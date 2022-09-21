Read full article on original website
Things happening this weekend in Memphis: Sep. 23-25
The 2022 Mid-South Fair started Thursday, September 22, and will last until October 2nd. It’s located at the Landers Center in Southaven. Click here for more. The Black Restaurant Week is making a stop in Memphis this weekend and will last until October 2nd. Over 20 Memphis restaurants are participating in the dining week and […]
Latin Fest happening on Overton Square
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, September 24th, Latin fest kicked off at 12 p.m. on Overton Square. There were a number of booths on site offering Latin inspired merchandise, as well as food vendors offering Latin meals, drinks, and treats.
Black Restaurant Week kicks off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Black Restaurant Week is kicking off in Memphis this weekend. The 10-day showcase celebrates the flavors of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine across the city. The event begins Sept. 23 and runs through Oct. 2. The nationwide initiative has supported over 2,000 restaurants since 2016, according...
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups score. Friday marked the full slate of games in the Mid-South and we have full coverage of the week’s biggest games. We will have it at 10 p.m. every Friday night. Here are the scores from Sept. 23. Center Hill 9...
Memphis museum cancels drag show as protesters show up
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Museum of Science & History is apologizing to guests after the museum canceled a planned drag show Friday evening “due to the presence of armed protesters.” The MoSH, known to many in Memphis as the Pink Palace Museum, was set to host the Memphis Proud drag show and dance party Friday. […]
Father-son relationships shape Germantown, Houston standouts
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — it’s Germantown versus Houston Friday night. A Region 8-6A showdown between neighborhood rivals and one of the biggest match ups of the season. “Let the cards fall where they may,” said Germantown head coach Gene Robinson. This game also features two stars who both come from football families. At Germantown, Jamarion […]
Memphis rapper GloRilla gives back to Frayser school in a big way
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former MLK College Prep student Gloria Woods, “GloRilla,” returned to her former high school for a surprise performance and to present the school with a check to assist students in need. The event was presented by Shelby County Commissioners Charlie Caswell (District 6) and...
One shot in southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in southwest Memphis has left one person injured. Police responded to a shooting on Dearborn Street near West Levi Road at 1:53 p.m. Friday afternoon. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police say the investigation into this shooting is ongoing. A few minutes after […]
BET
GloRilla Donates $25,000 To Her Former High School
GloRilla donated a $25,000 check to her alma mater at Martin Luther King Prep High School in Memphis on Thursday (September 22). She soaked in the moment and reminisced about her time at the school and how “heartwarming” it was to see her former teachers at her old stomping grounds.
Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
Harding professor appears to ‘victim blame’ slain Memphis jogger in Facebook post, apologizes
In an early Sept. Facebook post, a Harding professor appeared to "victim blame" Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis jogger who was kidnapped and murdered this month. Since then, he has deleted the post and posted an apology, saying he has learned from the incident.
GPAC announces latest musical talent coming to The Grove
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The latest line-up of musical talent coming to the Grove at the Germantown Performing Arts Center has been released. Several genres of music will be on display over the coming months thanks to GPAC. Musicians performing in Concerts In The Grove will cover everything from jazz to rock-n-roll, all in a relaxed outdoor experience.
More problems at Beale Street Landing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The $43 million Beale Street Landing is showing more signs of wear and tear just eight years after opening in downtown Memphis. The surface of the splash pad is deteriorating, and boards are missing in some of the seating areas. Memphis River Parks Partnership admits the splash pad hasn’t been operational in […]
Memphis football to retire the jersey of former great Danton Barto
MEMPHIS – The University of Memphis is set to honor one of its all-time greats. Danton Barto, who played for the U fo M from 1990 to ’93 and is still the Tigers’ all-time leading tackler, will have his number 59 jersey retired by the school. Barto died back in 2021 due to complications from […]
Salvation Army hiring bell-ringers in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The charity organization Salvation Army is hiring bell-ringers in Memphis and the Mid-South area. Every year, Salvation Army recruits volunteers and paid workers to help collect donations for the Red Kettle Campaign in stores for the holidays. The hired bell-ringers will have the opportunity to earn...
Opinion | It's another "L" for MLGW | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW keeps proving when customers need it most, that's when you can count on them the least. They proved it in February when their poor response to an ice storm paralyzed this city, they're doing it to that 79-year-old woman in Rebecca's story and who knows how many others.
Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
Memphis 'Snkrr Bar' burglarized a third time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Once a month, for the past three months, a unique store whose owner aims to serve the community has been consistently burglarized, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD reported that they responded on Tuesday at 2 a.m. to a burglary at the store that...
Northwest Mississippi Community College announced AA degree grads
Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 245 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the summer 2022 semester. Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Aug. 1 during the college's 111th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker was State Rep. Lataisha Jackson, who represents Mississippi District 11.
