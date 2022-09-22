PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Double jeopardy prohibits Jon Clark from ever being tried again for Kiera Bergman’s murder. Spokespersons from the Phoenix Police Department and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office say the agencies strongly believe in the case they built against Clark. Longtime local defense attorney Dwane Cates didn’t work on the case but followed the details of it. “They (police) generally don’t reinvestigate things. Once the trial is over and verdict is in, they just close the file and move on,” Cates said.

