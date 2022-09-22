Read full article on original website
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
A Woodville family is on a mission to prevent suicide
WOODVILLE, Ohio — Jake Lewandowski was only 26-years-old when he died a year ago. Now, his family is on a mission to keep his legacy alive. "He was awesome. He was well loved," his mom, Angie Lewandowski said. Jake's grandma, Theresa Wright, referred to her first grandson as everything....
Local studio opens in downtown Toledo Saturday, allows anyone to explore art
TOLEDO, Ohio — Artists of any skill will be able to explore all kinds of art with the grand opening of Make419 on Saturday: a new maker's space in downtown Toledo. Owner Charlotte Laney described a maker's space as an open studio where anyone can come in and use a wide variety art equipment to explore creative ideas.
'We deserve to live': Town hall meeting targets crime in Detroit
A town hall meeting is happening in Detroit Thursday evening at the Detroit Edison Public School Academy.
Molly Marie Rahn
Molly Marie Rahn, age 30, of Toledo passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio after a month-long battle with Covid. Molly was born to Chris and Diane (Welling) Rahn on July 10, 1992, in Oregon, Ohio. She attended Bowsher High School's special education program and participated in the Sunshine Day Program for many years. Molly was easy going and thoroughly enjoyed the simple things in life. She was the happiest at the lake, and especially loved boat and golf cart rides with her dad. Some of her all-time favorite things include chocolate milkshakes, music by the (Dixie) Chicks, and Barney. The people in her life are blessed to know a Barney song for every occasion and will happily keep her memory alive by sharing them.
'If you want to be afraid in life, you'll find a reason': Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz reacts to violence in west Toledo
Three of the last four have been in west Toledo, which has become a hotbed for crime. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz acknowledged the recent uptick in crime in west Toledo, but held fast to the fact that the city's homicide numbers are lower compared to last year. He said the...
'Our children are not the same' after COVID-19: Washington Local Schools focusing on interpersonal skills in classrooms
TOLEDO, Ohio — Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been challenges in the classroom for both teachers and students, a major one of those being learning loss. But some district leaders are seeing a lack of skills that have nothing to do with academics. The leadership team at Washington...
Orchard Grove Community Reunion
Childhood neighbors from the Orchard Grove Community which consisted of a quaint community extending from three streets, Highwarden Road, Stewart Road (now called Orchard Grove}, and Sellers Road will reunite. Families living on both sides of State Line Road grew up and played together. Although most attended Whiteford School from K-12, those who left the neighborhood and moved to the city, always maintained a connection to that small quaint community that most referred to as the “country.” Darlene “Bruton” Evans, who now lives in Charlotte, NC, grew up in this neighborhood. She organized the first reunion in 2017. It was a success and many encouraged the organization of another reunion. Five years later, Darlene “Bruton” Evans and Pam Townsend have worked very hard on the 2022 reunion which will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Spencer Township Community Center, 330 Oak Terrace Blvd, Holland, Ohio 43527. The reunion will begin at 4:00 pm.
Hot Jass Continues at Tony Packo’s
Tony Packo’s® will continue to swing and sway with the iconic sounds of the Cakewalkin’ Jass Band’s New Orleans style jazz music. With several return engagements under their belts at the Original Packo’s, the band continues their brand of musical magic with a special performance at the Sylvania Packo’s location at 5822 W Alexis on Friday, September 23th from 5pm to 8pm.
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.
Attorney General Yost Gives ProMedica Seven Days To Make Payment It Owes University Of Toledo’s Medical School
(TOLEDO, Ohio) — With the future of the University of Toledo’s medical school at stake, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has warned ProMedica Health System that it has a week to make at least one of the two payments it owes the school under an academic affiliation agreement or face a lawsuit from the state.
GO 419: Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes, a small business in Perrysburg, has been making Ohio's signature chocolate-coated peanut butter balls since 1984. Currently employing about 30 people, Marsha's grew from humble beginnings to landing big deals with Cracker Barrel and Kroger. Their buckeyes can be ordered online and delivered...
Anti-mask lawsuit against Perrysburg Schools dismissed, costs $12K in taxes
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — In February, 2022, parents sued Perrysburg schools for student mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic that continued after the state of Ohio lifted mask mandates. Perrysburg Schools announced Friday the case had been dismissed in court. The school district expressed gratitude for the dismissal. "We are...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant eyesore troubles disabled neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Barrow St. there’s a vacant, overgrown eyesore that’s been troubling neighbors for years. So much so, that they’ve named the home’s backyard “the jungle”. The home has garnered attention before, as 13abc has covered the property previously. Kevin Perrine...
Local police athletic league to receive $1.1 million athletic field
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Police Athletic League is getting a $1.1 million multi-purpose athletic field at 1111 E. Manhattan Blvd., the city of Toledo announced Thursday. It might not look like much right now, but city leaders and police see the potential for great things in...
Paying it forward: Long-time BGHS counselor leaves funds for students
Funds from a memorial left for Bowling Green High School by a long-time employee is being used to boost student learning opportunities. Carolyn Ulsh died in 2020 and left the high school “a significant amount of money to be used for students,” said Principal Dan Black at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Family, friends remember brothers killed in oil refinery fire: ‘They were extremely close’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Loved ones are mourning the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey after a deadly fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Ohio earlier this week. WTVG reports that family friend Zac Schabel shared memories of the brothers as he grew up down the street from the family.
American Queen Voyages Partners with the National Museum of the Great Lakes to Introduce Lakelorian for the 2023 Season
American Queen VoyagesTM, part of the Hornblower® Group, is partnering with the National Museum of the Great Lakes to create a new Lakelorian program for the Lakes & Oceans fleet. Kicking off the 2023 Great Lakes season in Toronto in May, Ocean VoyagerTM and Ocean NavigatorTM will each include a permanent lecturer on each sailing, holding the title of Lakelorian, similar to the Riverlorian onboard each American Queen Voyages paddlewheeler. The Lakelorian will lead lectures, host discussions and answer questions throughout the journey across these mighty bodies of freshwater. With equal parts knowledge and passion for the Great Lakes, Lakelorians will be selected and provide exclusive programming in collaboration with the renowned National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, OH.
High school football: Toledo Central Catholic blanks Lima Senior
LIMA — If there is one thing Lima Senior is not going to miss in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference is playing Toledo Central Catholic in football. Toledo Central Catholic downed the Spartans 56-0 in the final conference clash between these two teams Friday. This marks Lima Senior’s third...
Toledo Opera Seeking Applicants for 2022-2023 Advisory Committee – Application Deadline Extended
Applications are now open for the Toledo Opera Community Engagement Advisory Committee. The deadline to apply, originally September 2, has been extended to Monday, September 26. The committee is composed of local leaders and influencers with extensive expertise and robust personal and professional networks that will assist in guiding programming, developing partnerships, and outreach strategy.
