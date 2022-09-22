Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
The First Black Woman to Be Nominated for President of the United StatesHdogarBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Best Parks in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
Related
9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police
Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
TikTok Is Horrified By What A Subway Customer Allegedly Found In Her Sandwich
Unfortunately, over time, customers have found some pretty gross things in their fast food orders. There was the New York man who said he found a bloody bandage on his pizza from Pizza Hut (via Times Union) and the McDonald's customer from Tennessee who claimed to find a nail in his biscuit (per The Tennessean).
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Final Words of Accused ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Are Revealed
The alleged “Duck Sauce” killer’s “dying declaration” accused the NYPD of “sloppy police work” and complained that the accommodation at Rikers “left much to be desired.” The letter by Glenn Hirsch, who allegedly shot a food deliveryman in a long-running feud with a Chinese restaurant over a lack of duck sauce, was filed as a court exhibit Monday and obtained by the New York Post. Hirsch, 51, dated the six-page letter Aug. 5, the day of his suicide, writing: “I… hereby declare my innocence in connection with the death of Mr. Zhiwen Yan... I did not shoot Mr. Yan and...
blavity.com
TikToker Goes Viral For Allegedly Being Seated In 'Black Section' Of New Jersey Restaurant
A TikToker has gone viral for alleging that they were asked to dine in an area of a restaurant that appears to only seat Black people, the Daily Dot reports. The user, whose name appears to be Banksu, noted that they asked to sit in another area but their request was denied.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0