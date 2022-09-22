Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Nursing Grants Announced For Missouri Colleges And Universities
FILE - Serena Florio, left, visits her mother, Laurie, for Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020, at The Villa at Blue Ridge, in Columbia, Mo., amid the coronavirus pandemic. Florio had brought her four children for the visit. The Missouri health department is giving nursing homes a legal pathway to temporarily shut down if they face staffing shortages because of a vaccine mandate from President Joe Biden's administration. (Madi Winfield/Missourian via AP File)
kmmo.com
NEARLY $3,000,000 IN GRANTS APPROVED TO ELEVEN MISSOURI COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES
Governor Mike Parson announced nearly $3 million in grant funding has been approved for 11 Missouri colleges and universities to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide. “My administration has prioritized workforce development, especially for our high demand fields such as nursing,”...
kq2.com
New St. Joseph resident gets help from coworkers after apartment fire
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new resident to St. Joseph lost almost everything in a fire on Wednesday at an apartment building on north 8th street. "He just moved here roughly two months ago, two, three months ago to get a higher income he was over in Kansas. So he works down at the taco bell and he started a second job here because he wanted to go to the Bahamas. That was his dream, so he started saving money," coworker Gabriel Palmer said.
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kq2.com
10 students taken to Mosaic Life Care following bus accident
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) 10 students were taken to Mosaic Life Care following a school bus accident Wednesday afternoon. Officers from the St. Joseph Police Department say the bus was traveling south on Riverside Road when it attempted to turn left towards the Ridge of St. Joseph apartment complex. A truck...
kcur.org
Missouri Senate candidate Sarah Shorter: 'We are underfunding a lot of our institutions'
Sarah Shorter started out looking to run for Platte County commissioner, but when they realized there already was a qualified candidate in that race, they turned their attention to the Missouri Senate. The self-described queer, disabled millennial is open about dealing with mental and physical health issues. "I have gone...
northwestmoinfo.com
American Legion ‘Be The One’ Campaign Aims to Reduce Veteran Suicides
A total of 188 veterans died of suicide in Missouri in 2019 and a new national American Legion campaign aims to reduce that number. Former Navy SEAL Dave Berkenfield lost his brother to suicide and is promoting the “Be The One” campaign:. Berkenfield says mental health is one...
U.S. center of population now located in Missouri Ozarks
(KSNF/KODE) — The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Red Cross Volunteers Helping with Hurricane, Typhoon and Wildfires
(MISSOURINET) – American Red Cross volunteers from across Missouri are answering the emergency call to help people in Puerto Rico and Alaska. The U.S. has been hit with a triple-punch by Hurricane Fiona, Typhoon Merbok and wildfires across the West Coast,. The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas...
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor identifies concerns in audit of Nodaway County
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued an audit of Nodaway County that identifies areas of concern and provides recommendations to county officials to address those concerns. The review gave a rating of “good,” the same rating given in the previous audit of Nodaway County. “Audits can help local...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Farmers Prepare for Harvest After Challenging Growing Season
Garrett Hawkins, President, Missouri Farm Bureau (Photo by Missouri Farm Bureau) Summer temperatures are finally starting to taper off and combines are rolling across Missouri’s fields. From corn and soybeans to rice and cotton, this harvest will mark the end of an extremely turbulent growing season for farmers. Leading...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
northwestmoinfo.com
Dennis Clinton Miller
Memorial service for 84-year-old Dennis Clinton Miller of Albany will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Fairview Church, McFall, Missouri. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment: Fairview Cemetery. Memorial Contributions: Dennis Miller Memorial Fund. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
FOX2now.com
Miss Missouri hopes to wear the Miss USA sash
ST. LOUIS — Mikala McGhee is our friend at Studio STL, she used to work as a sports reporter before leaving to focus on becoming the next Miss Missouri. She succeeded and is setting her sights on winning Miss USA in over a week. Mikayla shows the prep work for the big event on October 3rd in Reno, Nevada.
kcur.org
A grassbank in Missouri welcomes cattle, showing how grazing and 'hoof traffic' help conserve prairie
Dunn Ranch Prairie has the first grassbank in the Midwest, a partnership where The Nature Conservancy allows local ranchers to graze their cattle on its grasslands while the ranchers’ pasture is allowed to rest. A pristine tallgrass prairie in northern Missouri is home to hundreds of wildflower species and...
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0