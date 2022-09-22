Prep roundup: Lewis and Clark's Evan Bruce takes individual win, Mt. Spokane tops LC in dual-dual XC meet

Read full article on original website
Gonzaga Prep rolls up nearly 500 rushing yards, holds off late charge by Mead to secure 28-21 win
The way the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A schedule was set up this season, the first several weeks produced few compelling games, with top teams of recent years taking advantage of rebuilding teams. As such, Mead and Gonzaga Prep – along with Central Valley and Mt. Spokane – got off to...
Prep football: T.J. Haberman tosses three TDs to Boden Gardner, Mt. Spokane shuts out Ferris 44-0
T.J. Haberman to Boden Gardner is becoming a fairly dangerous – and consistent – combination for Mt. Spokane. The pair connected on three long touchdown passes and the Wildcats (4-0, 4-0) beat the Ferris Saxons 44-0 in Greater Spokane League 4A/3A play at Union Stadium on Thursday. Haberman...
Shadle Park WR Jordan Dever Poised For Career Year
2023 Spokane (Wash.) Shadle Park WR Jordan Dever is poised for a career year in his senior campaign. Through three games he’s already totaled over 400 all-purpose yards and four TDs. Right now his Highlanders are 2-1, and Dever believes the foundation has been laid for a special season.
Things to watch: Eastern Washington will have plenty of challenges against No. 4 Montana State
Eastern Washington (1-1) is looking to win its Big Sky Conference opener against a Montana State program that the Eagles have historically played well against. They lead the overall series 32-11 and have won seven of the past eight. That one loss, though, came in their most recent meeting, a...
slipperstillfits.com
2022-23 Player Preview: Braden Huff
Mark Few certainly has a type. While Braden Huff is the only freshman on the 2022-23 edition of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and has yet to play a competitive minute of basketball in a Gonzaga uniform, there’s a familiar quality about him. Perhaps it’s the 6’10” frame with the skillset...
Gonzaga Bulletin
4AM has entered the chat: New thrift shop keeps Spokane fitted
4AM is the newest place for premium streetwear in Spokane located at 1009 N Washington St. The former law office – with gray carpets and bare walls – was transformed into a spunky vintage oasis. Currently decked out with turf carpets, spacious and organized clothing racks and intricate...
ifiberone.com
Police: Moses Lake woman found dead in Lincoln Co. had injury consistent with strike from shovel
MOSES LAKE — Investigators say Charles Bergman, still unaccounted for, purchased a shovel on the same day he left to pick up his wife Theresa Bergman from the Spokane airport. Theresa was found with an injury to her head consistent with a strike from a shovel, according to court records.
KHQ Right Now
Valleyfest returns to Spokane Valley this weekend
Valleyfest is back in Spokane Valley Sept. 23-25. Festivities kicked off Friday evening with the Heart of Gold festival. You can find a full list of the events here.
Spokane man struck, killed by car near Royal City
ROYAL CITY, Wash. — A Spokane man was struck and killed while running in Royal City. Washington State Patrol says Sean D. Whisenhunt was running in the eastbound lane of Highway 26 near Dodson Rd. when he was hit. The driver of the car was transported to Othello Community...
ifiberone.com
Body believed to be missing Moses Lake woman, Theresa Bergman, found in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY - In a sad turn of events, the body believed to be Theresa Bergman, the missing woman out of Moses Lake, has been found in a rural part of Lincoln County. Lincoln County Sheriff Gabe Gants says the woman’s missing husband, Charles Bergman, remains unaccounted for. At...
KXLY
Sunny end to summer, wet start to fall – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– Wednesday is the last full day of summer!. It’s been a gusty Tuesday around the Inland Northwest. Conditions will be calmer on Wednesday but it will still be on the breezier side. That should keep local wildfires producing a little bit of smoke like they did Tuesday afternoon. No major air quality issues are expected, but you should continue to expect diminished conditions on the Palouse, L-C Valley, and Camas Prairie.
KHQ Right Now
NWS Spokane launches weather balloons to gather data on hurricanes
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service Spokane (NWS Spokane) will be busy over the next several days launching weather balloons to help forecast Tropical Cyclone Ian, which is currently south of Jamaica. The reason, according to NWS Spokane's twitter page, is because "everything is connected," and the stuff happening...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found
The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
KHQ Right Now
Washington Wildlife Dept. director authorizes hunt for Leadpoint wolves
(The Center Square) – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one or two wolves from the Leadpoint pack to stop repeated attacks on cattle in Stevens County. The agency has confirmed three kills and two injuries of livestock grazing on private...
17-Year-Old Air Lifted to Spokane Following Head-on Collision on Endicott Road Wednesday Morning
ENDICOTT, WA - On the morning of Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Whitman County deputies and emergency crews from the Colfax, Endicott and Lacrosse Fire Departments were dispatched to the report of a head-on collision on Endicott Rd, approximately one mile east of Endicott, WA. According to a release from the...
OH NO! The 3 Poorest Cities in the PNW Explained
Poor Chewelah can’t seem to catch a break. They’ve been dealing with wildfires, their police chief under investigation, and being named the “absolute poorest city” in the state of Washington. GREAT THINGS ABOUT CHEWELAH, WASHINGTON:. It is pronounced as “Chuh-WEE-luh”. It is the ancestral...
Man sentenced to 25 years for killing Spokane athlete
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who killed local athlete Jakobe Ford will spend more than 25 years in prison. Michael Le pleaded guilty to Ford’s murder in August. Ford was shot and killed outside of Lucky’s Bar in downtown Spokane in August 2021. He was a local athlete who shattered records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a...
Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?
Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
Woman falls from third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently on scene where a woman has fallen from a third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane. At this time, police say the woman fell from one of the Catholic Charities' Housing Units and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
