9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police

Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
People

Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment

A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Final Words of Accused ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Are Revealed

The alleged “Duck Sauce” killer’s “dying declaration” accused the NYPD of “sloppy police work” and complained that the accommodation at Rikers “left much to be desired.” The letter by Glenn Hirsch, who allegedly shot a food deliveryman in a long-running feud with a Chinese restaurant over a lack of duck sauce, was filed as a court exhibit Monday and obtained by the New York Post. Hirsch, 51, dated the six-page letter Aug. 5, the day of his suicide, writing: “I… hereby declare my innocence in connection with the death of Mr. Zhiwen Yan... I did not shoot Mr. Yan and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
