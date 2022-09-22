ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

City of Phoenix files to dismiss homeless encampment suit

Video shows police surrounding a 7-Eleven near and escorting people out. Man once dubbed "Pregnant Man" living quiet life in Arizona. Aside from Thomas Beatie's finance career, he also dabbles in the world of acting. New Arizona law will allow bikers to lane share in some circumstances.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

TSA finds seven guns within five days at Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The number of passengers bringing guns to Sky Harbor Airport continues to rise. In the last five days, TSA officers stopped seven guns from making it onto airplanes. The guns were discovered in the carry-on luggage of passengers going through security checkpoints from Sept. 18-22.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix pastor honored after 45 years of civil rights activism

Arizona's Family profiled three lodging options that are unlike any other. Shuttle Trailhead Service started up in March and offers up a free park-and-ride. Former 3TV pilot now flying helicopter tours over Sedona's red rocks.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Serious crash in north Phoenix sends 3 to hospital

Jon Christopher Clark was found not guilty on Thursday for the death of Kiera Bergman. If you give the scammer that verification code, they can set up a Google Voice number that rings on their phone, but it's under your name and your real number. Roman Catholic Diocese on...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list

Dirty Dining is back so we get a behind-the-scenes look at how Maricopa County inspectors find health violations at Valley restaurants. Grant applications reveal Arizona school safety needs. Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 arrested after 1 million fentanyl pills found, 'largest bust' in Phoenix police history

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men were arrested after they, along with the Drug Enforcement Bureau, made their largest fentanyl bust in the city’s history. The suspects, Francisco Delgado, 26, and Jose Molina, 21, are now facing multiple drug-related charges. According to police, detectives were tipped off about the pair selling narcotic drugs. After an investigation, they were able to obtain enough intel to get a search warrant at a home and car in Avondale on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Kiera Bergman case essentially closed after acquittal, says Phoenix attorney

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Double jeopardy prohibits Jon Clark from ever being tried again for Kiera Bergman’s murder. Spokespersons from the Phoenix Police Department and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office say the agencies strongly believe in the case they built against Clark. Longtime local defense attorney Dwane Cates didn’t work on the case but followed the details of it. “They (police) generally don’t reinvestigate things. Once the trial is over and verdict is in, they just close the file and move on,” Cates said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Residents at Phoenix mobile home community being forced off land

Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list. One restaurant was cited for having raw pork brains stored above garlic, while others were cited for foods kept at unsafe temperatures. Man raps about coronavirus vaccine at Phoenix City Council meeting.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes

Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for secretary of state who has built his campaign on baseless claims the 2020 election was marred by fraud, continually dodged questions and spouted conspiracy theories in a televised debate Thursday night.  His Democratic opponent, Adrian Fontes, said voters will have to make the choice between “laws and lies.”  Fontes, […] The post Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man in critical condition after north Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Phoenix early this morning. Phoenix police said they responded to a shooting near Cactus Road and 25th Avenue, near Interstate 17. When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors uncover health code violations at restaurants across Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When customers sit down for a bite to eat, they’d like to think the restaurant they are at is following food safety guidelines to keep customers from getting sick, but that’s not always the case. “It is really important to me that the kitchen is clean,” said diner Amy Joshu. “Nobody wants to go to a pretty run down, dirty restaurant,” said Matt Huggins.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Light rail construction impacting downtown Phoenix businesses

Arizona's Family profiled three lodging options that are unlike any other. Shuttle Trailhead Service started up in March and offers up a free park-and-ride. Former 3TV pilot now flying helicopter tours over Sedona's red rocks.
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
kjzz.org

Phoenix has $22 million left to distribute for emergency rental assistance

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Phoenix has helped nearly 15,000 households experiencing hardship during the pandemic. This translates to roughly 38,000 residents, according to the city of Phoenix dashboard. The program has been helping Phoenix residents with housing and utility costs. Eligible participants receive up to $3,500 a month...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health code violations at Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix Wants Judge to Toss Out Lawsuit Over Homeless Encampment

The city of Phoenix made its first move in a lawsuit that is trying to force it to address a growing homeless encampment downtown known as the Zone: rejecting claims made in the case and arguing that it should be dismissed. In August, a group of property owners in the...
PHOENIX, AZ

