ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Former longtime Az. Democratic State Senator, Mary Hartley, calls out Kari Lake’s recent political “gaffe” and Lake comparing herself to Jesus

By Annalisa Toni
nevalleynews.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Democrat Katie Hobbs declines Arizona gubernatorial debate with Kari Lake again

Democrat Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs on Sunday again declined an invitation to debate Republican opponent Kari Lake ahead of the November election. Hobbs, the state's current secretary of state, has proposed instead a town hall-style event in which each candidate is questioned separately. Last week, Hobbs and Lake participated in this style of event in a forum hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

It took only 30 minutes for Adrian Fontes to own Mark Finchem in their debate

Thursday night’s face-off between the two men who want to run Arizona’s elections showed exactly why debates are important. The contrast could not have been clearer. One man was calm, measured, steady. The other sounded, at times, unhinged as he spouted conspiracy theories about many ways in which the 2020 election was “irredeemably compromised”. ...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Mary Hartley
The Atlantic

The Saguaro Cactus Was Never Meant to Burn

This article was originally published in bioGraphic. The cacti arrive in buckets and cardboard boxes, in truck beds and plastic cups. Some are prickly green knobs smaller than a fist; others are saguaros a few feet tall—miniature versions of the columnar cacti that live in southern Arizona, southeastern California, and parts of northern Mexico. Volunteers slip on elbow-length leather gloves buffered with Kevlar and lined with fleece, then wrap the saguaros in chunks of carpet and haul them onto a wildfire-blackened hillside in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. Saguaros can grow for more than a century and reach 45 feet or more in height. Some of these cacti are already so large they demand two people to lift them.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

The West’s water crisis is worse than you think

A couple of years back I moved from Arizona to Michigan, in part because I’m worried about the Colorado River’s growing water crisis. I have good reason to worry. I lived in the West for over 35 years, first in Colorado and then Arizona, working as a scientist studying climate and hydrological change around the globe, but always with a special focus on the West and the Colorado River.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic State#State Senate#Politics State#Election State#Az#The Arizona Constitution#American#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Hiker, 32, dies after running out of water during triple digit heatwave

An Arizona man died during a hike in blazing hot weather over the Labor Day weekend.Evan Dishion, 32 years old, was hiking with a group of friends outside of Phoenix on Monday when the group ran out of water and got lost.Temperatures in the Phoenix area reached up to 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) on Monday.Dr Dishion was a first-year resident at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix. He had recently become a new father to a daughter, Chloe, according to ABC 15 News.Five other hikers in the group were also rescued but did not require hospitalization. Captain...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy