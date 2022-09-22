Read full article on original website
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Here's why Arizona State should do whatever it takes to hire Deion SandersEugene AdamsTempe, AZ
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials
A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix mobile home community outraged after being told to leave
People who live in a mobile home community in the area of 12th Street and Indian School rallied at Phoenix City Hall on Sept. 22. They say they have been told to leave, but the deadline given by the property owner is just too soon. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
AZFamily
Serious crash in north Phoenix sends 3 to hospital
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor honored after 45 years of civil rights activism
AZFamily
Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list
AZFamily
Light rail construction impacting downtown Phoenix businesses
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: Sept. 23-25
PHOENIX - Check out all the fairs, music festivals and dance celebrations happening across the Phoenix metropolitan area for Sept. 23-25: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Fairs and festivals. Arizona State Fair - Phoenix. The Arizona State Fair comes back this...
AZFamily
Kiera Bergman case essentially closed after acquittal, says Phoenix attorney
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Double jeopardy prohibits Jon Clark from ever being tried again for Kiera Bergman’s murder. Spokespersons from the Phoenix Police Department and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office say the agencies strongly believe in the case they built against Clark. Longtime local defense attorney Dwane Cates didn’t work on the case but followed the details of it. “They (police) generally don’t reinvestigate things. Once the trial is over and verdict is in, they just close the file and move on,” Cates said.
Drought conditions prompt Scottsdale to stop HOAs from forcing residents to overseed lawns
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale City Council has approved a code amendment that prohibits homeowner associations from requiring its residents to over-seed their lawns. In response to water shortages on the Colorado River, the council has offered an option for residents in HOAs to forgo over-seeding their properties during the fall season and potentially save some water.
AZFamily
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
AZFamily
Man in critical condition after north Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Phoenix early this morning. Phoenix police said they responded to a shooting near Cactus Road and 25th Avenue, near Interstate 17. When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter accused of assaulting Scottsdale officer at hospital
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who works as a firefighter for the City of Phoenix is facing assault charges after a confrontation with a Scottsdale police officer earlier this month. Christina Leon, 33, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, after allegedly assaulting a Scottsdale officer...
Hiker hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on Phoenix trail
PHOENIX – A hiker was airlifted off a Phoenix mountain trail in critical condition Friday morning after becoming overheated, first responders said. The 38-year-old woman collapsed on Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release. A friend of the woman’s called emergency...
AZFamily
Man raps about coronavirus vaccine at Phoenix City Council meeting
Man allegedly kidnaps victim from Phoenix apartment, kills and dismembers him over unsettled debt
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 28-year-old man from his apartment, then killing and dismembering him near Tucson. According to KSAZ-TV, John Cole allegedly kidnapped Antoine Smith sometime between Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 because of unresolved debt. A police release obtained by KSAZ alleges that Smith’s family tried to contact Cole to make sure Smith was safe.
Looking into recent influx of children needing foster homes
Every week many Arizona foster parents receive an email from either the Director of Child Services or foster care providers asking if they have room for one more child.
Phoenix mobile home owners forced off land for development
Residents at Weldon Court, near 12th St. and Indian School, in Phoenix are being told to prepare to leave.
Man, woman found dead in a Phoenix driveway; cause unclear
Two people were found dead in the driveway of a west Phoenix home early Thursday and authorities don't yet know how they died.
AZFamily
One dead after single-car crash in Phoenix near I-17, I-10
