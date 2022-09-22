Prep roundup: Lewis and Clark's Evan Bruce takes individual win, Mt. Spokane tops LC in dual-dual XC meet

SPOKANE, Wash.– Wednesday is the last full day of summer!. It’s been a gusty Tuesday around the Inland Northwest. Conditions will be calmer on Wednesday but it will still be on the breezier side. That should keep local wildfires producing a little bit of smoke like they did Tuesday afternoon. No major air quality issues are expected, but you should continue to expect diminished conditions on the Palouse, L-C Valley, and Camas Prairie.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO