Arrest, Sheriff Says
A 36-year-old science teacher in North Carolina accused of raping a student was hit with dozens more charges after it was discovered that she allegedly violated the conditions of her bond repeatedly. According to the local sheriff’s office, there’s evidence that the victim was at her home at least nine times since her arrest in early August.
Texas parent says school officials yanked trans eighth-grader out of class for questioning
A Texas parent said school officials pulled her 13-year-old transgender son out of class last week for questioning with an investigator from the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services. The state agency questioned the eighth grader, and later his mother and his father, as part of a child...
A Black pastor arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers has filed a federal lawsuit
(CNN) — Attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers, filed a lawsuit in federal court on Friday alleging that the three Childersburg, Alabama, police officers who arrested him violated his rights under the First and Fourth amendments. In the lawsuit, Jennings' attorneys also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A 4-year-old took a loaded gun to his South Texas school. Now his father faces charges, police say
A 4-year-old took a loaded handgun Wednesday to his South Texas elementary school, and his father has been arrested after the incident prompted a lockdown, officials said.
Student Grills Staff on 'Sexist' Dress Code During Assembly in Viral Video
"Why is this school so persistent on telling girls to cover up, when really guys should just keep it in their pants?" high school junior Anastasia asked.
Mississippi man charged with federal hate crime for allegedly burning cross to threaten Black family
A 23-year-old man from Mississippi was charged on Friday with a hate crime after allegedly burning a cross in his yard to threaten and intimidate a Black family. Axel C. Cox faces one count of criminal interference with the right to fair housing and one more of using fire to commit a federal felony for allegedly burning the cross in the front yard of his Gulfport, Miss., home, according to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).
