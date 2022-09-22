Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Veteran DT Ndamukong Suh draws interest from several teams, wants to sign with contender, per report
Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed with an NFL team for the 2022 season, but he reportedly has some options. According to Heavy.com, there are approximately three to five teams that have expressed interest in Suh -- who reportedly wants to play for a contender.
Buffalo Bills’ Micah Hyde out for season (neck); 3 potential replacements for the Pro Bowl safety
Even before the season began, many regarded the Buffalo Bills as one of, if not the best team in football.
Bills Wide Receiver Announces His Status For Sunday
An injury he sustained last weekend kept Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel "Gabe" Davis from playing against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. But what is his availability for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins looking like?. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Davis gave his own personal injury...
ESPN
Buffalo Bills rule out CB Dane Jackson, safety Micah Hyde, DTs Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver vs. Miami Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be without multiple defensive starters Sunday for the early AFC East battle at the Miami Dolphins, as cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), safety Micah Hyde (neck) and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Ed Oliver (ankle) have been ruled out. The Bills are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Added to injury report
Davis (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Jets' Week 3 injury report is notable. Cimini notes that he saw the wideout in the team's locker room after practice Thursday, and he "seemed OK," but this nonetheless is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Through his first two games this season, Davis has put up an 8-160-1 line on 14 targets.
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Comes down with illness
Cobb didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness. It's unclear if Cobb's absence is related to COVID-19, but if so, he may be in danger of sitting out a key Week 3 road matchup with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, all of Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited participants Wednesday, so the Packers' receiving corps is in danger of being compromised this weekend.
NFL
Bills safety Micah Hyde (neck) being placed on injured reserve, to miss rest of 2022 season
The Buffalo Bills' quest toward a Super Bowl title in 2022 will have to be done without one of their defensive leaders. Safety Micah Hyde (neck) is being placed on injured reserve on Saturday and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per Hyde's agent Jack Bechta.
CBS Sports
Browns' Miller Forristall: Called up for Thursday's game
Forristall was elevated to Cleveland's active roster Thursday. Forristall was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Steelers. He'll provide depth at tight end behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant, taking the spot of Jesse James (biceps). The Browns can elevate Forristall for one more game after this but would have to sign him to the active roster to dress him for a third time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Titans place left tackle Taylor Lewan on injured reserve
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan on injured reserve Saturday after he hurt his right knee for the second time in three seasons. The Titans (0-2) now have 11 players on injured reserve before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) on Sunday. They put 26 on injured reserve after the final roster cuts last season and earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a 12-5 record. Now they’re trying to avoid the first 0-3 start since dropping the first six of 2009. Lewan was hurt on the opening offensive play of Monday night’s 41-7 loss in Buffalo and carted to the locker room. The nine-year veteran started 13 games last season after tearing his right ACL in October 2020, and the 11th overall pick out of Michigan in 2014 has started 100 of his 105 career games.
Dolphins use final practice squad elevation on River Cracraft. What that means going forward
The Dolphins on Saturday used their third and final practice squad elevation on wide receiver River Cracraft, calling him up for Sunday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Commanders
Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Dickerson is trending the wrong way, as he logged a limited practice Thursday prior to being sidelined Friday. Nevertheless, there's still a chance he'll serve as the Eagles' starting right guard in Sunday's divisional matchup.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raekwon Davis: Deemed questionable for Sunday
Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Davis logged back-to-back limited practices after being a full participant Wednesday, putting his status for Week 3 in jeopardy. Despite being listed as questionable with a knee issue, the third-year defensive tackle suited up for the season opener and has logged 62 snaps and seven tackles through the first two weeks. It's unclear if his current knee issue is related to the one he had before the season, but if that's the case, it could be an issue that lingers for an extended period. If Davis is unable to suit up, John Jenkins would be a candidate for an increased role.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Misses another practice
Renfrow (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. Back-to-back absences from practice put the focus on what Renfrow is able to do during Friday's session and his subsequent injury report listing ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If the the Raiders' slot man can't play this weekend, Tyron Johnson and Keelan Cole would be candidates to see added Week 3 receiver reps behind Davante Adams and Mack Hollins.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' James Washington: Recovery on schedule
Washington (foot) was spotted doing on-field work Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. The wide receiver has yet to make his Cowboys debut after suffering a foot fracture in early August, but Washington hasn't had any setbacks in his rehab. He'll be eligible to come off IR ahead of a Week 5 tilt with the Rams, but it's not yet clear if he'll be ready to suit up by then. It's also not clear what the former Steeler's role in the Dallas offense will be. CeeDee Lamb remains the team's No. 1 receiver, and Michael Gallup (knee) could rejoin the lineup as soon as Monday against the Giants, potentially leaving Washington to compete for the No. 3 spot with Noah Brown.
CBS Sports
Lions' John Cominsky: Undergoes surgey
Cominsky underwent thumb surgery Tuesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Cominsky was listed as a non-participant Wednesday due to a wrist injury in the Lions' practice report, so the exact extent of the injury is still unclear. However, what is known is the 26-year old is expected to miss multiple weeks, although the team is not expected to place him on IR just yet.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Status for Week 3 TBD
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that there's no definite answer on Poyer's (foot) status for Sunday's matchup with Miami, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. It's sounds like Poyer is day-to-day, which is encouraging for his availability moving forward, but it remains unclear if he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The star safety was limited at practice Wednesday before not participating Thursday, though it appears like he's avoided a significant issue and is heading toward a game-time decision for Week 3. However, Micah Hyde (neck) has already been ruled out, putting backup safeties Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin in position for increased roles against Miami's revamped offense.
Report: Bills safety Micah Hyde to have second opinion on neck injury
Safety Micah Hyde’s status for the Buffalo Bills’ Week 3 matchup with the Miami Dolphins took a turn on Thursday. According to the Buffalo News, Hyde is set to have a second opinion on a neck injury he sustained in his team’s 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday.
4 Buffalo Bills who will get massive opportunities in Week 3 versus Miami Dolphins
For the entirety of the Sean McDermott/Brandon Beane era, the injury bug has rarely hit this Buffalo Bills team. Call
CBS Sports
Bears' Dane Cruikshank: Out against Texans
Cruikshank (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans. Cruikshank exited Sunday's loss to the Packers prematurely and was unable to practice in any capacity during the week. He has played exclusively on special teams to begin the season but has not recorded any stats.
Bills To Put Star Player On Injured Reserve
The Buffalo Bills have suffered a massive blow to their secondary unit. Star safety Micah Hyde has been placed on season-ending injured reserve due to the neck injury he suffered in a Week 2 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. Hyde is expected to return for the 2023...
Comments / 0