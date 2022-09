It's Week 3 of the NFL's 2022 regular season and teams are getting awfully sophisticated about their postgame social media trolling. The phrase "hold this L" is one of the more to-the-point and timeless things you can say to another team. It's simple, but in its simplicity lies a deeply effective ability to shut down any protestations from the losing side. Oh, you think the referees were against you? Hold this L. Too many injuries on your team's side of the field? Hold this L. Sun was in your eyes? Hold this L. It just brings everything back to the fact that, despite any rationalizations to the contrary, you lost the game and now must carry this L in the scorebooks, forever.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO