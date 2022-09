SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lars Nootbaar provided St. Louis’ first run in four games with a solo homer, and then rookie Brendan Donovan gave the NL Central leaders an even bigger lift. Donovan hit his first career grand slam slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the Cardinals to a 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Pujols was among the first teammates to greet Donovan in the dugout. “It was one of the bigger swings I’ve had this year so that was cool for me,” Donovan said.

