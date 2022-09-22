ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
A Woodville family is on a mission to prevent suicide

WOODVILLE, Ohio — Jake Lewandowski was only 26-years-old when he died a year ago. Now, his family is on a mission to keep his legacy alive. "He was awesome. He was well loved," his mom, Angie Lewandowski said. Jake's grandma, Theresa Wright, referred to her first grandson as everything....
Molly Marie Rahn

Molly Marie Rahn, age 30, of Toledo passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio after a month-long battle with Covid. Molly was born to Chris and Diane (Welling) Rahn on July 10, 1992, in Oregon, Ohio. She attended Bowsher High School's special education program and participated in the Sunshine Day Program for many years. Molly was easy going and thoroughly enjoyed the simple things in life. She was the happiest at the lake, and especially loved boat and golf cart rides with her dad. Some of her all-time favorite things include chocolate milkshakes, music by the (Dixie) Chicks, and Barney. The people in her life are blessed to know a Barney song for every occasion and will happily keep her memory alive by sharing them.
Orchard Grove Community Reunion

Childhood neighbors from the Orchard Grove Community which consisted of a quaint community extending from three streets, Highwarden Road, Stewart Road (now called Orchard Grove}, and Sellers Road will reunite. Families living on both sides of State Line Road grew up and played together. Although most attended Whiteford School from K-12, those who left the neighborhood and moved to the city, always maintained a connection to that small quaint community that most referred to as the “country.” Darlene “Bruton” Evans, who now lives in Charlotte, NC, grew up in this neighborhood. She organized the first reunion in 2017. It was a success and many encouraged the organization of another reunion. Five years later, Darlene “Bruton” Evans and Pam Townsend have worked very hard on the 2022 reunion which will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Spencer Township Community Center, 330 Oak Terrace Blvd, Holland, Ohio 43527. The reunion will begin at 4:00 pm.
Hot Jass Continues at Tony Packo's

Tony Packo’s® will continue to swing and sway with the iconic sounds of the Cakewalkin’ Jass Band’s New Orleans style jazz music. With several return engagements under their belts at the Original Packo’s, the band continues their brand of musical magic with a special performance at the Sylvania Packo’s location at 5822 W Alexis on Friday, September 23th from 5pm to 8pm.
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.
GO 419: Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes, a small business in Perrysburg, has been making Ohio's signature chocolate-coated peanut butter balls since 1984. Currently employing about 30 people, Marsha's grew from humble beginnings to landing big deals with Cracker Barrel and Kroger. Their buckeyes can be ordered online and delivered...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant eyesore troubles disabled neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Barrow St. there’s a vacant, overgrown eyesore that’s been troubling neighbors for years. So much so, that they’ve named the home’s backyard “the jungle”. The home has garnered attention before, as 13abc has covered the property previously. Kevin Perrine...
Paying it forward: Long-time BGHS counselor leaves funds for students

Funds from a memorial left for Bowling Green High School by a long-time employee is being used to boost student learning opportunities. Carolyn Ulsh died in 2020 and left the high school “a significant amount of money to be used for students,” said Principal Dan Black at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
American Queen Voyages Partners with the National Museum of the Great Lakes to Introduce Lakelorian for the 2023 Season

American Queen VoyagesTM, part of the Hornblower® Group, is partnering with the National Museum of the Great Lakes to create a new Lakelorian program for the Lakes & Oceans fleet. Kicking off the 2023 Great Lakes season in Toronto in May, Ocean VoyagerTM and Ocean NavigatorTM will each include a permanent lecturer on each sailing, holding the title of Lakelorian, similar to the Riverlorian onboard each American Queen Voyages paddlewheeler. The Lakelorian will lead lectures, host discussions and answer questions throughout the journey across these mighty bodies of freshwater. With equal parts knowledge and passion for the Great Lakes, Lakelorians will be selected and provide exclusive programming in collaboration with the renowned National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, OH.
Toledo Opera Seeking Applicants for 2022-2023 Advisory Committee – Application Deadline Extended

Applications are now open for the Toledo Opera Community Engagement Advisory Committee. The deadline to apply, originally September 2, has been extended to Monday, September 26. The committee is composed of local leaders and influencers with extensive expertise and robust personal and professional networks that will assist in guiding programming, developing partnerships, and outreach strategy.
