Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenantsBeth TorresPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
Related
momcollective.com
Score Amazing Deals at These Portland Consignment Sale Events
Where do you find the best deals on *insert basically any kid-related item here*? Sports equipment, baby clothes, shoes, Halloween costumes, maternity jeans, you name it – these questions seem to continually pop up in the local mom group chats. So where do you find your best deals? Store...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Portland Greek Festival
The 69th annual Portland Greek Festival invites the community to enjoy the flavors, dances and traditions of the Mediterranean culture. In the late 1800s, the first Greek immigrants came the Northwest to work in fishing, lumber, railroad and other jobs. That’s when the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church was founded in Portland. After moving to the new church on NE Glisan in 1952, the women of the church decided to host a bazaar to help pay off the mortgage. The event featured their handwork, food, pastries, music and dances. This was the beginning of what is now the Portland Greek Festival.
kptv.com
On the Go with Joe at Bauman Farms Harvest Festival
GERVAIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular fall event is back in full swing, and Joe V. was in Gervais Friday morning for Bauman Farms Harvest Festival. Bauman Farms, located at 12989 Howell Prairie Road Northeast, has transformed into an activity center with mazes, obstacle courses, rides, farm animals, delicious fall food, and an apple cannon!
tualatinlife.com
A Piece of the Pearl in Tualatin – Brix Tavern
“Food, glorious food! We’re anxious to try it….” echoes in mind when I get the opportunity to try new restaurants in the area. Sure, the song from the musical Oliver based on the famous Dickens work, Oliver Twist, sung by half-starving orphans dreaming of their next meal, may seem a bit of a dramatic opening for a food review. But, with restaurant closures in the area, at times, I feel like I am starving for someplace new – someplace fresh – someplace great in Tualatin…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pdxmonthly.com
9 Places to Eat a Whole Fish in Portland
From branzino to pompano, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite nose-to-tail offerings across the city. The New Yorker’s Hannah Goldfield recently described New York City mayor Eric Adams’s regular order at a very sketchy-sounding insider restaurant—a butterflied whole branzino—as looking like a “fish skin rug.” A vivid image, no doubt, but is a whole fish so exotic? There’s a lot of drama in the theatrics of a whole fish: it’s no secret that Americans favor eating with our eyes rather than eating eyes—or cheeks, collars, and crunchy fins. But cooking fish whole yields unparalleled results.
pdxmonthly.com
This New Oaxacan Restaurant Serves a Hard-to-Find Regional Goat Soup
Attention, all lovers of pozole, birria, and other comforting cold-weather dishes: a hard-to-find regional Oaxacan dish has entered the fray here in Portland. It’s called yique (also spelled yike), and you can find it in North Portland at El Yike Oaxaqueño (2727 N Lombard St). After years of...
Portland’s ‘Secret Roller Disco’ turns abandoned Lloyd Center Marshalls into pop-up roller rink
Portland’s increasingly popular “Secret Roller Disco” has teamed up with the Lloyd Center to host a free pop-up roller rink inside the mall’s abandoned Marshalls this weekend.
WWEEK
Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.
What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These are the top-rated Portland area apple orchards, according to Yelp
Living in the Willamette Valley means there are plenty of u-pick farms to choose from, but which ones are the top-rated apple orchards? Yelp has some choices for the top ones thanks to its reviewers.
Portland’s premier professional cuddler quits the job she helped create
Samantha Hess, the face of Portland’s professional cuddling community, is moving on after nearly a decade in an industry she helped create. Hess, 38, who started her professional cuddling career in 2013, said in an August post on her Patreon page that the decision to close was “a death by a thousand cuts.”
Pamplin Media Group
Longtime Lake Oswego Chinese restaurant closes - only to reopen
Hunan Pearl sees a shuffling of ownership after inflation, labor shortages created challenges. Sam Pieh recently ran into a former New Yorker who was accustomed to quality Chinese food, only to be underwhelmed when she moved to Oregon. That changed when she found Hunan Pearl. So, when the Sichuan- and...
Channel 6000
Autumn? Ha! Oregon sees temps near 90 on Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You’re going to have to pull out your summer wardrobe for the next couple days. Warmer fall weather is coming our way as high pressure expands across the PNW. A warm air mass will keep our afternoons toasty. However, it’s also dry, which means we should see a cool night as well. You can call it a healthy compliment of warm and cool.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pdxmonthly.com
Samantha Hess, Portland's OG Cuddling Professional, Is Calling It Quits
After nine years of snuggle sessions, Portland’s trailblazing professional cuddler says she’s calling it quits. Samantha Hess, a former personal trainer who was inspired to start her business in 2013 after reading about a farmers’ market entrepreneur who sold hugs for $2 a pop, had her official last cuddling bookings on Tuesday, September 20.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
probrewer.com
Turn-Key Portland Oregon Brewery for sale
Award-winning Portland-based brewery. 15 BBL brewhouse with 5000+ BBL capacity with taproom. Loyal customer base with established brands with distribution in Oregon and Washington. Newer American-made brewhouse and tanks. Canning-line, 3 head keg washing system, walk-in coolers, glycol chilling system, and all other equipment necessary to continue growth. Taproom and fully-operational kitchen included. $1,250,000 sales Long term building lease available. Will consider lease of equipment and space.
Columbus Day 1962 storm set bar for PNW storms
Nearly 60 years ago, October 12, 1962, the Columbus Day Storm hit the West Coast from Oregon to British Columbia. Winds topped 90 mph in many places and more than 100 mph in others.
Chez José to close after 35 years in SW Portland
Chez José, a popular local Mexican restaurant that once boasted three Portland-area locations, is closing for good after 35 years, owners Howie Schechter and Tom Midrano Jr. wrote in an email. “We started Chez Jose in 1987 on a shoestring, and built a business that fills us with incredible...
Give your awesome Friday weather a hug goodbye
Friday forecast: Morning temps start in the low 50's for PDX. Afternoon opens up to partly cloudy skies with max temps in the low to mid 70's. 75 is the normal high for Portland in late September. After today, we throw normal out the window.
WWEEK
An Empty Lodge Highlights Gateway’s Failure.
Address: 725 NE 100th Ave. Why it’s empty: Dwindling Elks membership and a lack of school funding. For more than two decades, city planners and developers have had grand plans for a stretch of land east of the confluence of the Gateway Transit Center and Interstates 84 and 205.
hereisoregon.com
Oregon-raised Scott Prendergast on creating new CBS show, ‘So Help Me Todd’: ‘I wanted to write about Portland’
The new CBS series, “So Help Me Todd” may not be filmed in Portland, but creator Scott Prendergast says the Rose City was a significant inspiration for the comedy-drama, which stars Skylar Astin (“Pitch Perfect”) and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as a son and mother who work together at a Portland law firm.
Comments / 0