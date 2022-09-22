ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Nursing Grants Announced For Missouri Colleges And Universities

FILE - Serena Florio, left, visits her mother, Laurie, for Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020, at The Villa at Blue Ridge, in Columbia, Mo., amid the coronavirus pandemic. Florio had brought her four children for the visit. The Missouri health department is giving nursing homes a legal pathway to temporarily shut down if they face staffing shortages because of a vaccine mandate from President Joe Biden's administration. (Madi Winfield/Missourian via AP File)
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

NEARLY $3,000,000 IN GRANTS APPROVED TO ELEVEN MISSOURI COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Governor Mike Parson announced nearly $3 million in grant funding has been approved for 11 Missouri colleges and universities to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide. “My administration has prioritized workforce development, especially for our high demand fields such as nursing,”...
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

New St. Joseph resident gets help from coworkers after apartment fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new resident to St. Joseph lost almost everything in a fire on Wednesday at an apartment building on north 8th street. "He just moved here roughly two months ago, two, three months ago to get a higher income he was over in Kansas. So he works down at the taco bell and he started a second job here because he wanted to go to the Bahamas. That was his dream, so he started saving money," coworker Gabriel Palmer said.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Saint Joseph, MO
kq2.com

10 students taken to Mosaic Life Care following bus accident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) 10 students were taken to Mosaic Life Care following a school bus accident Wednesday afternoon. Officers from the St. Joseph Police Department say the bus was traveling south on Riverside Road when it attempted to turn left towards the Ridge of St. Joseph apartment complex. A truck...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KSN News

U.S. center of population now located in Missouri Ozarks

(KSNF/KODE) — The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate […]
HARTVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwmsu#Health Science#Linus College#Board Of Regents
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Farmers Prepare for Harvest After Challenging Growing Season

Garrett Hawkins, President, Missouri Farm Bureau (Photo by Missouri Farm Bureau) Summer temperatures are finally starting to taper off and combines are rolling across Missouri’s fields. From corn and soybeans to rice and cotton, this harvest will mark the end of an extremely turbulent growing season for farmers. Leading...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
EAGLE ROCK, MO
FOX2Now

Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
ILLINOIS STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Dennis Clinton Miller

Memorial service for 84-year-old Dennis Clinton Miller of Albany will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Fairview Church, McFall, Missouri. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment: Fairview Cemetery. Memorial Contributions: Dennis Miller Memorial Fund. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com.
ALBANY, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Miss Missouri hopes to wear the Miss USA sash

ST. LOUIS — Mikala McGhee is our friend at Studio STL, she used to work as a sports reporter before leaving to focus on becoming the next Miss Missouri. She succeeded and is setting her sights on winning Miss USA in over a week. Mikayla shows the prep work for the big event on October 3rd in Reno, Nevada.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy