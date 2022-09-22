ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Cards star Pujols hits 699th career HR, connects vs Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 699th career home run on Friday night, continuing his remarkable run toward history in his final season. The 42-year-old St. Louis Cardinals slugger went deep to the left-field pavilion off Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Andrew Heaney on a 1-2 pitch with one out in the third inning. The ball traveled 434 feet and landed several rows up. Pujols received a standing ovation from the crowd at Dodger Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy