capeandislands.org
Western Massachusetts consumers react to rising energy costs with worry, resignation
Energy prices are likely to soar this winter across Massachusetts. National Grid announced this week it plans to raise electricity rates by 64%, which the state is reviewing for approval. Eversource announced earlier its electricity prices could go up by more than 10% and other utilities have warned of similar...
‘It’s going to be a crisis’: Nonprofit predicts major impact of surging electricity bills
BOSTON — Non-profits across Massachusetts are expecting a surge in people who will be needing help this winter because of the rising costs of home heating. This week, National Grid announced a 64 percent electricity rate increase starting on November 1st. National Grid is also proposing a 22 percent...
country1025.com
Electric Bills Will Soar This Winter In Massachusetts: Here Are A Few Things You Can Do
If this doesn’t blow your gasket, I don’t know what will. According to National Grid, Those of us living in Massachusetts will likely see a 64% increase in out electric bills this winter. Sounds like it’s going to be a long, cold winter. NBC Boston reported that the power company unveiled a “Winter Customer Savings Initiative,” in a press release Wednesday. Also in the report, the company warned that due to “global conflict, inflation and high demand,” you can expect natural gas prices to be considerably higher this winter, which leads to a big increase in electric rates as soon as November 1st.
Rhode Island Energy rate hike approved, despite protest
The Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission voted Friday to approve Rhode Island Energy's planned increases to gas and electricity rates.
Here’s how local officials are going to try to mitigate skyrocketing energy costs this winter
From a $50 million oil reserve to calls on the Biden administration, local officials are looking for ways to rein in winter energy costs. With energy costs expected to skyrocket in the coming months, Massachusetts officials are looking for ways to help residents keep their homes heated and their lights on this winter.
westernmassnews.com
Eversource gas, National Grid electric customers could see increases in winter bills
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two of the state’s utility companies are alerting customers of the possibility of higher utility bills this winter. Eversource said Wednesday that the price for natural gas is increasing with the approaching cold season because of global demand and domestic supply constraints. The company has filed a proposed natural gas supply rate with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities that, if approved, would take effect on November 1, 2022.
NECN
Many Mass. Customers Will See a 64% Increase in Their Electric Bills This Winter
National Grid customers are expected to see a 64% increase in their electric bills this winter, the company announced Wednesday. In a press release titled "Winter Customer Savings Initiative," the power company announced that natural gas prices are expected to be significantly higher this winter due to "global conflict, inflation and high demand," which will result in a hefty increase in their electricity rates starting Nov. 1.
newbedfordguide.com
Natural Gas Spikes About To Show Up In Massachusetts Winter Electric, Heating Bills
It is still technically summer, but Massachusetts energy officials are putting residents on notice now that the cost of heating their homes and keeping the lights on is likely to skyrocket this winter as the price of natural gas soars. About half of New England’s electric generation is powered by...
With 64% increase in electric bills expected this winter, here’s what Mass. is doing to explore relief
As Bay Staters prepare for steep rate hikes in their electric bills this winter, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said relief may be on the way. Healey’s office convened utility companies, as well as state administrators and regulators, on Wednesday, the same day National Grid announced skyrocketing natural gas prices — linked to the war in Ukraine — will trigger a 64% increase in monthly residential bills starting this November.
MA state officials warn of increasing winter energy bills
It is still technically summer, but Massachusetts energy officials are putting residents on notice now that the cost of heating their homes and keeping the lights on is likely to skyrocket this winter as the price of natural gas soars.
WCVB
Baker: New England governors 'very worried' about winter energy prices, availability
BOSTON — Massachusetts is waiting to hear back from the Biden administration about what the federal government can do "to enhance our ability to get through the winter, both in terms of having the power available to heat their homes but also hoping to deal with some of the price issues," Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday.
ABC6.com
Protesters escorted out by police after Public Utilities Commission approves energy rate hikes
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The biggest fear for some Rhode Islander came true Friday after the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to approve energy rate hikes for gas and electric bills. The rate hikes by Rhode Island Energy are set to start on Oct. 1, according to...
Boston Globe
Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending
"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
EV charging stations on highways coming to Massachusetts
MassDOT's Electrical Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan was approved by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) on Tuesday as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program.
