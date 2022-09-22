Childhood neighbors from the Orchard Grove Community which consisted of a quaint community extending from three streets, Highwarden Road, Stewart Road (now called Orchard Grove}, and Sellers Road will reunite. Families living on both sides of State Line Road grew up and played together. Although most attended Whiteford School from K-12, those who left the neighborhood and moved to the city, always maintained a connection to that small quaint community that most referred to as the “country.” Darlene “Bruton” Evans, who now lives in Charlotte, NC, grew up in this neighborhood. She organized the first reunion in 2017. It was a success and many encouraged the organization of another reunion. Five years later, Darlene “Bruton” Evans and Pam Townsend have worked very hard on the 2022 reunion which will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Spencer Township Community Center, 330 Oak Terrace Blvd, Holland, Ohio 43527. The reunion will begin at 4:00 pm.

HOLLAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO