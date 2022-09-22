Read full article on original website
Related
Wild video shows huge fight between 2 women inside NYC bodega that sparked a fatal hit-and-run of a disabled innocent bystander, 59, just moments later
A street fight between two women inside a New York City bodega involving wild punching and wig-pulling, led to the hit-and-run death of a disabled man when he was mowed down by one of the brawlers who drove into the sidewalk to take out her foe. The fracas, which was...
Mother Charged with Pocketing Government Benefits of 14-Year-Old Autistic Daughter Who Was Shot in the Head and Dumped in a Livestock Trough
Cadence Langley was just 14 years old when someone shot her in the back of the head and dumped her body in a livestock watering box in a rural part of Safford, Arizona in October 2020. Late last month, her mother Amber Langley, 38, was arrested on fraud charges for...
Mom of 6-year-old girl thankful doorbell camera captured alleged attempted abduction
A Ring doorbell camera captured the attempted abduction of a 6-year-old girl from the front of her house Tuesday in Hamilton, Ohio, according to court documents and the security camera footage obtained by CNN.
Man Arrested in Ohio After Ring Camera Allegedly Showed Him Trying to Kidnap 6-Year-Old
An Ohio man is facing a felony abduction charge after he allegedly tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl while she was taking out the trash; the incident was captured on her family's Ring doorbell camera. In a clip obtained by ABC7 in Los Angeles, a man is seen approaching a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Not in their best interest! Carjackers return vehicle with a tank full of gas and a note asking for forgiveness because they noticed there was a stroller for a special needs child
A pair of carjackers in Brazil apparently had a change of heart after they stole a mother's car at gunpoint and returned it along with an apology note in which they claimed they had not noticed her special needs son's stroller was inside. Surveillance footage shows Rosyneide Almeida was about...
Federal civil rights charges won't be filed against a Kansas police officer who killed teenage driver
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they will not pursue criminal civil rights charges against a Kansas police officer who fatally shot a teenager in 2018 during a wellness check. The Department of Justice's decision comes almost two years after an investigation was opened into the killing of John Albers, 17,...
Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker
Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach
A white bus driver has been fired and charged with battery after mobile phone footage emerged of him pushing two young black siblings to the back of the bus. James O'Neil, a bus driver for the Morgan Country Charter School System in Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery Friday, September 16.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia woman attempting to feed homeless man gets police called on her: 'I had to do what was right'
Jo Ortega knew she "had to do what was right" when an Atlanta Popeyes employee refused to sell her food and called the police while she was trying to feed a homeless man. Fearing arrest, Ortega stood her ground until she was ultimately able to order food for the man.
Alabama pastor who was arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers files lawsuit against police, city: 'Wrong is wrong'
The federal lawsuit says that Pastor Michael Jennings suffered "PTSD-type symptoms" from the arrest, per NPR.
Arizona man who flagged down deputy to confess to killing stepfather allegedly shot him over a dispute about the Bible
The Arizona man who flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road on Thursday to confess to killing his stepfather allegedly shot him over a dispute about the Bible, according to a statement of probable cause from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. Jay Albert Stevens, 52, told deputies...
Man found guilty of shooting dead dog walker with AK-47 in ‘rage-motivated mission for respect’
A man has been found guilty of killing a woman and severely injuring her boyfriend more than two years ago following a dispute concerning their dog relieving itself outside the man’s apartment. A Denver, Colorado, jury found Michael Close guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of first-degree assault, following the death of Isabella Thallas, 9News reported. Close’s sentencing has been scheduled for 4 November, when he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison, according to The Denver Post. The 38-year-old pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity following...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A former Arizona police officer is indicted in the shooting death of a man in a wheelchair
An Arizona grand jury indicted a former police officer on a manslaughter charge in the shooting death last year of a man who was in a motorized wheelchair, officials said Thursday.
International Business Times
Cop Slaps Paraplegic Man In Custody, Leaving Him On Floor Without Wheelchair [Video]
An Oregon deputy was caught on video slapping a paraplegic activist, leaving him half naked on the cell floor without access to a wheelchair and his catheter while in custody at Jackson County jail, reports said. The paraplegic man identified as John Lee Malaer is now suing the deputy, the...
Woman Mows Down Boyfriend During Spat at Car Wash, Police Say
A woman has been arrested for allegedly mowing down her boyfriend during an argument at a Las Vegas car wash. Elena Del Villar faces charges of attempted murder and domestic battery with a deadly weapon, authorities say. The man, who was hit and dragged by the vehicle, is now in critical condition with an aortic dissection. He also suffered spinal and pelvic fractures, lacerations to his face, road rash, and a bruised hip. Del Villar was taken into custody at her Las Vegas home after police tracked the Honda Pilot there. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. She told police that she “was flustered and panicked due to the soda spill on her dashboard window,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Read it at Las Vegas Review-Journal
Sister of Black Man Shot in Bed Stunned at Killer Cop’s Past
The Columbus cop who fatally shot Donovan Lewis while the unarmed, 20-year-old Black man was in bed last month was previously fired from the force after being criminally charged in connection with a side gig at a bank.The firing did not involve the use of force, and the officer, Ricky Anderson, was later reinstated by an arbitrator. But learning about the history renewed the anger and hurt felt by Lewis’ sister, she told The Daily Beast.“If we did these kinds of things in any regular job, you wouldn’t have your job anymore,” Tatiana Crowder, 28, told The Daily Beast.She was...
Father sentenced to probation for taking toddler inside San Diego elephant enclosure in scary video
A California man has been sentenced to four years of probation for taking his daughter inside an elephant enclosure. Jose Manuel Navarrete, 25, pled guilty to felony charges of endangerment of a child before a San Diego Court on Thursday, the Sacramento Bee reported. He was also sentenced to nine months in prison but was credited with time served. In March 2021, Navarrete took his then-two-year-old daughter inside an elephant exhibit at the San Diego Zoo to take a selfie with the animals behind them. When the elephant noticed he had entered the fenced area, it charged at him. At...
Iowa human trafficking victim ordered to pay $150,000 after killing accused rapist
A teenage human trafficking victim in Iowa has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must pay thousands of dollars after being charged in the fatal stabbing of her accused rapist in 2020.
Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video
A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor.Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had a stun gun pointed at them by Fort Worth officer William Martin in December 2016. Another of Craig’s daughters, who filmed the incident on her cellphone, was also arrested. Charges against all three were later dropped. Martin served a 10-day suspension for violating departmental policies.The city agreed to...
Man arrested in killing of Colorado officer facing murder charge, police say
A man arrested in the killing Sunday of an Arvada, Colorado, police officer has been identified in a news release from the police department.
Comments / 0