Phoenix, AZ

Ahwatukee Foothills News

Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials

A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?

Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Serious crash in north Phoenix sends 3 to hospital

Jon Christopher Clark was found not guilty on Thursday for the death of Kiera Bergman. If you give the scammer that verification code, they can set up a Google Voice number that rings on their phone, but it’s under your name and your real number. Roman Catholic Diocese on...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix pastor honored after 45 years of civil rights activism

Arizona's Family profiled three lodging options that are unlike any other. Shuttle Trailhead Service started up in March and offers up a free park-and-ride. Former 3TV pilot now flying helicopter tours over Sedona's red rocks. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. He might not be on "NewsChopper 3" anymore, but he's...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list

Dirty Dining is back so we get a behind-the-scenes look at how Maricopa County inspectors find health violations at Valley restaurants. Grant applications reveal Arizona school safety needs. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:04 PM MST. |. Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Light rail construction impacting downtown Phoenix businesses

Arizona's Family profiled three lodging options that are unlike any other. Shuttle Trailhead Service started up in March and offers up a free park-and-ride. Former 3TV pilot now flying helicopter tours over Sedona's red rocks. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. He might not be on "NewsChopper 3" anymore, but he's...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: Sept. 23-25

PHOENIX - Check out all the fairs, music festivals and dance celebrations happening across the Phoenix metropolitan area for Sept. 23-25: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Fairs and festivals. Arizona State Fair - Phoenix. The Arizona State Fair comes back this...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Kiera Bergman case essentially closed after acquittal, says Phoenix attorney

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Double jeopardy prohibits Jon Clark from ever being tried again for Kiera Bergman’s murder. Spokespersons from the Phoenix Police Department and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office say the agencies strongly believe in the case they built against Clark. Longtime local defense attorney Dwane Cates didn’t work on the case but followed the details of it. “They (police) generally don’t reinvestigate things. Once the trial is over and verdict is in, they just close the file and move on,” Cates said.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Drought conditions prompt Scottsdale to stop HOAs from forcing residents to overseed lawns

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale City Council has approved a code amendment that prohibits homeowner associations from requiring its residents to over-seed their lawns. In response to water shortages on the Colorado River, the council has offered an option for residents in HOAs to forgo over-seeding their properties during the fall season and potentially save some water.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Man in critical condition after north Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Phoenix early this morning. Phoenix police said they responded to a shooting near Cactus Road and 25th Avenue, near Interstate 17. When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
Politics
AZFamily

Man raps about coronavirus vaccine at Phoenix City Council meeting

Residents at Phoenix mobile home community being forced off land.
PHOENIX, AZ
truecrimedaily

Man allegedly kidnaps victim from Phoenix apartment, kills and dismembers him over unsettled debt

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 28-year-old man from his apartment, then killing and dismembering him near Tucson. According to KSAZ-TV, John Cole allegedly kidnapped Antoine Smith sometime between Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 because of unresolved debt. A police release obtained by KSAZ alleges that Smith’s family tried to contact Cole to make sure Smith was safe.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

One dead after single-car crash in Phoenix near I-17, I-10

Arizona's Family Holly Bock tested out the rides at the state fair!. Hundreds gathered in Tempe on Friday to show support for Iranian women after the Iranian government shut off internet access to the rest of the world. Arizona State Fair opens with new vendors, rides, games and more!. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ

