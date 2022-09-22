Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Goes yard twice
Merrifield went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's loss against the Rays. After Teoscar Hernandez led off the second inning with a homer, Merrifield came up two batters later and crushed a solo shot of his own to tie the game at 3-3. The second baseman then crushed a two-run homer in the ninth, though the game had already gotten away from the Blue Jays by that point. Merrifield hasn't gotten a whole lot of playing time recently, though he is 5-for-14 (.357) in his last 16 plate appearances with two homers, five RBI, and four runs scored while also drawing two walks in that span.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Batting eighth in MLB debut
Tovar will start at shortstop and bat eighth Friday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. The 21-year-old was added to Colorado's active roster Thursday and will make his big-league debut a day later. Tovar posted a .921 OPS with 14 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 71 games between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season, and he should see regular playing time down the stretch as the Rockies take a look at their top prospect.
CBS Sports
Why Yankees-Red Sox is not on traditional TV broadcast Friday despite Aaron Judge's historic home run pursuit
The Yankees will head into the weekend with a comfortable enough lead in the AL East. Their magic number for the division is in single digits. More significantly, right now for general fan interest, would be superstar outfielder Aaron Judge sitting on the verge of home-run history. Friday, the Yankees...
CBS Sports
Angels' Oliver Ortega: Hits minor-league IL
Ortega (undisclosed) was placed on Triple-A Salt Lake's 7-day injured list Friday. The cause of Ortega's move to the IL is unclear, but he last pitched for Salt Lake on Tuesday. The right-hander has spent much of the season in the majors, posting a 3.71 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 33:18 K:BB over 34 innings for the Angels.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Veteran DT Ndamukong Suh draws interest from several teams, wants to sign with contender, per report
Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed with an NFL team for the 2022 season, but he reportedly has some options. According to Heavy.com, there are approximately three to five teams that have expressed interest in Suh -- who reportedly wants to play for a contender.
CBS Sports
Twins' Jorge Polanco: May not return this year
Polanco is still feeling issues with his left knee and may not return this season, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Polanco hasn't played in nearly a month due to left knee inflammation. Given that the Twins have endured a late-season collapse and are out of the playoff picture, there's now little reason to rush Polanco back if he's anything short of 100 percent.
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Senzel: Shifts to 60-day IL
Senzel (toe) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday. The 27-year-old was ruled out for the season with a broken toe earlier this week, so it's not a surprise to see him moved to the 60-day IL in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Senzel had a .231/.296/.306 slash line with five home runs, 25 RBI, 45 runs and eight stolen bases in 110 games this season, and he isn't guaranteed to open 2023 in a starting role.
numberfire.com
Julio Rodriguez (back) out Friday for Mariners
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez (back) is not available for Friday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Rodriguez left Thursday's game against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning due to lower-back tightness, which is the same issue that sidelined him for three games last weekend. It remains to be seen if Rodriguez will miss more than Friday's contest. Jarred Kelenic will cover center field on Friday while Adam Frazier moves out to left and Abraham Toro starts on second base.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Contract selected Wednesday
Torrens' contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Torrens was cast off the Mariners' 40-man roster in mid-August and slashed .279/.324/.508 with three home runs, five doubles, 15 RBI and seven runs over 16 games in the minors following his demotion. He'll provide additional catching depth for the Mariners since Cal Raleigh (thumb) is day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Deemed unlikely to return in '22
Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Wednesday he doesn't expect Laureano (hamstring) to return before the end of the regular season, the Associated Press reports. Laureano's injured list stint just began Sunday, which would leave him just enough time to get a handful of games in before the conclusion of the campaign if it were to only last the minimal amount of time. However, Kotsay threw cold water on that notion Wednesday, remarking "I'm kind of sure it's going to be a season-ending (injury)," with respect to Laureano's hamstring strain. The A's skipper did confirm the 28-year-old would begin a rehab program in coming days with the goal of being able to have a fairly normal offseason.
CBS Sports
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Grabs three hits, swipes bag
Arozarena went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored, one walk and one steal in Thursday's 10-5 victory over Toronto. Arozarena drove home Manuel Margot with a double to deep right in the first inning before stealing third and coming around to score himself on a wild pitch from Jose Berrios. The left fielder knocked in Margot again with a single in the second inning and went on to reach base four times in the game. Arozarena has recorded three multi-hit games in his last five contests, with three RBI and three runs scored over that span.
CBS Sports
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: No decision against Jays
Springs allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out six across five innings Friday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision. Springs held Toronto scoreless through four innings, but he allowed a pair of doubles and singles in the fifth inning to account for all of the runs against him. He managed 11 swinging strikes on only 83 total pitches and now has at least six strikeouts in five of his last seven starts. Springs has an impressive 2.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 136:30 K:BB across 126.1 frames on the campaign.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Still on bench Thursday
Chavis isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Chavis has gone 0-for-12 with four strikeouts over the last four games, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four matchups. Zack Collins is starting at first base and batting eighth.
CBS Sports
Royals' Angel Zerpa: Leaves rehab start early
Zerpa (knee) was pulled from his rehab start in Triple-A Omaha early due to discomfort in his left arm, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Zerpa was struck by a ball that came right back at him off the bat during his previous start, so it is possible that the two incidents are connected. Nonetheless, the Royals will determine their approach with Zerpa following an evaluation of his arm.
CBS Sports
Reds' Kyle Farmer: Hits fifth homer this month
Farmer went 1-for-4 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Thursday's loss to the Brewers. Farmer produced the only run of the game for Cincinnati with his solo home run off Brandon Woodruff in the bottom of the sixth. The shortstop also struck out twice, as did the majority of the Reds lineup as Woodruff dominated hitters for most of the evening. Farmer now has five home runs this month after hitting just eight total leading up to September. He's also recorded 12 RBI and scored eight runs during his September power surge.
CBS Sports
Reds' Edwin Arroyo: Scuffles after deadline deal
Arroyo hit just .227/.303/.381 with one homer and four steals over 28 games for Single-A Daytona after being dealt to the Reds at the trade deadline. That's a far cry from the sparkling .316/.385/.514 line he put up for Modesto in the Mariners' organization. The California League is much more hitter-friendly than the Florida State League, but that doesn't fully account for the gap in Arroyo's production. He did show some flashes down the stretch, but overall, it seems like Arroyo -- who just turned 19 last month -- may have been pressing a little bit to impress his new organization. It'll be interesting to see whether the Reds decide to start him off back in Single-A next year or challenge him with a move to High-A.
CBS Sports
Rays' Harold Ramirez: Scores three runs
Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored Friday against the Blue Jays. Ramirez benefitted from a big game by Randy Arozarena and scored multiple runs in a game for the first time since July 3. Ramirez has struggled across 18 games in September, as he's hitting only .194 with five runs scored and six RBI across 18 games.
CBS Sports
White Sox's AJ Pollock: Tallies 14th homer
Pollock went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk against the Tigers on Friday. Pollock took Eduardo Rodriguez deep for his 14th home run of the season. He's homered in three of his last five starts and also has eight RBI in his last six games. Despite the hot stretch, Pollock has maintained a .242/.289/.391 line across 494 plate appearances this season.
CBS Sports
Mets' Taijuan Walker: Let down by bullpen
Walker (12-5) allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Brewers. Walker allowed only a solo home run through six innings, though he allowed the first three batters he faced in the seventh frame to reach base. After he was pulled, Drew Smith entered and served up a grand slam that soured Walker's line. Entering Wednesday's outing, Walker had allowed two or fewer earned runs in five of his last seven starts -- good for a 3.35 ERA. For the season, he now owns a 3.53 ERA with a 114:43 K:BB across 148 innings.
